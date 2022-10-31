Read full article on original website
Emily Ratajkowski's Completely Sheer Fishnet Dress Is Covered in Tiny Sequins
The naked-dress trend is alive and well, and Emily Ratajkowski is the latest star to embrace it. The supermodel wore a completely sheer fishnet gown to celebrate W magazine's 50th anniversary in New York City on Oct. 12. A standout look from Tory Burch's Fall 2022 collection, the long-sleeved number is made of a netted material covered in midnight-blue sequins. Although the design debuted on the runway earlier this year with a black slip underneath, Ratajkowski took a bolder route, styling it with a silky blush-pink bralette and matching underwear. She finished the shimmering ensemble with a black handbag, ankle-strap stilettos, and pink eye shadow.
Malia Obama pairs a preppy dress with some stylish Marc Jacobs boots
Malia Obama was photographed getting some food in Los Angeles, wearing the perfect classy work outfit. The 24-year-old screenwriter was wearing a stylish outfit that highlighted her white Marc Jacobs boots. RELATED: Malia Obama and her boyfriend Dawit Eklund wear matching outfits Malia...
64-Year-Old Andie MacDowell Is All Legs In High-Slit Dress For Paris Fashion Week
Age is just a number and 64-year-old Andie MacDowell is all about proving just that – especially at Paris Fashion Week this season. The branch of the event scheduled for fall kicked off on September 26 and ended October 4, and in that time, MacDowell was seen unabashedly strutting along in a dress with a high slit that showed off her sculpted legs.
Bella Hadid, Olivier Rousteing, and More Cheer on the Fashion Trust Arabia Award Winners in Doha
Fashion industry heavyweights descended on Doha this week to attend the fourth edition of the Fashion Trust Arabia Awards, organized under the royal patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Mozah Bint Nasser and her daughter and FTA Co-Chair Her Excellency Al-Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani. The hefty cash prizes and extensive mentorship programs are designed to help upcoming designers from the MENA region. The competition emphasizes not only creative skill, but also sustainable practices and production methods that respect local traditions and support women’s artisanal communities.
'Bridgerton' star Simone Ashley is the new queen of daring fashion, from see-through shirts to cutout dresses
From neon outfits to sheer dresses, here are the most daring looks "Sex Education" star Simone Ashley has worn so far.
Katie Holmes Is Effortlessly Chic in Black Slip Dress & Pointy Boots at Bulgari’s 50th U.S. Anniversary
Katie Holmes went with a classic all-black look last night with timeless pieces. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum attended Bulgari’s event on Wednesday night celebrating 50 years in America. To the soiree, Holmes wore a classic black midi dress. Her slip dress featured spaghetti straps and a deep neckline. She added a necklace as well as a statement wrap bracelet to the outfit.
Bustle
Bella Hadid Is Obsessed With Balletcore Style
As someone who tracks Bella Hadid’s outfits for a living, it would be pretty weird of me not to mention that she has been consistently rocking one specific aesthetic as of late. The supermodel has taken to sporting Mary Jane-style ballet flats, soft sweater sets, and leg warmers that look like they could very well have been plucked off the set of Black Swan. Yep, Hadid is steady embracing balletcore.
PopSugar
Megan Fox Stuns in a Lace-Up Crop Top and Front-Slit Pants
Megan Fox might just the queen of lace-up details, corsets, and slits, as she demonstrated while out to dinner in Brentwood, CA, on Oct. 24. The 36-year-old actor, who is styled by Maeve Reilly, opted for a white monochrome look by Anna October consisting of flared pants with a front zipper and slits that extended from the hips down to the ankles, fastened with delicate hook-and-eye closures; an ivory satin panel corset with side lace-up details; and a long leather Acne Studios trench coat with half-slit sleeves and buckles at the wrists.
Kendall Jenner Pokes Fun at Herself in Cucumber Costume With Latex Leggings & Boots for Halloween
Kendall Jenner proved she’s in on the joke this Halloween. The model posted to her social media on Monday for the spooky holiday. In a TikTok video, she was seen posing in an oversized cucumber costume, nodding to the viral video of herself from “The Kardashians” season one where she cut a cucumber so awkwardly that her mom, Kris offered to get the chef for help. Fans of the show noticed the scene right away and were quick to make jokes about Jenner. Her costume consisted of a cucumber slice with arm holes and leg holes, as well as a hole at...
Chloë Grace Moretz Pops in Hot Pink ’80s Sweater, Sheer Skirt & Louboutins for ‘The Peripheral’ Screening
Chloë Grace Moretz took ’80s inspiration to new heights for a special London screening of her new sci-fi series, “The Peripheral.” The show, which Moretz stars in alongside Jack Reynor, Gary Carr and Adelind Horan, premieres on Amazon’s Prime Video platform on Oct. 21. While hitting the red carpet at the Odeon Luxe West End for the occasion, the “Greta” actress wore a cropped neon pink sweater with a crewneck silhouette. Adding to the piece’s elegance were lace knit patterns, as well as thinly ribbed hems and cuffs. This was layered over matte black tights, a black striped leotard, and a...
Bella Hadid Delivers Sleek Style in Bodycon Dress & Pointy Pumps at Fashion Trust Arabia Awards with Father Mohamed Hadid
Dressed in dark blue, Bella Hadid attended the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize 2022 Awards at The National Museum of Qatar on Oct. 26 in Doha. The model was accompanied by her father, Mohamed Hadid. The Dutch-Palestinian supermodel, who was photographed alongside legendary singer Paula Abdul at the event, made her mark in a silky bodycon dress and classic footwear. Hadid’s dress was made of a shiny deep blue fabric feat an intense construction that carved out and defined her silhouette. The garment consisted of long sleeves and an asymmetrical skirt that was longer in the front and shorter in the back. The model’s hair...
Victoria Beckham And Mia Regan Give Vogue An Exclusive First Look At Their Vintage-Inspired Denim Collection
“Victoria and I have always been in conversation about fashion,” says Mia Regan. She’s referring, of course, to Victoria Beckham, with whom – as a rising model and an influential dresser herself – Mia has always had lots to talk about. It was last year, when Victoria suggested a louche pair of trousers in one of her collections be named after Mia, who “loves a baggy fit”, that the idea of a collaboration first came up.
Bella Hadid Drapes in Red with Dramatic Hooded Dress & Glossy Pointed-Toe Pumps at the Emerge Gala Dinner
Bella Hadid was a lady in red for the Emerge Gala Dinner and Live Charity Auction hosted by Naomi Campbell. The event, which was held yesterday at the QF Ceremonial Court in Doha, Qatar, saw the Dutch-Palestinian supermodel clad in an archival Alaïa gown. The Swarovski ambassador wore a crimson-red garment featuring dramatic draping that created a cascading effect down the model’s form. The full-coverage garment was also fitted with a risky side slit that further diversified the silhouette while offering Hadid a range of movement. The archival work was also adorned with a large hood that hid the star’s hair neatly...
Nicky Hilton Sparkles in Purple Sequin Dress & Crystal-Embellished Sandals at the American Ballet Theater Gala
Nicky Hilton attended the American Ballet Theater Gala at the David Koch Theater in New York City last night. The fashion designer was dressed in an eye-catching ensemble consisting of a glimmering gown and sparkling footwear to match. The French Sole collaborator wore a bright purple Veronique sequin dress. The ensemble was form-fitting and sported feather trim in a lighter lavender shade on the long sleeves. Hilton wore her blond hair up, leaving pieces out in the front to frame her face, and accessorized simply with purple gemstone studs, giving her dress a chance to shine. On her feet, the socialite opted...
Jennifer Garner Goes Comfy-Chic in Mom Jeans & Retro-Inspired Loewe Sneakers With Son Samuel
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jennifer Garner was spotted alongside her son Samuel on Oct. 19. The mother-son duo took a quick stroll hand in hand in Los Angeles. Garner wore casual clothing for her outing with family, styling classic jeans and funky sneakers.
Daily Beast
Inside Kim Kardashian’s War to Wear the Marilyn Monroe Dress to the Met Gala
Remember how it felt in December 2012, when everyone was pretty sure the world wasn’t going to end like the Mayan calendar “predicted,” but we couldn’t be, like, 100 percent sure? That’s sort of how it feels watching the lead-up to Kim Kardashian’s Marilyn Monroe Met Gala Moment on this week’s episode of The Kardashians.
Mindy Kaling Embodies Velma in Orange Sweater & Dr. Martens Combat Boots for Halloween
Jinkies! Mindy Kaling embodied “Scooby Doo”‘s Velma in whimsical style, just in time for Halloween. The character is one she’ll portray in a new adult cartoon series on HBO Max, premiering in 2023. The “Never Have I Ever” creator posed at home in a new Instagram post, wearing the titular character’s iconic orange sweater and red miniskirt. Paired with these were black-rimmed glasses and a brown short wig, furthering Kaling and Velma’s likenesses. Kaling completed her outfit with matching orange socks, as well as a hands-out pose mimicking the new cartoon’s poster. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mindy...
Daily Beast
‘The Crown’ Recreates the Princess Diana Interview—and Makes Trouble for Prince Harry
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince Harry was facing renewed scrutiny over his and his wife Meghan’s commercial relationship with Netflix after it emerged that the screening giant’s tentpole show The Crown devoted two episodes in the new season to Princess Diana’s Panorama interview with Martin Bashir, which Harry denounced after it emerged Bashir secured it by using deceitful tactics.
seventeen.com
Gigi Hadid Serves Big Boss Energy in a Cobalt Blue Velvet Pantsuit
Fashion queen Gigi Hadid is at it again with another stunning outfit — this time, in collaboration with stylist of the stars, Mimi Cuttrell. Mimi is known for dressing Gigi's sister, Bella Hadid, Ariana Grande, and Normani, among other A-listers. She collaborated with Gigi to put together a chic...
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Updates the Little Black Dress with Mesh Skirt in Prada Slingbacks for Rose Inc Beauty Event
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attended the opening of her beauty brand’s Rose Inc pop-up shop at Space NK in London today. The model wore a black long sleeve Prada dress with a faded emblem for the occasion. Huntington-Whiteley paired the knit minidress with a silver mesh skirt. She accessorized with a sparkling set of gold bangles with hoops and kept her dirty blond hair in a soft wave style, while her makeup featured a light brown eye look and mauve lip. For her footwear, the model kept it neutral with black patent leather slingback pumps. The pointed-toe Prada heels featured a 3-inch stiletto heel...
