College Football World Reacts To Lane Kiffin's Auburn Comments
Immediately after Auburn fired Bryan Harsin on Monday, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was mentioned as the school's top target to replace him. Kiffin was asked if he has any interest in the Auburn job on Wednesday. He quickly shot down the idea of him leaving Ole Miss. "No,...
Lane Kiffin responds to being potential candidate for Auburn’s head coaching vacancy
Lane Kiffin has a strong online presence, so the Ole Miss coach has seen his name circulate online over the last two days after Auburn parted ways with head coach Bryan Harsin. Kiffin’s name has been associated with the opening, and he’s widely viewed as one of top candidates —...
Auburn has to hire one of these 3 college football coaches
He was so ass and everyone knew it. Auburn’s head football coach Bryan Harsin was fired about nine months too late on Monday morning, the finale to a terrible second season coaching the jewel of The Plains. The Tigers’ biggest accomplishment in 2022 was surviving an average Missouri team that should’ve beaten them, if their All-American kicker didn’t have an extremely rare 26-yard miss and a sure-handed running back didn’t cough up the football crossing the goal line in overtime. Quite the confidence builder, which turned out to be Harsin’s final win at Auburn.
I Told Y’all About Harsin!
Well, Bryan Harsin is a very rich man... and he ain't even got no jobby job!!. I told y’all this in an earlier post: click here. On Monday, it was announced that YA BOY would be shown the door. Reports state that some AU officials mumbled: “And don't let...
Legendary Running Back Reacts To Being Named Interim Head Coach
From the second-leading rusher in school history, to being its Auburn's first black head coach; the history of Cadillac Williams' hiring as interim HC isn't lost on him. The Tigers legend was promoted to head coach following Auburn's firing of Bryan Harsin, after four seasons of service as an assistant.
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan Harsin
Coach Harsin continues to struggle on and off the field. A football graphic design with the words "Do You Even Football?"Image by Edy Zoo. The southern sun hung high in the pale sky as the multitude began to gather at the Jordan Hare Stadium at Auburn University. The rivalry was a familiar one: Auburn Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks. However, the crowd wasn’t enthusiastically hopeful of their home team.
Auburn Player Transferring Following Bryan Harsin's Firing
Auburn wide receiver Tar’Varish Dawson has entered the transfer portal after the firing of head coach Bryan Harsin earlier this week. Dawson, who was recruited by Harsin as a member of the 2021 class, is the second wide receiver to announce his transfer decision as a result of this move — joining junior Ze’Vian Capers.
STUDENT COLUMN: There’s a buzz on campus after Bryan Harsin’s dismissal
AUBURN UNIVERSITY CAMPUS — I was sitting in the lobby of Comer Hall when the news broke that Bryan Harsin has been fired. The couple across from me, formerly discussing a recent exam, dove into speculation about who would be hired and their opinions on Harsin’s performance. Just down the hall, “Who’s it going to be?” could be heard out of an open office door.
Paul Finebaum addresses why Auburn has delayed the athletics director hire
Paul Finebaum knows there are moving parts at Auburn, and during his regular segment with “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” on WJOX out of Birmingham, Alabama, he outlined how it might unfold. Finebaum praised the expected hire of John Cohen, and said he’s an exceptional athletics director...
Breaking: SEC Head Coach Fired On Monday Afternoon
The Bryan Harsin era has come to an end. Monday afternoon, Auburn officially announced that it has fired its head football coach. Speculation about Harsin's impending firing had been swirling for months, leading up to the 2022 regular season. The Tigers have struggled on the field, leading to Harsin's demise.
SEC Athletic Director Announces Resignation This Monday
The SEC world received alarming news this Monday morning. Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen has informed the university of his resignation. This was an expected departure from Cohen. He will soon be named the athletic director at Auburn University. However, it was previously ...
Former Auburn player Big Kat Bryant throws shade at Bryan Harsin, Tigers
Former Auburn player Big Kat Bryant has come out with a response following Auburn’s decision to fire Bryan Harsin. Bryant, who previously played Central Florida, shared on social media a simple comment: “And y’all wonder why I left.”. Bryan, who was a Second-Team All-SEC defensive lineman at...
Auburn Fires Head Coach, Reportedly Eyeing Former Tennessee and Current Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin
As announced by the university on Monday, Auburn has officially fired head coach Bryan Harsin in the midst of his second season on the Plains. “Auburn will begin an immediate search for a coach that will return the Auburn program to a place where it is consistently competing at the highest levels and representing the winning tradition that is Auburn football,” the university said in a press release.
Auburn coaching search: Paul Finebaum names top 2 targets Tigers should hire
Paul Finebaum made it clear the direction he thinks Auburn’s new athletic director John Cohen needs to take with the new hire. “Two weeks late but the correct move,” Finebaum said to AL.com’s Mark Heim after the news broke that Harsin was let go. “Harsin had no support left, and it seemed the school was clearing the decks for the new athletic director.”
Auburn Is Expected To Make A Run At Lane Kiffin
Who wants to see Nick Saban vs. Lane Kiffin in the Iron Bowl?. On Monday, Auburn officially fired head coach Bryan Harsin less than two full seasons into his tenure. The Tigers dropped to 3-5 on the year following Saturday's loss to Arkansas. “Auburn University has decided to make a...
Auburn athletics, demolition survivor, dorm squatter? Down in Alabama
Born on this date -- Nov. 1, 1960 -- was Apple CEO Tim Cook. He’s from Robertsdale, Alabama. And now he has all of our money. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin. A man was found alive in demolition rubble. An Alabama man has been accused of being a squatter at...
