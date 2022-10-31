Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Two NJ Men Recognized for Contributions Towards Arrest of Serial Predator in RockawayMorristown MinuteRockaway, NJ
IKEA Closes Location In New YorkBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the boroughWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
roi-nj.com
Inclusion through improvisation: All Stars Project finds fit in new home at Gateway
The exercise was unlike anything they had ever done before. The groups, mostly teenagers paired with a few adults — none of whom knew each other before gathering that night in the Gateway Center in Newark — had to build a tower, using only spaghetti and marshmallows. The...
Newark Symphony Hall CEO steps down amid $50M renovation
Amid a $50 million renovation of Newark Symphony Hall, the venue is undergoing a leadership change. Newark Symphony Hall’s president and CEO, Taneshia Nash Laird, is stepping down after four years in the position and will be replaced by an interim CEO pending the naming of a permanent successor, the venue’s board announced Monday.
nonprofitquarterly.org
How to Make Guaranteed Income Work: Ten Lessons from Newark, New Jersey
Having worked in the social sector for a little over a decade, I have firsthand experience with the art and science of getting social impact programs off the ground. Towards the tail end of 2020, I was hired by Newark, New Jersey, to launch the city’s inaugural two-year guaranteed income pilot program and led the program for its first year. During this period, some important lessons about how to develop a successful pilot program emerged.
thepositivecommunity.com
From Hip Hop to City Council
In the June election for Newark municipal council, Dupré “DoItall” Kelly proved victorious, winning the seat as councilman for the West Ward—where he grew up, went to school, and began his mission to serve as an advocate for his community. Running on the Ras Baraka ticket and aligning himself with the mayor’s plans for Newark, Kelly’s plans for the West Ward fell right into place.
hobokengirl.com
92 Things to Do in Hoboken + Jersey City | November 3-6
As we wonder how it’s already November and Election Day is on the horizon, we’re gearing up for all of the fall happenings going on around Hudson County. This week’s local Hoboken + Jersey City events guide has everyone covered with fun things to do locally, like the Hoboken Art Walk + Studio Tour, Sunday Storytime at the Hoboken Fire Museum, Irish dance classes at Grassroots Community Space, and more. Below is the list of Hoboken + Jersey City events happening this weekend, November 3rd – November 6th, 2022.
roi-nj.com
Interim CEO appointed to succeed Nash Laird at Newark Symphony Hall
Newark Symphony Hall, New Jersey’s largest Black-led arts and entertainment venue, on Monday said it appointed Talia Young as interim CEO following the resignation of CEO and President Taneshia Nash Laird. With a background in government affairs, economic development and entrepreneurship, Young has served on the NSH board since...
roi-nj.com
Middlesex County announces CIO Strategic Investment Plan to transform schools (SLIDESHOW)
Middlesex County, together with the state of New Jersey, on Tuesday said it finalized its Community, Innovation, and Opportunity Strategic Investment Plan. The plan, part of Middlesex County’s Destination 2040 Strategic Plan, is designed to transform and bolster Middlesex College and the Magnet School System, as well as meet the diverse needs of the entire community.
No. 13 West Orange avenges playoff loss in win over No. 2 Kearny, reaching N1G4 final
The rosters had changed. The venue was different. Even the weather—with temperatures that aligned more with Opening Day than the later rounds in the state tournament—had provided a stark change of tune. But for West Orange, the emotion and pain that it felt a year ago in a...
Hudson County seeking $1 million grant to spur development of Hackensack River walkway
Hudson County is moving forward with its ultra-ambitious plan to create a continuous walkway on the eastern bank of the Hackensack River. The linear riverwalk that would be similar to the Hudson River Walkway, is no doubt years away, but the county announced this week it is applying for $1 million from the state Department of Transportation’s (DOT) 2023 Transportation Alternative Set-Aside Grant Program (TAP).
Jersey City bans parking on sections of Marvin Blvd. and Newark Ave.
Jersey City is banning parking on certain sections of Marin Boulevard and Newark Avenue to help protected bike lanes. Two new ordinances will ban parking on the west side of Marin Boulevard from 18th Street to the Hoboken border, as well as banning it on both sides of Newark Avenue from Chestnut Avenue to Brunswick Street, which is the section of the road that connects Journal Square to Downtown.
roi-nj.com
Ascend Wellness launches Miss Grass products in its dispensaries in N.J. (SLIDESHOW)
Ascend Wellness Holdings, a multistate, vertically integrated cannabis operator, on Tuesday announced that Miss Grass products are now available at its three New Jersey locations, in Rochelle Park, Montclair and Fort Lee. Miss Grass and AWH expanded their multistate partnership to New Jersey following successful launches in Massachusetts and Illinois...
roi-nj.com
Rutgers symposium will offer solutions to businesses trying to weather change and uncertainty
Rutgers Business School’s annual Business Community Engagement Symposium will tackle issues and questions resulting from the pandemic and the current wave of economic uncertainty in a day-long series of discussions and workshops on Wednesday, Nov. 9. (Register here.) Business owners will learn about resources available to help improve their...
roi-nj.com
St. Joseph’s Health opens 1st primary care office in Bergen County
St. Joseph’s Health recently announced that Drs. Maleeha Memon and Chandni Patel opened the first St. Joseph’s Health Primary Care office in Bergen County. Memon and Patel, family medicine physicians who specialize in adult primary care, pediatrics, preventative medicine and women’s health, will be available at the office located at 218 Route 17 N. in Rochelle Park, and are accepting new patients.
roi-nj.com
$10M in joint venture equity arranged for multihousing redevelopment site in Montclair
JLL Capital Markets said Monday that it arranged $10 million in joint venture equity for the acquisition of 65 Church St., the fully approved redevelopment site in Montclair. The project will include 74 apartment units and 3,873 square feet of retail space in downtown Montclair. JLL worked on behalf of...
Four $50K Powerball Tickets Sold In North Jersey
Four second-tier prizewinning Powerball tickets from the Saturday, Oct. 29 drawing were sold in North Jersey. Each ticket is good for $50,000. Bergen County: 7-Eleven #34554, 35 Madison Ave., Cresskill;. Bergen County: Montvale Snack Shop, 108 Spring Valley Rd., Montvale;. Essex County: El Caballo Blanco #2, 690 Mount Prospect Ave.,...
roi-nj.com
Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center welcomes new transplant surgeon
The Renal and Pancreas Transplant Division at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center recently welcomed its newest transplant surgeon, Dr. Matthew Rosenzweig. Rosenzweig joins Drs. Stuart Geffner and Harry Sun, with Associates in Transplant and General Surgery, and Dr. James Guarrera and the transplant surgeons from Rutgers-New Jersey Medical School and University Hospital in Newark. Together, they form New Jersey’s largest and most experienced group of transplant surgeons, specializing in renal and pancreas transplantation, dialysis access and general and advanced laparoscopic surgery.
fox5ny.com
Two Newark police officers shot; gunman at large
ESSEX COUNTY, N.J. - Two cops were shot on Tuesday afternoon in Newark prompting a massive response from several local, county, state, and even federal law enforcement agencies. The gunfire erupted near Van Velsor Place and Chancellor Avenue in the Weequahic neighborhood of the South Ward. Law enforcement sources told...
roi-nj.com
Coyle to leave Gateway Chamber at end of year
Jim Coyle, the longtime president of the Gateway Regional Chamber of Commerce, told its members Tuesday that he is stepping down as president after 26 years, effective at the end of the year. Coyle told members he is leaving to pursue a new opportunity. He did not elaborate. With more...
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS girls volleyball team tops East Side in state tournament first round
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The third-seeded Columbia High School girls volleyball team defeated No. 14 seed Newark East Side, 25-11, 25-13, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state tournament on Saturday, Oct. 29, at CHS. Columbia...
roi-nj.com
Art Fair 14C, N.J.’s biggest art show, returns to Jersey City on Nov. 11-13
Art Fair 14C, a nonprofit event that was created in 2019 to bring opportunities for artists, expand the public’s accessibility to the fine arts and strengthen Jersey City as an arts hub destination, has done all that and more. The event, which will return for its fourth year Nov....
