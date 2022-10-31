ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, AL

November 2, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Jefferson County lawmakers to file bill to outlaw exhibition driving

Members of the Jefferson County state legislative delegation, joined by Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, announced on Tuesday their intention to file legislation for the upcoming regular legislative session to create criminal penalties for so-called “exhibition driving” statewide, according to a statement from the city of Birmingham. The bill,...
Jefferson County coroner confirms death of incarcerated man on Friday

An incarcerated individual died in the early afternoon on Friday at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. In a statement released on Monday, Chief Deputy Corner Bill Yates confirmed the death of Harold Wayne Bailey, a 52-year-old incarcerated man at the Jefferson County facility, who died on Friday in the facility infirmary.
Numerous leadership changes in Shelby County, county manager shares

Shelby County's leadership team has changed significantly in the last 12 months, County Manager Chad Scroggins shared with the Shelby County Chamber last week. David Willingham took over as the county engineer after Randy Cole retired with 31 years with the county. Scott Holladay is now the chief engineer, and Clay Aderholt is the assistant county engineer, Scroggins told chamber members in his annual county update at the Pelham Civic Complex on Oct. 26.
2 arrested in connection to Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Birmingham Police Department has made two arrests made in connection to the murder of 43-year-old Marchello Hopson. The suspects have been identified as Jeremy Lee Hawkins, Jr., 18, and Jason Martez Johnson, 24, both of Birmingham. Detectives have obtained warrants against both suspects for...
Widower Awarded $6.3 Million Against Alabama Ambulance Company

A Calhoun County jury awarded 6,295,000 to a man who’s wife died in 2016. The plaintiff, Walter Ellswick filed suit after his wife died waiting for medical care. May 28th, 2016-911 was called after the wife Charlotte Ellswick was suffering from a heart attack. According to attorney Bruce Downey IV, the ambulance crew had staged themselves two blocks away and refused to respond to the scene. The jury took less than 30 minutes Friday to return a verdict in favor of the plaintiff, awarding the widower $6,295,000, to be paid by Anniston EMS. Calhoun County 911 director Kevin Jenkins said that it was company policy to assess the safety of the scene before the arrival of emergency personnel to the residence. During the 911 call, there was an apparent concern for safety causing a delay in the response of the Anniston EMS.
Sewer amendment on ballot affects Shelby County residents

When voters make their way to go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, they will have a chance to vote on Statewide Amendment #8 that is specific to Shelby County. It states: “Relating to Shelby County, proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to bring certain privately owned sewer systems that use public rights-of-way of public roads under the jurisdiction of the Public Service Commission under certain conditions (Proposed by Act 2021-199).”
Kidnapping Suspect Caught Sneaking Drug-Laced Cash Into Tuscaloosa County Jail

A man accused of kidnapping and beating a woman in Tuscaloosa in 2020 was caught last week trying to sneak drug-laced money into the Tuscaloosa County Jail. According to court documents obtained by the Thread, Brandon Parnell Long was arrested in May 2020 after he allegedly kidnapped a woman with whom he had been in a relationship at gunpoint and beat her before she escaped by jumping out of his vehicle and flagging down a passing stranger.
2022 General Election—what to know for Jefferson County

It’s about that time to head to the polls. From how to find your polling place to who’s on the ballot, here’s everything you need to know for the 2022 General Election on Tuesday, November 8. Mark your calendars. We’re nearing election day. Voter registration is open...
USPS warning against dropping off mail and packages at night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With holidays around the corner, more people will be sending packages and letters through the mail and the United States Postal Service is warning about what time you actually drop them off. While it may be more convenient to drop off gifts or packages at night,...
