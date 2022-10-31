Read full article on original website
Video shows people ‘deliberately shaking’ India bridge moments before collapse that killed 141
A disturbing video has captured the exact moment a pedestrian suspension bridge snapped, killing 141 people — most of them women, children and the elderly — in India’s western Gujarat state.Shocking surveillance footage showed at least one person seemingly shaking the bridge deliberately just seconds before it snapped, plunging dozens of people into the river.On Sunday evening, the British-era cable bridge in Gujarat Morbi town collapsed on the Machchhu river following overcrowding by hundreds of people, something which has been blamed on mismanagement and negligence.The death toll could mount with military teams working round the clock to pull out...
Young girls being sold in India to repay loans, says human rights body
Young girls in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan are being sold as “repayment” for loans their parents cannot afford, the national body that protects human rights has said. The National Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to the state government demanding a police inquiry and answers...
Nine arrested after bridge collapses in India, killing 134
MORBI, India (AP) — Police in western India arrested nine people on Monday as they investigated the collapse of a newly repaired 143-year-old suspension bridge in one of the country’s worst accidents in years, officials said. The collapse Sunday evening in Gujarat state plunged hundreds of people into a river, killing at least 134.
Video: Giant dome engulfed in fire collapses at Indonesia mosque
The dome of the historic mosque at Indonesia's Jakarta Islamic Center collapsed after a fire broke out during a renovation.
India bridge collapse leads to arrest of 9 people as rescuers recount "traumatic" Diwali disaster
Morbi, India — Nine people were arrested Monday in connection with the collapse of a pedestrian bridge in western India that killed almost 140 people, police said. The nine people arrested — all associated with a company that maintained the bridge in Morbi — were being investigated for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, senior police officer Ashok Kumar Yadav said in a statement.
12 members of Indian lawmaker’s family dead in Indian foot bridge collapse
Twelve members of an Indian lawmaker’s family have been killed in the western state of Gujarat where a century-old bridge collapsed on Sunday killing at least 141 people.Mohan Kundariya, who is a member of Parliament from prime minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Gujarat’s Rajkot, said that his family members had gone for a picnic when the tragedy took place.“Four daughters of the brother-in-law of my elder brother, the husbands of three of them and five children were killed in the accident,” he was quoted as saying to Press Trust of India.“As it was Sunday, they had...
At Least 91 Killed In Cable Bridge Collapse
At least 91 people have died in relation to a cable bridge collapse.
Timeline: How India’s bridge collapse tragedy that killed 135 unfolded
Hundreds of people in India were standing on an old, narrow British-era suspension bridge when it collapsed under the weight of the energetic crowd that had flocked to see the result of recent renovations.Around 135 people died in the bridge collapse that occured in Gujarat state’s Morbi town, according to the official death toll – reduced from the earlier 141 deaths – in one of India’s worst public safety tragedies in recent years.As angered and bereaved families continue to look for missing loved ones while others mourn the dead, questions have been raised about how the narrow pedestrian bridge...
Modi Seeks Detailed Inquiry as India Bridge Toll Rises to 135
MORBI, India (Reuters) -Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said lessons must be learned as he visited the site of a bridge collapse that killed 135 people and met some of the injured in hospital on Tuesday. Army, navy and national disaster response force teams continued their search while locals gathered...
WATCH: Pentagon says Saudis believe Iran is prepping an attack on kingdom
WASHINGTON (AP) — Saudi Arabia has shared intelligence with American officials that suggests Iran could be preparing for an imminent attack on the kingdom, three U.S. officials confirmed on Tuesday. Watch the briefing in the player above. The heightened concerns about a potential attack on Saudi Arabia as the...
Thousands attend South Africa Pride march despite terror warning
Thousands of people gathered for the Pride march in South Africa’s largest city Johannesburg on Saturday despite a warning from the US embassy of a possible terror attack. The event took place under heavy security in the upmarket district of Sandton, identified by the US embassy as a potential target.
Indian police raid news site’s office over retracted article about BJP official
Police in Delhi have raided the premises of a news website known for its fierce criticism of the Indian government, over a retracted article about a politician in charge of the ruling party’s social media campaigns. Officers arrived at the homes of several editors of the Wire in the...
Indian states ban guns and airguns to safeguard Amur falcons
Assam, Nagaland and Manipur officials also confiscate catapults and nets to ensure birds can recuperate
India PM visits site of bridge collapse as families mourn
MORBI, India (AP) — India’s prime minister on Tuesday visited the site in western India where a newly repaired 143-year-old suspension bridge collapsed into a river, sending hundreds plunging into the water and killing at least 135 in one of the country’s worst accidents in years. Narendra...
Officials admit responsibility in South Korea’s Halloween tragedy
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean officials admitted responsibility and apologized on Tuesday for failures in preventing and responding to a Halloween crowd surge that killed more than 150 people and left citizens shocked and angry. The government is facing growing public scrutiny over whether the crush Saturday...
Myanmar Military Defends Deadly Air Strike On Concert That Killed At Least 50 Civilians
The Myanmar military on Tuesday defended air strikes on a concert organized by an ethnic minority force, which killed many people. What Happened: Late on Sunday, air strikes in Kachin State in the north killed at least 50 civilians, including singers and officers of the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), reported Reuters.
Flags at half-mast as India's Gujarat mourns deadly bridge collapse
MORBI, India, Nov 2 (Reuters) - India's Gujarat state on Wednesday mourned the death of 135 people from a bridge collapse on the weekend, with the national flag at half-mast in government buildings and public functions, receptions and entertainment programmes cancelled.
South Korea reels with grief, shock after deadly Halloween crowd surge
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Concerned relatives raced to hospitals in search of their loved ones Sunday as South Korea mourned the deaths of more than 150 people, mostly in their 20s and 30s, who got trapped and crushed after a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul.
Nigeria floods: 'I have nowhere to go'
By the time Ifeanyi Ashley returned home from work, floodwaters had swept through his bungalow which housed his wife, children, and parents in Ogbaru, in Nigeria's south-eastern Anambra state, leaving his armchairs soaked and his bed covered in mud. Because the water had nearly reached knee level, he had to...
At least 100 killed in Mogadishu car bombings, says Somalia’s president
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia’s president says at least 100 people were killed in Saturday’s two car bombings at a busy junction in the capital and the toll could rise in the country’s deadliest attack since a truck bombing at the same spot five years ago killed more than 500.
