Corrie, Wednesday 2nd November. Tear the Roof off the Sucker
Good evening all, and welcome to the midweek Corrie discussion 🙂. Aaron asserts that his dad needs to go into rehab, but it costs £10,000 so it's impossible. Summer meets up with Mike and Esther at a private hospital and agrees to let them adopt her baby. After attending...
Coronation Street's Tyrone Dobbs to be arrested after shock attack
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Tyrone Dobbs will be arrested following a shocking attack in upcoming Coronation Street scenes. The situation arises because of the impending publication of a true-crime book about John Stape, the serial killer who was once married to Fiz Brown. In upcoming scenes, Fiz and her attorney...
11 huge Coronation Street spoilers for next week
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Next week on Coronation Street, life for Tyrone and Fiz goes from bad to worse as the release of the John Stape book gets closer. Elsewhere, Summer struggles to keep her secret under wraps, while Max is drawn in by Griff's manipulation. Here's a full collection...
‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Abby’s Marital Problems Lead to an Affair
'The Young and the Restless' couple Abby Newman and Chance Chancellor are having marital problems, which could lead to one of them cheating.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: What to Expect for November 2022
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for November 2022 guarantee big returns and some new romances on the horizon.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers for Oct. 24 – 28: Sally Has a Target on Her Back
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Oct. 24 - 28 reveal Sally Spectra will feel the wrath of two other women.
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Chelsea and Chance are a real possibility
No one wants to see it happen but Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) and Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd) could end up in a relationship. The Young and the Restless spoilers have teased several hook-ups where Ms. Lawson is concerned but none of them have materialized. She flirted with and kissed Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) bonded with Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) again and even spent time with Nick Newman (Josh Morrow).
‘General Hospital’: Fans React to the Shocking Heather Webber Recast
The Oct. 28 episode of 'General Hospital' was a stunner with Alley Mills making her debut as the new Heather Webber.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Oct. 31-Nov.4: Sheila’s Spooktacular Episode
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Oct 31-Nov. 4 reveal a special standalone episode featuring the villainous Sheila Carter.
‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Oct. 31-Nov. 4: Robert and Holly’s Reunion Hindered by Secrets
'General Hospital' spoilers for Oct. 31-Nov. 4 reveals that Holly Sutton is keeping secrets from her longtime love Robert Scorpio.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers: Does Justin Glaze Find Love After Returning?
Justin Glaze returns to the beach after getting eliminated in 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8. Does he find love? Here are spoilers.
Jamie Lomas leaving Hollyoaks?
Oh noo, I have just watched tonight's first look Hollyoaks and is Jamie Lomas leaving? after his character Warren tells Felix. Oh noo, I have just watched tonight's first look Hollyoaks and is Jamie Lomas leaving? after his character Warren tells Felix. I doubt it. He'll probably just end up...
Yellowstone Previews ‘Devastating’ Twist as Kelly Reilly (Beth) Warns, ‘It’s Gonna Be Bloody!’
With less than two weeks to go until the highly-anticipated return of Yellowstone on Sunday, November 13, the horse opera has released a new tease-filled video which is sure to get fans even more pumped for Season 5 to finally begin. “The audience is gonna love it,” says Luke Grimes,...
EastEnders fans have a theory over Harvey and Dotty
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders fans have predicted a romance between Harvey Monroe and Dotty Cotton may soon be rocking Walford. Introduced last year, the cab driver played by Ross Boatman has grown closer to Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley), leading some to believe he might be interested in his friend's daughter, played by Milly Zero.
Kerry ED - What a hypocrite.
Cain needs to pay for what he did to Al? Like you paid for what you did to Frank, Kerry?. Cain needs to pay for what he did to Al? Like you paid for what you did to Frank, Kerry?. She has not got no shame. Lets hope Charity reminds...
GH Spoilers For The Week of October 17: Danger, Deception, and Holly
The threat of danger mars even the happiest of occasions. Pretty much business as usual in Port Charles. GH Spoilers For The Week of October 17: Danger, Deception, and HollySoap Hub.
ED - Chas the vile, Cain the weak
I was sooooo angry after their scenes last night. DS posters called it that she would use Faith's death as a cover for her grief for Al. Her words in the pub were all about her.....there is a woman grieving for the man she loved...... Then she manipulates and twists...
Dallas alum Patrick Duffy returns to The Bold and the Beautiful as the Logan patriarch
Brooke Stephen Eric and DonnaABC General Hospital screenshot. Patrick Duffy is well known for his portrayal of Bobby Ewing on the hit prime-time soap Dallas1 from 1978–1985, and 1986–1991. He also portrayed Frank Lambert on the ABC sitcom Step by Step from September 20, 1991, to August 15, 1997, and when it moved to CBS, where it aired from September 19, 1997, to June 26, 1998.
Walking Dead's Khary Payton is "not satisfied at all" with Ezekiel's final story
The Walking Dead star Khary Payton has admitted he is not satisfied with his character Ezekiel's final story on the show. While it's not been confirmed how the arc will wrap for the character, who has been a mainstay since season 7, the star suggested that he would have loved to explore aspects more deeply before the series comes to an end.
Some Like it Shot!
Well, with Al and Cain's fisty cuffs last night, more akin to the love scene between Oliver Reed and Alan Bates. I don't suppose there's any chance most of the entire cast gets caught in the crossfire?. Let's have a look at the spoilers. Yesterday, Cain went gunning for Al,...
