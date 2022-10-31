ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The List

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

Revealed: The baby names that are going extinct

The next extinction-level event is upon us, and thankfully, this one doesn’t include tidal waves or meteors. But you can kiss goodbye to Berthas, Nigels and Gillians, because according to new research, those names are barely ever given to babies anymore. In a study published earlier this year, language-learning...
Tyla

The top 10 baby names parents most regret

Picking a name for your newborn baby can be a difficult one for parents and will often bring a lot of deliberation. Sometimes parents may regret that name choice in later life, but we now know what names are in fact changed the most frequent. Name consultant (yes, it's a...
SheKnows

50+ Long & Elegant Baby Names That Are Just the Right Amount of Fancy

Choosing the perfect name for your baby can be overwhelming — mainly because there are just so. Many. Options. If you’re not already starting with a favorite in mind, one thing that can help narrow down the field is to decide if you want something short and sweet, or long and elegant. Now, we love us some short, funky baby names. They’re fun and trendy, especially among celebrities, who frequently go with some unique baby name choices. But it’s also true that classy and sophisticated (read: long and fancy) baby names will never go out of style. For baby names that will...
Newsweek

Mom Not Watching Niece After Sister-in-Law's 'Meltdown' on Vacation Backed

A mom has been applauded for refusing to look after her sister-in-law's 5-year-old daughter during a recent family vacation. According to the mom, who posted her story to Reddit under the handle throwaway_babysit101, her sister-in-law Tina approached her on the holiday and asked if she would take her 5-year-old on a planned day out as she was feeling "overwhelmed."
HollywoodLife

Celine Dion Cozies Up To Sam Heughan On Set Of New Movie In 1st Photo Of Her In Months: See Pic

Celine Dion‘s Instagram account has shared a brand-new photo of the 52-year-old musical icon! In the image shared on Nov. 2 (seen here), the five-time Grammy winner cuddled up to Outlander star Sam Heughan in outtakes from the set of their new movie, Love Again, which also stars Priyanka Chopra. Sam, 42, lounged on a beige carpet with Celine in jeans and a busy dragon-print button-down, while the singer and actress looked cozy in light purple sweats and a burgundy turtleneck sweater. The pair appeared to be in deep conversation and had concerned looks on their faces.
The List

Royal Insider Explains What Happened When Prince Harry Tried To Interview His Exes For Spare

Now that we know when we can finally read Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex's, memoir, everyone is speculating about what will be divulged in the book. Royal insiders are already "flabbergasted" by the book's title, "Spare," saying it "demonstrates 'yet another confrontational attack on the family after claiming a desire for privacy,'" explained royal editor Russell Myers.
The List

New UK Poll Names The 2 Most Popular Members Of The Royal Family

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has led to many changes within the royal family, most notably the ascension of King Charles III. In addition, Prince William and Catherine Middleton were named the new Prince and Princess of Wales, and are expected to take on even more duties. In fact, Charles' recent decision about working royals proved us all wrong. Before the queen's passing, sources had revealed that Charles was planning to cut that number down of working royals to eight, which would include (of course) King Charles and Queen Camilla, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, William and Kate, and Princess Anne, per Insider.
B.Karl

Opinion: Dating After Gray Divorce: Important considerations before entering the precarious world of over 50 dating

This is the eighth article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner. After a gray divorce, it’s hard to be alone. It’s hard to sleep alone, wake up alone, and basically, do life alone. For some, it’s not as hard, but the majority of women who have been married 20+ years would like to believe they can get it right the second time around. They are anxious to find a healthy, fun, exciting relationship with a significant other that will meet needs that were ignored in their first marriage. They need to believe that they are loved and not alone.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Lauren Alaina Catches Bouquet at HARDY’s Wedding

Lauren Alaina had a big weekend it seems, beginning with attending Hardy and Caleigh Ryan’s wedding and ending with catching the bouquet at said wedding. She posted a fun video of the wedding guests gathering behind Caleigh as she prepares to throw the bouquet. Lauren Alaina actually started out front, but rushed to the back to catch the bundle of flowers before anyone else could.
intheknow.com

Mom captures what it’s like trying to share a ‘sweet moment’ with her unpredictable toddler

This TikTok mom shared a hilariously relatable video showing what it’s like when she tries to share a “sweet moment” with her toddler!. Carly Zeringue (@carlyzeringue) is a parent and TikToker who makes funny videos about her life as a mom. Carly, whose TikTok bio welcomes viewers to “the chaos” of her life, adores her toddler son, but finds life as a stay-at-home mom occasionally overwhelming. In a hilarious recent video poking fun at how mercurial toddlers can be, Carly shows what it’s like when she tries to share a “sweet” moment with her toddler, only to have it ruined by a sudden mood swing!
The List

Inside Prince Edward's Relationship With Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

Prince Edward is the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. He and his wife, Sophie Wessex, were tapped by Queen Elizabeth to fill in as mentors to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when the latter joined the royal family, and it turns out that was for good reason — the foursome have a lot in common.
The List

Expert Claims King Charles And The Queen Had A More Complicated Relationship Than We Realized

After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family was plunged into mourning. While her eldest son immediately ascended to the throne, King Charles III wanted the world to know how much he missed his mother. "I pay tribute to my mother's memory and I honor her life of service," he said during his first speech as king, per PBS. "I know that her death brings great sadness to so many of you and I share that sense of loss, beyond measure, with you all."
The List

Expert Says The Royal Family Has No One To Blame For The Crown Drama But Themselves

Season 5 of "The Crown" will have King Charles shaking in his boots for good reasons. The new season of the Netflix drama follows the affair between Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles and the divorce of Charles and Princess Diana. After "The Crown" tweeted the Season 5 premiere date on September 24, the panic at Buckingham Palace began. The media began bashing Season 5 of "The Crown" almost immediately. One royal insider told The Telegraph that "The Crown" is "a drama, not a documentary," and a friend of the king told the outlet the show is "exploitative."
The List

The List

59K+
Followers
40K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy