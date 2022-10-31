ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Fetterman leading Oz by 5 points in Pennsylvania Senate race: survey

By Brad Dress, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00kRhD_0itFyj1U00

( The Hill ) — Democratic Pennsylvania Senate nominee John Fetterman is leading Republican Mehmet Oz by 5 points, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll published just more than a week before Election Day.

About 49 percent of likely voters surveyed support Fetterman while 44 percent back Oz.

The results are similar to other polling showing leads the Democratic candidate has held over Oz for much of the campaign, including a 6-point advantage in a survey last week.

But the latest survey comes after Fetterman struggled on the stage during a debate against Oz last week.

The Democrat is still recovering from a stroke he had in May and has difficulty with auditory processing, which led to verbal missteps and awkward answers during the debate.

Still, about 50 percent of likely voters in Pennsylvania view Fetterman favorably, according to the New York Times/Siena college poll.

By comparison, about 49 percent of likely voters view Oz favorably.

Most Pennsylvanians list the economy as a major issue in the midterm elections, with 50 percent calling it a top concern, the poll shows.

Just 34 percent list social issues, such as abortion, gun control and democracy, as a major concern in the midterm elections.

The New York Times/Siena College poll was conducted Oct. 24 to Oct. 26 among 620 likely voters. The margin of error is 4.4 percentage points.

Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand

Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app . For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App . Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Why Biden is campaigning in blue New Mexico days before the midterms

President Biden is heading to New Mexico, a typically blue stronghold that is hosting a tight gubernatorial race but hasn’t been closely watched this midterm cycle. Biden’s trip out west this week, just a few days before Election Day, also includes a stop in California — but notably bypasses Arizona and Nevada, where a pair […]
FLORIDA STATE
KSN News

Kansans split on issues except for medical marijuana

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The majority of Kansans want to legalize medical marijuana, according to a KSN Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey. The survey found the majority of voters, 61%, support the proposed bill to legalize medical marijuana in the state of Kansas, while only 25% of voters oppose the bill. Fourteen percent of voters […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KSN News

27K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy