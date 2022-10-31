ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

brownsnation.com

3 Things We Learned In Browns Win Over Bengals

The Cleveland Browns scored a decisive Week 8 win over the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals on the Halloween edition of Monday Night Football. The final score was 32-13. Here are three things we learned (or relearned) from this Week 8 victory. 1. The Browns Can Hold A Lead. We...
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Browns GM expects Deshaun Watson to turn around season in Week 12 return

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry confirmed to reporters that Deshaun Watson will start in Week 12, giving Browns playoff hope. With a little over a month left before Deshaun Watson’s scheduled Week 12 debut with the Cleveland Browns, reporters asked Browns general manager Andrew Berry to confirm Watson’s status with the team.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Browns turn fan frowns upside down vs. Bengals on MNF: Crowquill

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns (3-5) got the big win they needed to keep their season alive heading into the bye week by flipping the script on the Cincinnati Bengals (4-4). Possibly inspired by Myles Garrett’s Vecna costume from ‘The Upside Down’ dimension in the Netflix series ‘Stranger Things,’ the Browns outplayed the Bengals in every phase of the game.
CLEVELAND, OH
ESPN

Best 'ManningCast' moments from Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning -- er, Chad Powers -- were at it again for the Week 8 edition of the "ManningCast" as the Cincinnati Bengals took on the Cleveland Browns. The Browns winning their fifth straight game over the Bengals on Halloween? Decidedly cool (for Cleveland fans). Also cool? Eli ditching his signature quarter-zip sweater to reprise his viral role of Penn State football walk-on Powers.
CLEVELAND, OH

