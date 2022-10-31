ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Video shows people ‘deliberately shaking’ India bridge moments before collapse that killed 141

A disturbing video has captured the exact moment a pedestrian suspension bridge snapped, killing 141 people — most of them women, children and the elderly — in India’s western Gujarat state.Shocking surveillance footage showed at least one person seemingly shaking the bridge deliberately just seconds before it snapped, plunging dozens of people into the river.On Sunday evening, the British-era cable bridge in Gujarat Morbi town collapsed on the Machchhu river following overcrowding by hundreds of people, something which has been blamed on mismanagement and negligence.The death toll could mount with military teams working round the clock to pull out...
The Associated Press

Nine arrested after bridge collapses in India, killing 134

MORBI, India (AP) — Police in western India arrested nine people on Monday as they investigated the collapse of a newly repaired 143-year-old suspension bridge in one of the country’s worst accidents in years, officials said. The collapse Sunday evening in Gujarat state plunged hundreds of people into a river, killing at least 134.
CBS News

India bridge collapse leads to arrest of 9 people as rescuers recount "traumatic" Diwali disaster

Morbi, India — Nine people were arrested Monday in connection with the collapse of a pedestrian bridge in western India that killed almost 140 people, police said. The nine people arrested — all associated with a company that maintained the bridge in Morbi — were being investigated for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, senior police officer Ashok Kumar Yadav said in a statement.
The Independent

12 members of Indian lawmaker’s family dead in Indian foot bridge collapse

Twelve members of an Indian lawmaker’s family have been killed in the western state of Gujarat where a century-old bridge collapsed on Sunday killing at least 141 people.Mohan Kundariya, who is a member of Parliament from prime minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Gujarat’s Rajkot, said that his family members had gone for a picnic when the tragedy took place.“Four daughters of the brother-in-law of my elder brother, the husbands of three of them and five children were killed in the accident,” he was quoted as saying to Press Trust of India.“As it was Sunday, they had...
The Independent

Timeline: How India’s bridge collapse tragedy that killed 135 unfolded

Hundreds of people in India were standing on an old, narrow British-era suspension bridge when it collapsed under the weight of the energetic crowd that had flocked to see the result of recent renovations.Around 135 people died in the bridge collapse that occured in Gujarat state’s Morbi town, according to the official death toll – reduced from the earlier 141 deaths – in one of India’s worst public safety tragedies in recent years.As angered and bereaved families continue to look for missing loved ones while others mourn the dead, questions have been raised about how the narrow pedestrian bridge...
US News and World Report

Modi Seeks Detailed Inquiry as India Bridge Toll Rises to 135

MORBI, India (Reuters) -Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said lessons must be learned as he visited the site of a bridge collapse that killed 135 people and met some of the injured in hospital on Tuesday. Army, navy and national disaster response force teams continued their search while locals gathered...
The Guardian

Thousands attend South Africa Pride march despite terror warning

Thousands of people gathered for the Pride march in South Africa’s largest city Johannesburg on Saturday despite a warning from the US embassy of a possible terror attack. The event took place under heavy security in the upmarket district of Sandton, identified by the US embassy as a potential target.
The Associated Press

India PM visits site of bridge collapse as families mourn

MORBI, India (AP) — India’s prime minister on Tuesday visited the site in western India where a newly repaired 143-year-old suspension bridge collapsed into a river, sending hundreds plunging into the water and killing at least 135 in one of the country’s worst accidents in years. Narendra...
PBS NewsHour

Officials admit responsibility in South Korea’s Halloween tragedy

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean officials admitted responsibility and apologized on Tuesday for failures in preventing and responding to a Halloween crowd surge that killed more than 150 people and left citizens shocked and angry. The government is facing growing public scrutiny over whether the crush Saturday...
PBS NewsHour

South Korea reels with grief, shock after deadly Halloween crowd surge

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Concerned relatives raced to hospitals in search of their loved ones Sunday as South Korea mourned the deaths of more than 150 people, mostly in their 20s and 30s, who got trapped and crushed after a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul.
BBC

Nigeria floods: 'I have nowhere to go'

By the time Ifeanyi Ashley returned home from work, floodwaters had swept through his bungalow which housed his wife, children, and parents in Ogbaru, in Nigeria's south-eastern Anambra state, leaving his armchairs soaked and his bed covered in mud. Because the water had nearly reached knee level, he had to...
