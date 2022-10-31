ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Billy Strings Announces 2023 Winter Tour Dates

Grammy Award-winning songwriter and performer—and one of the best guitar players in music—has announced, well, a string of upcoming 2023 winter tour dates. The new dates include three nights in Nashville on February 24, 25, and 26. The news comes on the heels of Strings’ new forthcoming album...
NASHVILLE, TN
HeySoCal

Classic punk drummer D.H. Peligro dies at LA home

A coroner’s examination is expected to be performed in the next day or two to determine the cause of death for ex-Dead Kennedys and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer D.H. Peligro, who possibly died from head trauma in an accidental fall at his Los Angeles home, authorities said Sunday.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy