A Calhoun County jury awarded 6,295,000 to a man who’s wife died in 2016. The plaintiff, Walter Ellswick filed suit after his wife died waiting for medical care. May 28th, 2016-911 was called after the wife Charlotte Ellswick was suffering from a heart attack. According to attorney Bruce Downey IV, the ambulance crew had staged themselves two blocks away and refused to respond to the scene. The jury took less than 30 minutes Friday to return a verdict in favor of the plaintiff, awarding the widower $6,295,000, to be paid by Anniston EMS. Calhoun County 911 director Kevin Jenkins said that it was company policy to assess the safety of the scene before the arrival of emergency personnel to the residence. During the 911 call, there was an apparent concern for safety causing a delay in the response of the Anniston EMS.

CALHOUN COUNTY, AL ・ 13 HOURS AGO