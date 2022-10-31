ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

twincitiesmedia.net

Dave Matthews Band Coming To Target Center 11/13

Dave Matthews Band is one of those bands I don’t typically listen to but will never miss a chance to see live so come out and check out this absolutely fabulous band on November 13th when they make a stop at The Target Center!. On November 13, Dave Matthews...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

KARE in the Air: Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — When the Minnesota Renaissance Festival wraps up in early October, it turns into a ghost town...and it's not because the festivities have wound down. Each year, organizers give the festival grounds a spooky makeover as part of their annual Phantom's Feast. Our next installment of KARE in the Air gives us a look at the grounds in Shakopee, Minnesota.
SHAKOPEE, MN
rejournals.com

CBRE closes 27,748-square-foot office lease in downtown Minneapolis

CBRE has arranged a 27,748-square-foot office lease within Deluxe Plaza at 801 Marquette in downtown Minneapolis. Workbox, a specialized flexible office operator dedicated to providing solutions and resources to early and growth-stage companies, has signed a lease. The CBRE team of Larissa Bodine, Ann Rinde and Mark McCary represented Deluxe...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

North Minneapolis DEI leader to purchase, transform 68,000 sq. ft. building for businesses

MINNEAPOLIS -- A local speaker, activist and business owner is crafting a path for other North Minneapolis businesses to grow and be discovered.For years, Jesse Ross has called North Minneapolis home. The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) leader is also a real-estate developer and the brains behind the Wealth Re-Distribution Project. The initiative aims to provide a home for Black, Brown, Indigenous and Women-owned businesses to grow in North Minneapolis."We moved to North Minneapolis when I was a baby. My house is actually less than a mile away from this location," Ross said. "A community that I feel like is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Pumpkins Are Not Considered OK for Organics Recycling

Pumpkins are considered yard waste, and not suitable to be included in organics recycling containers. According to Hennepin Recycling Group administrator and Brooklyn Park recycling services manager Tim Pratt, there’s two reasons why pumpkins are yard waste. “Pumpkins have more in common with plant matter than they do with...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
mprnews.org

Big fish: Monster muskie of Mille Lacs nets new Minnesota record

A Princeton, Minn., man caught a nearly 5-foot muskellunge in Mille Lacs Lake in June before taking a picture and a measurement and tossing it back. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on Monday confirmed the length is a new catch-and-release record. Eric Bakke’s muskie came in at 58 1/4...
PRINCETON, MN
willmarradio.com

People attacked with fireworks in Dinkytown

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Firework assaults prompt an emergency notification to University of Minnesota students. The Safe-U alert was issued just before 2 a.m. Sunday, warning students of reported assaults in the Dinkytown neighborhood. They said the suspects were wearing black hooded sweatshirts and masks. Minneapolis police responded to several reports of a group throwing fireworks at people through the night.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
waste360.com

Minnesota Aluminum Recycler Unveils 70,000-Square-Foot Distribution Center

Spectro Alloys, the leading Midwest-based recycler of aluminum, celebrated the opening of its state-of-the-art distribution center today with employees, customers and local officials. The $6-million project completed this fall provides a new face to the facility and is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to modernize and become Minnesota’s recycling plant of the future. Click here to download photos of the facility.
MINNESOTA STATE

