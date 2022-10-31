If you have never seen DeVotchKa live, you will get a chance when they make a stop at First Avenue on Saturday, November 12th, and trust me when I say you should jump on it!. A cross-pollination of numerous influences, including cabaret, spaghetti Westerns, norteño, punk, and the immigrant dance music of Eastern Europe, Colorado-based quartet DeVotchKa, formed in Denver by multi-instrumentalists Nick Urata (vocals, guitar, trumpet), Tom Hagerman (violin, accordion), Jeanie Schroder (sousaphone, bass) and percussionist Shawn King, emerged as unlikely indie heroes in the mid-2000s infusing modern indie music with a global flavor.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO