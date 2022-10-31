Kendall Jenner proved she’s in on the joke this Halloween. The model posted to her social media on Monday for the spooky holiday. In a TikTok video, she was seen posing in an oversized cucumber costume, nodding to the viral video of herself from “The Kardashians” season one where she cut a cucumber so awkwardly that her mom, Kris offered to get the chef for help. Fans of the show noticed the scene right away and were quick to make jokes about Jenner. Her costume consisted of a cucumber slice with arm holes and leg holes, as well as a hole at...

1 DAY AGO