NME
Talking Heads’ Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew announce ‘Remain In Light’ 2023 North American tour
Talking Heads mainstay Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew – who was briefly a member of the band in the early 1980s – have announced a North American tour for next year in celebration of ‘Remain In Light’. The 19-date tour will commence in February and include...
Billy Strings Announces 2023 Winter Tour Dates
Grammy Award-winning songwriter and performer—and one of the best guitar players in music—has announced, well, a string of upcoming 2023 winter tour dates. The new dates include three nights in Nashville on February 24, 25, and 26. The news comes on the heels of Strings’ new forthcoming album...
Anthrax + Black Label Society Announce Second Leg of North American Tour Dates With Exodus
Rock on! If you missed out on Anthrax and Black Label Society touring together in 2022, fear not as a second North American tour leg has been booked for early 2023, with special guests Exodus joining the bill as well. The tour gets underway Jan. 17 in Boise, Idaho, making...
Classic punk drummer D.H. Peligro dies at LA home
A coroner’s examination is expected to be performed in the next day or two to determine the cause of death for ex-Dead Kennedys and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer D.H. Peligro, who possibly died from head trauma in an accidental fall at his Los Angeles home, authorities said Sunday.
Watch Eddie Vedder sing The Seeker with The Who at a private event in Los Angeles
The Who were joined onstage by the Pearl Jam frontman at a fundraising event for Teen Cancer America
