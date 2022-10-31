Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
foxnebraska.com
NDOT facing critical staffing challenges ahead of winter
The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) faces critical staffing challenges. and as we head into winter, this could affect who’s plowing the snow off the highways. “We’re facing a critical short-staffing situation," said Justin Hubly, executive director of the Nebraska Association of Public Employees. The Bureau of Labor...
2 arrested in separate incidents overnight by NSP
LEXINGTON, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate incidents overnight. The first incident occurred in Lexington. Late Tuesday, NSP was contacted by Lexington Police regarding a subject with an arrest warrant. That subject was believed to be in possession of a handgun, but his exact location was unknown. NSP also received information from the Kearney Police Department that the same subject had made a threat against the NSP office in Lexington.
KSLTV
Nebraska officer shoots driver that attempted to hit Halloween crowd
OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — The Omaha Police Department confirms an officer shot a driver who nearly hit a huge crowd of Halloween trick-or-treaters near Minne Lusa Boulevard and Newport Avenue. Officers say they first received a report of a reckless driver in the area Monday night, but that call...
KETV.com
Video shows driver nearly hitting Halloween trick-or-treaters before being shot by Omaha police
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police has confirmed an officer shot a driver who nearly hit a huge crowd of Halloween trick-or-treaters near Minne Lusa Boulevard and Newport Avenue on Monday night. Officers said they first received a report of a reckless driver in the area. Then, moments later, around...
klkntv.com
Missing Lincoln inmate arrested by Omaha Police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln inmate was arrested by Omaha Police last Thursday, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said. Omaha Police booked 36-year-old Tabitha Viktora into the Douglas County Corrections Center, according to a press release. Viktora went missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on Sept. 30 when...
Police: Driver in Nebraska crash that killed 6 was drunk
Police in Nebraska say an investigation into a crash that killed six people last month shows the driver of the car was drunk.
klkntv.com
WATCH: Porch pirate steals $430 package in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is asking for help from the community in identifying two people caught stealing on camera. In the first theft, someone took a package worth $430 off a porch. LPD said that as the holidays approach, you should be vigilant with your...
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus pair cited, released after reported farm building break-in near Stanton
STANTON, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska arrested two Columbus people after they were found to be in connection to a farm building break-in. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they investigated an alleged break-in of a secured farm building southwest of Stanton. Following the investigation, SCSO said they arrested...
klkntv.com
Nebraska State Patrol SWAT team arrests man after standoff in Jefferson County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol SWAT team was involved in an early Wednesday standoff in rural Jefferson County. The patrol was called in by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to help with a man who barricaded himself inside his home near Daykin, which is about 31 miles west of Beatrice.
News Channel Nebraska
Accident halts traffic near Auburn on Highway 75
AUBURN- Emergency crews responded Wednesday afternoon to a Highway 75 accident between Nebraska City and Auburn. Both directions of traffic were closed between Highway 67 toward Brock and Road 736. Traffic was also being detoured onto Highway 128. Auburn and Peru firefighters responded. There was a collision between two vehicles...
klkntv.com
Rural Nebraska fire department warns that wildfire risk is not over
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As Nebraska heads into winter, the Red Willow Western Rural Fire Department is asking farmers to be prepared for more fires. This comes just after it was called to a field fire Monday afternoon. The fire south of McCook was quickly knocked down before it...
klkntv.com
Third motorcycle crash in less than a week slows Lincoln traffic Tuesday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An investigation is underway Tuesday morning following a motorcycle crash in Lincoln. It happened near South 23rd and South Streets just before 7 a.m. Emergency responders blocked off a lane as they checked out the motorcyclist. Right now it’s not clear what led up to...
Oversized load impacts eastbound traffic on Hwy 370 on Monday
NDOT says traffic is now moving but advises drivers to be alert as the oversized load will be parked in the eastbound turn lane of Hwy 370 at Wickersham.
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: Missing Nebraska man located
HARTINGTON, Neb. (KELO) — Law enforcement in northeast Nebraska says a missing man is safe. The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office updated it’s post about the missing man on Wednesday morning to say the man has been located.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln store broken into, items stolen
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a store that was broken into by three people. LPD said officers were dispatched to the Double Barrell Smoke Shop, 1415 South St., on Sunday around 6:00 a.m. after an alarm was set off. Officers said they found a piece of...
News Channel Nebraska
Man ejected from crash on Highway 370 dies at scene
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was killed Tuesday morning in a rollover crash on Highway 370. At about 4:15 a.m., Sarpy County deputies initially responded to the scene near the intersection of Highway 370 and 36th Street. Bellevue Police said that someone had reported finding an unconscious person in...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police: Driver’s alcohol level nearly 3 times legal limit in crash that killed 6
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Alcohol and speed were a factor in the early October crash that killed six people, Lincoln Police say. On Monday, police announced the conclusion of their investigation into the crash that killed six people in their 20s. Around 2 a.m. on Oct. 2, five men...
KETV.com
Highway 370 in Sarpy County closed due to obstruction
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — Related video at the top of the article: Monday morning's headlines for Omaha. Highway 370 in Sarpy County was closed Monday morning, according to authorities. An oversized load traveling eastbound became stuck near 160th Street. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, traffic is moving...
knopnews2.com
Payment kiosks available to pay child support in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraskans who pay child support can now make their payments by cash, check, money order, credit card or debit card at eight new self-serve payment kiosks, said State Treasurer John Murante. They are available in Kearney, Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha, Papillion, Norfolk and Gering. The new...
klkntv.com
Lincoln city councilwoman pleads guilty to DUI after hitting tree
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln city councilwoman pleaded guilty to driving under the influence on Monday, according to court documents. Tammy Ward, who has served on the council since 2019, struck a tree near 20th Street and Surfside Drive in June. Investigators thought Ward was under the influence...
