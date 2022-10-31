Read full article on original website
Related
Revealed: The baby names that are going extinct
The next extinction-level event is upon us, and thankfully, this one doesn’t include tidal waves or meteors. But you can kiss goodbye to Berthas, Nigels and Gillians, because according to new research, those names are barely ever given to babies anymore. In a study published earlier this year, language-learning...
The top 10 baby names parents most regret
Picking a name for your newborn baby can be a difficult one for parents and will often bring a lot of deliberation. Sometimes parents may regret that name choice in later life, but we now know what names are in fact changed the most frequent. Name consultant (yes, it's a...
50+ Long & Elegant Baby Names That Are Just the Right Amount of Fancy
Choosing the perfect name for your baby can be overwhelming — mainly because there are just so. Many. Options. If you’re not already starting with a favorite in mind, one thing that can help narrow down the field is to decide if you want something short and sweet, or long and elegant. Now, we love us some short, funky baby names. They’re fun and trendy, especially among celebrities, who frequently go with some unique baby name choices. But it’s also true that classy and sophisticated (read: long and fancy) baby names will never go out of style. For baby names that will...
My boyfriend picked out a cute name for our baby girl – people were horrified when they discovered the origin
ONE couple's baby name has proven to be much more controversial than they intended when the dad-to-be revealed the unusual place he turned to for inspiration. After the dad shared the story behind his unborn child's name, he was met with a chilly reception on Reddit – where users urged him to tell his girlfriend the truth.
Chelsea Clinton and Her Husband Marc Mezvinsky’s Marriage Is So Sweet! See Rare Photos Together
Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton and her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, have a pretty epic love story! The pair first met back in the ‘90s when they were students and realized their connection was one of a kind. Since their nuptials in 2010, the happy couple have made a few rare appearances together in the public eye.
Little girl asks hilarious questions after learning her mom is pregnant: 'Did you open your tummy'
'I had no idea that was coming.'
Toddler has the purest response to finding out her mommy was adopted and it is making everyone cry
The child was quite shocked to hear that her mother's birth mom had not wanted her.
Mom Not Watching Niece After Sister-in-Law's 'Meltdown' on Vacation Backed
A mom has been applauded for refusing to look after her sister-in-law's 5-year-old daughter during a recent family vacation. According to the mom, who posted her story to Reddit under the handle throwaway_babysit101, her sister-in-law Tina approached her on the holiday and asked if she would take her 5-year-old on a planned day out as she was feeling "overwhelmed."
Celine Dion Cozies Up To Sam Heughan On Set Of New Movie In 1st Photo Of Her In Months: See Pic
Celine Dion‘s Instagram account has shared a brand-new photo of the 52-year-old musical icon! In the image shared on Nov. 2 (seen here), the five-time Grammy winner cuddled up to Outlander star Sam Heughan in outtakes from the set of their new movie, Love Again, which also stars Priyanka Chopra. Sam, 42, lounged on a beige carpet with Celine in jeans and a busy dragon-print button-down, while the singer and actress looked cozy in light purple sweats and a burgundy turtleneck sweater. The pair appeared to be in deep conversation and had concerned looks on their faces.
Royal Insider Explains What Happened When Prince Harry Tried To Interview His Exes For Spare
Now that we know when we can finally read Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex's, memoir, everyone is speculating about what will be divulged in the book. Royal insiders are already "flabbergasted" by the book's title, "Spare," saying it "demonstrates 'yet another confrontational attack on the family after claiming a desire for privacy,'" explained royal editor Russell Myers.
New UK Poll Names The 2 Most Popular Members Of The Royal Family
The death of Queen Elizabeth II has led to many changes within the royal family, most notably the ascension of King Charles III. In addition, Prince William and Catherine Middleton were named the new Prince and Princess of Wales, and are expected to take on even more duties. In fact, Charles' recent decision about working royals proved us all wrong. Before the queen's passing, sources had revealed that Charles was planning to cut that number down of working royals to eight, which would include (of course) King Charles and Queen Camilla, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, William and Kate, and Princess Anne, per Insider.
An Inside Look at Tiffany Trump’s Bachelorette Party and Extravagant Gift Bags
Courtesy of Tiffany Trump Going all out. Tiffany Trump held her bachelorette party last month in Key West, Florida — and party stylist Amanda Orso made sure that the bride-to-be and her guests were well taken care of. Orso — also known as “the swag queen” — put together the luxurious gift bags for the […]
Schmidt, Bill Clinton and Aspen: 5 Baby Names Parents Regret
"I promise you, the day he decides he wants to get rid of it, I will be running to file the paperwork," one mother said of her son's name.
Opinion: Dating After Gray Divorce: Important considerations before entering the precarious world of over 50 dating
This is the eighth article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner. After a gray divorce, it’s hard to be alone. It’s hard to sleep alone, wake up alone, and basically, do life alone. For some, it’s not as hard, but the majority of women who have been married 20+ years would like to believe they can get it right the second time around. They are anxious to find a healthy, fun, exciting relationship with a significant other that will meet needs that were ignored in their first marriage. They need to believe that they are loved and not alone.
WATCH: Lauren Alaina Catches Bouquet at HARDY’s Wedding
Lauren Alaina had a big weekend it seems, beginning with attending Hardy and Caleigh Ryan’s wedding and ending with catching the bouquet at said wedding. She posted a fun video of the wedding guests gathering behind Caleigh as she prepares to throw the bouquet. Lauren Alaina actually started out front, but rushed to the back to catch the bundle of flowers before anyone else could.
intheknow.com
Mom captures what it’s like trying to share a ‘sweet moment’ with her unpredictable toddler
This TikTok mom shared a hilariously relatable video showing what it’s like when she tries to share a “sweet moment” with her toddler!. Carly Zeringue (@carlyzeringue) is a parent and TikToker who makes funny videos about her life as a mom. Carly, whose TikTok bio welcomes viewers to “the chaos” of her life, adores her toddler son, but finds life as a stay-at-home mom occasionally overwhelming. In a hilarious recent video poking fun at how mercurial toddlers can be, Carly shows what it’s like when she tries to share a “sweet” moment with her toddler, only to have it ruined by a sudden mood swing!
Queen Elizabeth's Affiliation With What's Considered The Most Haunted Royal Residence
The royal family owns a lot of property. In fact, according to Insider, the overall value of property the monarchy holds is an insane $13 million. Each royal family unit lives in a different home, and there are more than enough residences for every person to have at least one (or two!).
Inside Prince Edward's Relationship With Prince Harry And Meghan Markle
Prince Edward is the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. He and his wife, Sophie Wessex, were tapped by Queen Elizabeth to fill in as mentors to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when the latter joined the royal family, and it turns out that was for good reason — the foursome have a lot in common.
Expert Claims King Charles And The Queen Had A More Complicated Relationship Than We Realized
After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family was plunged into mourning. While her eldest son immediately ascended to the throne, King Charles III wanted the world to know how much he missed his mother. "I pay tribute to my mother's memory and I honor her life of service," he said during his first speech as king, per PBS. "I know that her death brings great sadness to so many of you and I share that sense of loss, beyond measure, with you all."
Expert Says The Royal Family Has No One To Blame For The Crown Drama But Themselves
Season 5 of "The Crown" will have King Charles shaking in his boots for good reasons. The new season of the Netflix drama follows the affair between Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles and the divorce of Charles and Princess Diana. After "The Crown" tweeted the Season 5 premiere date on September 24, the panic at Buckingham Palace began. The media began bashing Season 5 of "The Crown" almost immediately. One royal insider told The Telegraph that "The Crown" is "a drama, not a documentary," and a friend of the king told the outlet the show is "exploitative."
The List
59K+
Followers
40K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0