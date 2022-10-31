ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

klkntv.com

Nebraska State Patrol offers tips this Halloween to keep the community safe

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol will be on the lookout this Halloween to monitor the roads for impaired drivers. Officials say as kids go out to trick-or-treat it’s important for drivers to stay alert for kids and keep their focus on the road. If alcohol is involved, plan to have a sober driver for the trip home.
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

2 arrested in separate incidents overnight by NSP

LEXINGTON, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate incidents overnight. The first incident occurred in Lexington. Late Tuesday, NSP was contacted by Lexington Police regarding a subject with an arrest warrant. That subject was believed to be in possession of a handgun, but his exact location was unknown. NSP also received information from the Kearney Police Department that the same subject had made a threat against the NSP office in Lexington.
LEXINGTON, NE
NebraskaTV

NDOT facing critical staffing challenges ahead of winter

The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) faces critical staffing challenges. and as we head into winter, this could affect who’s plowing the snow off the highways. “We’re facing a critical short-staffing situation," said Justin Hubly, executive director of the Nebraska Association of Public Employees. The Bureau of Labor...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSLTV

Nebraska officer shoots driver that attempted to hit Halloween crowd

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — The Omaha Police Department confirms an officer shot a driver who nearly hit a huge crowd of Halloween trick-or-treaters near Minne Lusa Boulevard and Newport Avenue. Officers say they first received a report of a reckless driver in the area Monday night, but that call...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Missing Lincoln inmate arrested by Omaha Police

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln inmate was arrested by Omaha Police last Thursday, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said. Omaha Police booked 36-year-old Tabitha Viktora into the Douglas County Corrections Center, according to a press release. Viktora went missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on Sept. 30 when...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Columbus pair cited, released after reported farm building break-in near Stanton

STANTON, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska arrested two Columbus people after they were found to be in connection to a farm building break-in. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they investigated an alleged break-in of a secured farm building southwest of Stanton. Following the investigation, SCSO said they arrested...
COLUMBUS, NE
klkntv.com

WATCH: Porch pirate steals $430 package in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is asking for help from the community in identifying two people caught stealing on camera. In the first theft, someone took a package worth $430 off a porch. LPD said that as the holidays approach, you should be vigilant with your...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Bryan Hospitals Busy, About To Get Busier

Lincoln, NE (November 2, 2022) Lincoln’s Bryan Hospitals have never been busier. During the peak of the Covid-19 outbreak they were caring for 530 to 550 patients at a time. “In the past few weeks we’ve seen ever higher census, where we’re consistently 550 into the 580’s” according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Trapp. “This is a considerable expansion of the Hospital capacity, a stretch on our workforce.”
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Accident halts traffic near Auburn on Highway 75

AUBURN- Emergency crews responded Wednesday afternoon to a Highway 75 accident between Nebraska City and Auburn. Both directions of traffic were closed between Highway 67 toward Brock and Road 736. Traffic was also being detoured onto Highway 128. Auburn and Peru firefighters responded. There was a collision between two vehicles...
AUBURN, NE
klkntv.com

Rural Nebraska fire department warns that wildfire risk is not over

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As Nebraska heads into winter, the Red Willow Western Rural Fire Department is asking farmers to be prepared for more fires. This comes just after it was called to a field fire Monday afternoon. The fire south of McCook was quickly knocked down before it...
MCCOOK, NE
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Missing Nebraska man located

HARTINGTON, Neb. (KELO) — Law enforcement in northeast Nebraska says a missing man is safe. The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office updated it’s post about the missing man on Wednesday morning to say the man has been located.
CEDAR COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

Motorcycle crashes after fleeing multiple traffic stops

LINCOLN, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol has requested the Lincoln Police Department to investigate a fatality crash that involved a motorcycle that had a fled multiple traffic stop attempts Friday evening. At approximately 9:20 p.m. Friday, a trooper attempted a traffic stop on a motorcycle with no license...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office gives safety tips for Halloween

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Halloween comes with its frights, but it’s not just goblins and ghouls trick-or-treaters should be wary of on Monday night. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner shared some safety tips with us for the holiday. Halloween means costumes and pedestrian traffic well into the night, which...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Man Assaulted While Walking His Dog

A frightening ordeal for a 31 year old Lincoln man near 32nd and Folkways Blvd Tuesday night. “The victim said he was walking his dog in the. area when he heard footsteps running up behind him,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. “He was struck in the head, fell to the ground and.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Handgun, AR-15 Found During Lancaster County Traffic Stop

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office stopped an eastbound vehicle on I-80 west of the Highway 77 exit around 11:00 Friday morning. Sheriff Terry Wagner says deputies smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and conducted a search. Deputies found 6.75 pounds of marijuana, an AR-15 short rifle, a 9 mm...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE

