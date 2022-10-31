ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadspin

Auburn has to hire one of these 3 college football coaches

He was so ass and everyone knew it. Auburn’s head football coach Bryan Harsin was fired about nine months too late on Monday morning, the finale to a terrible second season coaching the jewel of The Plains. The Tigers’ biggest accomplishment in 2022 was surviving an average Missouri team that should’ve beaten them, if their All-American kicker didn’t have an extremely rare 26-yard miss and a sure-handed running back didn’t cough up the football crossing the goal line in overtime. Quite the confidence builder, which turned out to be Harsin’s final win at Auburn.
Catfish 100.1

I Told Y’all About Harsin!

Well, Bryan Harsin is a very rich man... and he ain't even got no jobby job!!. I told y’all this in an earlier post: click here. On Monday, it was announced that YA BOY would be shown the door. Reports state that some AU officials mumbled: “And don't let...
The Spun

Legendary Running Back Reacts To Being Named Interim Head Coach

From the second-leading rusher in school history, to being its Auburn's first black head coach; the history of Cadillac Williams' hiring as interim HC isn't lost on him. The Tigers legend was promoted to head coach following Auburn's firing of Bryan Harsin, after four seasons of service as an assistant.
Edy Zoo

Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan Harsin

Coach Harsin continues to struggle on and off the field. A football graphic design with the words "Do You Even Football?"Image by Edy Zoo. The southern sun hung high in the pale sky as the multitude began to gather at the Jordan Hare Stadium at Auburn University. The rivalry was a familiar one: Auburn Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks. However, the crowd wasn’t enthusiastically hopeful of their home team.
The Spun

Auburn Player Transferring Following Bryan Harsin's Firing

Auburn wide receiver Tar’Varish Dawson has entered the transfer portal after the firing of head coach Bryan Harsin earlier this week. Dawson, who was recruited by Harsin as a member of the 2021 class, is the second wide receiver to announce his transfer decision as a result of this move — joining junior Ze’Vian Capers.
Opelika-Auburn News

STUDENT COLUMN: There’s a buzz on campus after Bryan Harsin’s dismissal

AUBURN UNIVERSITY CAMPUS — I was sitting in the lobby of Comer Hall when the news broke that Bryan Harsin has been fired. The couple across from me, formerly discussing a recent exam, dove into speculation about who would be hired and their opinions on Harsin’s performance. Just down the hall, “Who’s it going to be?” could be heard out of an open office door.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum addresses why Auburn has delayed the athletics director hire

Paul Finebaum knows there are moving parts at Auburn, and during his regular segment with “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” on WJOX out of Birmingham, Alabama, he outlined how it might unfold. Finebaum praised the expected hire of John Cohen, and said he’s an exceptional athletics director...
The Spun

Breaking: SEC Head Coach Fired On Monday Afternoon

The Bryan Harsin era has come to an end. Monday afternoon, Auburn officially announced that it has fired its head football coach. Speculation about Harsin's impending firing had been swirling for months, leading up to the 2022 regular season. The Tigers have struggled on the field, leading to Harsin's demise.
Athlon Sports

SEC Athletic Director Announces Resignation This Monday

The SEC world received alarming news this Monday morning. Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen has informed the university of his resignation. This was an expected departure from Cohen. He will soon be named the athletic director at Auburn University.  However, it was previously ...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Auburn player Big Kat Bryant throws shade at Bryan Harsin, Tigers

Former Auburn player Big Kat Bryant has come out with a response following Auburn’s decision to fire Bryan Harsin. Bryant, who previously played Central Florida, shared on social media a simple comment: “And y’all wonder why I left.”. Bryan, who was a Second-Team All-SEC defensive lineman at...
rockytopinsider.com

Auburn Fires Head Coach, Reportedly Eyeing Former Tennessee and Current Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

As announced by the university on Monday, Auburn has officially fired head coach Bryan Harsin in the midst of his second season on the Plains. “Auburn will begin an immediate search for a coach that will return the Auburn program to a place where it is consistently competing at the highest levels and representing the winning tradition that is Auburn football,” the university said in a press release.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn coaching search: Paul Finebaum names top 2 targets Tigers should hire

Paul Finebaum made it clear the direction he thinks Auburn’s new athletic director John Cohen needs to take with the new hire. “Two weeks late but the correct move,” Finebaum said to AL.com’s Mark Heim after the news broke that Harsin was let go. “Harsin had no support left, and it seemed the school was clearing the decks for the new athletic director.”
The Spun

Auburn Is Expected To Make A Run At Lane Kiffin

Who wants to see Nick Saban vs. Lane Kiffin in the Iron Bowl?. On Monday, Auburn officially fired head coach Bryan Harsin less than two full seasons into his tenure. The Tigers dropped to 3-5 on the year following Saturday's loss to Arkansas. “Auburn University has decided to make a...
The Spun

