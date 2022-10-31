Read full article on original website
Related
November 2, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
alreporter.com
Jefferson County lawmakers to file bill to outlaw exhibition driving
Members of the Jefferson County state legislative delegation, joined by Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, announced on Tuesday their intention to file legislation for the upcoming regular legislative session to create criminal penalties for so-called “exhibition driving” statewide, according to a statement from the city of Birmingham. The bill,...
alreporter.com
Jefferson County coroner confirms death of incarcerated man on Friday
An incarcerated individual died in the early afternoon on Friday at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. In a statement released on Monday, Chief Deputy Corner Bill Yates confirmed the death of Harold Wayne Bailey, a 52-year-old incarcerated man at the Jefferson County facility, who died on Friday in the facility infirmary.
hooversun.com
Numerous leadership changes in Shelby County, county manager shares
Shelby County's leadership team has changed significantly in the last 12 months, County Manager Chad Scroggins shared with the Shelby County Chamber last week. David Willingham took over as the county engineer after Randy Cole retired with 31 years with the county. Scott Holladay is now the chief engineer, and Clay Aderholt is the assistant county engineer, Scroggins told chamber members in his annual county update at the Pelham Civic Complex on Oct. 26.
Inmate serving life sentence found dead at Donaldson Correctional Facility
An inmate serving a life sentence for murder died at the William Donaldson Correction Facility on October 28.
wbrc.com
2 arrested in connection to Birmingham homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Birmingham Police Department has made two arrests made in connection to the murder of 43-year-old Marchello Hopson. The suspects have been identified as Jeremy Lee Hawkins, Jr., 18, and Jason Martez Johnson, 24, both of Birmingham. Detectives have obtained warrants against both suspects for...
weisradio.com
Widower Awarded $6.3 Million Against Alabama Ambulance Company
A Calhoun County jury awarded 6,295,000 to a man who’s wife died in 2016. The plaintiff, Walter Ellswick filed suit after his wife died waiting for medical care. May 28th, 2016-911 was called after the wife Charlotte Ellswick was suffering from a heart attack. According to attorney Bruce Downey IV, the ambulance crew had staged themselves two blocks away and refused to respond to the scene. The jury took less than 30 minutes Friday to return a verdict in favor of the plaintiff, awarding the widower $6,295,000, to be paid by Anniston EMS. Calhoun County 911 director Kevin Jenkins said that it was company policy to assess the safety of the scene before the arrival of emergency personnel to the residence. During the 911 call, there was an apparent concern for safety causing a delay in the response of the Anniston EMS.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham-area lawmakers draft exhibition driving law with harsh penalties for people caught
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — By next year there may be a new law to stop exhibition driving, like in the above video, from happening in Birmingham or anywhere else in the state. In August, a 19-year-old mother, Ja'Kia Winston, was shot and killed in this parking lot on second avenue north in Birmingham.
wvtm13.com
Mother, stepfather of Madison Pilkington work to help victims of domestic violence
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The mother and stepfather of Madison Pilkington are working to keep her memory alive by helping victims of domestic violence. "This world is a little less bright," Shea Pilkington-Wiley says. It's been 9 months since 25-year-old Madison Pilkington was found beaten to death in her...
280living.com
Sewer amendment on ballot affects Shelby County residents
When voters make their way to go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, they will have a chance to vote on Statewide Amendment #8 that is specific to Shelby County. It states: “Relating to Shelby County, proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to bring certain privately owned sewer systems that use public rights-of-way of public roads under the jurisdiction of the Public Service Commission under certain conditions (Proposed by Act 2021-199).”
Trussville City Schools Superintendent resigns following ‘death note’ incident
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Trussville School Board voted unanimously to accept the resignation of Superintendent Pattie Neill Tuesday. The decision follows after parents learned of school officials’ failure to report threats a student made over a year ago via a ‘death note’ journal in September. Negotiations were made for the board to pay out […]
wbrc.com
Why 911 PSAs could be critical in cutting ambulance and ER wait times
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some fire chiefs are sharing an update on the solutions the Jefferson County Commission has come up with to conquer what’s being called a chaotic 911 system. The conversations occurred at the monthly Central Alabama Fire Chiefs Association meeting on Wednesday in Fultondale. Rocky Ridge...
Mothers of murdered sons: Birmingham moms discuss lives, deaths and legacies of loved ones lost to gun violence
Twelve Birmingham mothers sat down with CBS 42 to discuss the loss of their sons.
What’s on the ballot in Shelby County?
Election day is Tuesday, November 8. So what's on the ballot?
Kidnapping Suspect Caught Sneaking Drug-Laced Cash Into Tuscaloosa County Jail
A man accused of kidnapping and beating a woman in Tuscaloosa in 2020 was caught last week trying to sneak drug-laced money into the Tuscaloosa County Jail. According to court documents obtained by the Thread, Brandon Parnell Long was arrested in May 2020 after he allegedly kidnapped a woman with whom he had been in a relationship at gunpoint and beat her before she escaped by jumping out of his vehicle and flagging down a passing stranger.
Bham Now
2022 General Election—what to know for Jefferson County
It’s about that time to head to the polls. From how to find your polling place to who’s on the ballot, here’s everything you need to know for the 2022 General Election on Tuesday, November 8. Mark your calendars. We’re nearing election day. Voter registration is open...
Man and woman killed in bizarre string of Fairfield crimes identified
Authorities have released the names of a man and woman killed in Fairfield during a bizarre string of events that ended with a suspect in jail. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Kernisha Jenay McClinon, 30, and Ray B. Dover Jr., 60. Cortney Dion Price, 38,...
What’s on the ballot in Jefferson County?
Election day is Tuesday, November 8. So what's on the ballot?
wvtm13.com
Birmingham man charged in crime rampage in Fairfield that left 2 dead
FAIRFIELD, Ala. — A Birmingham man is in jail, accused of a series of crimes that resulted in two deaths in just over an hour's time Saturday. The rampage first began after deputies were called about a shooting at a hotel on Kelco Place in Fairfield just after 5:30 p.m.
wbrc.com
USPS warning against dropping off mail and packages at night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With holidays around the corner, more people will be sending packages and letters through the mail and the United States Postal Service is warning about what time you actually drop them off. While it may be more convenient to drop off gifts or packages at night,...
Comments / 1