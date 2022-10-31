Read full article on original website
50 Cent Has Scathing 4 Words Of Advice For Kanye West Amid Business Fallouts
50 Cent, who once participated in a 2007 album sales battle with Ye, shared an explicit choice of words for the rapper on Instagram.
BET
Kanye West Apologizes For His Anti Semitic Tweets, Says It Came From A Place Of “Hurt”
Kanye West is feeling remorseful about his anti-semitic “death con” comments on Twitter and is claiming that his remarks came from a place of “hurt.”. During his appearance on Piers Morgan’s talk show, the rapper shared that he is “sorry” for the people who were offended by his “death con” comment.
hotnewhiphop.com
Willie D Suggests Kanye’s Mother Donda Committed Suicide, Responds To Backlash
Willie D says he blocked Kanye fans that commented under his post. It’s been almost 15 years since Kanye West’s mother, Donda West, passed away in 2007. It was reported that her cause of death was due to coronary artery disease along with several post-operative factors stemming from cosmetic surgery.
Kim Kardashian Thinks Ray J’s Hangout With Kanye West Was Completely ‘Disrespectful’
Kim Kardashian was not pleased after news broke that two of her exes, Kanye West, 45, and Ray J, 41, reunited at Candace Owens’ film premiere in Nashville on Oct. 12. Both men were in attendance for the event when they came face-to-face for some red carpet snapshots. A few sources close to the SKIMS founder EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how Kim felt about Ye & Ray’s recent run-in.
Kanye West’s Donda Academy abruptly closes, but parents receive contradictory email hours later: report
(KTLA) – A private school founded by the rapper formerly known as Kanye West is reportedly planning to reopen after shutting its doors Thursday amid the ongoing backlash over the rapper’s recent antisemitic comments, according to TMZ. An email confirming the immediate closure of Donda Academy, located in...
howafrica.com
Jewish Teacher At Kanye West’s Donda Academy Resigns Over His Anti-Semitic Remarks
A Jewish educational consultant at Kanye West’s Donda Academy private school has reportedly resigned just months after it opened because of his anti-Semitic outbursts. According to Mail Online, Dr. Tamar Andrews, 57, stepped down from her role at Donda Academy, in Simi Valley, California, following the rapper’s series of posts on social media.
Willie D thinks he knows the reason behind death of Kanye West’s mother
Ye West has grabbed the attention of many people in the past few weeks, and some have a lot to say about his antics. Willie D, is one of the people who recently commented but his words weren’t as directed toward West as they were toward his deceased mother.
Kanye West looks forward to Jay-Z and Beyoncé endorsing him for president
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is continuing on his 2024 Presidential campaign tour. The latest press stop was on “Drink Champs,” the award-winning podcast co-hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. The three-hour conversation included Ye’s conspiracy on George Floyd’s death, which Floyd’s family is now reportedly considering...
Lizzo’s Epic Response to Kanye West Insinuating That Her Fame is ‘Genocide on the Black Race’
Truth Hurts star Lizzo may have been referencing Kanye West when she made snide remarks about Americans who can’t seem to keep her name out of their mouth. At a concert in Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena Friday, the Houston entertainer said despite what people say, she is minding her own “fat Black beautiful business.”
50 Cent On Kanye West’s Career Amid Controversies: “It’s A Wrap”
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has shared his sentiments about Kanye West and all of the controversy surrounding his anti-semitic comments. In a nutshell, 50 advised that it’s best that West “buy the car he likes and just ride off into the sunset.”. In a since-deleted Instagram...
Kanye West’s Friends Grow Concerned Over Billionaire ‘Blowing’ Through Money During Alleged Breakdown
Kanye West may have more money than most could ever fathom, but he’s currently living life as a vagabond, blowing through scores of money, RadarOnline.com has learned. Ye's been living out of various luxury hotels and rental homes, instead of one of the many mansions he already owns. The...
thebrag.com
D. L. Hughley says if Kanye were a woman, he would be in a conservatorship
Actor and Comedian D. L. Hughley has suggested that if Kanye was a woman, he would already have been in a conservatorship. The last month or so for Kanye West has been a rollercoaster. Following a steady stream of anti-semetic comments, followed by bizarre and obscure justifications, companies and public figures have been quickly distancing themselves from the rapper.
Kanye West: no American icon has ever self-destructed so spectacularly
In 2009, Kanye West was riding high. 808s & Heartbreak – his fourth studio album and a marked departure from his soul-based, hip-hop sound – proved a resounding critical and commercial triumph. A foray into clothing design had culminated in a Paris fashion week sneaker show with Louis Vuitton and a shoe line with Nike, the first for a non-athlete.
What Did Kanye West Say That Was Antisemitic, and Has He Apologized?
The controversial star continues facing backlash, including with business partnerships ending over comments that are widely deemed to be antisemitic.
Kanye West is no longer a billionaire
Kanye West began this year with an estimated net worth of $2 billion because of the release of Donda 2 and his high-profile fashions. Ye, as he is now legally known, is no longer a billionaire. That's because he lost $1.5 billion after weeks of antisemitic comments that he refuses to apologize for. His major sponsors have dropped him.
Kim Kardashian Beefing Up Security At Her Kids' Private School After Kanye West's Outbursts Go Viral
Kim Kardashian is doing everything to protect her kids after her ex-husband Kanye West went on an antisemitic and racist rant via social media. During the rapper's outburst, he leaked the name of the school to everyone, putting his children at risk. West's four kids — North, Saint, Chicago and...
ETOnline.com
Kanye West Returns to Instagram Amid Controversies, Says He 'Lost 2 Billion Dollars in One Day'
Kanye "Ye" West is back on Instagram with a new message after the fallout surrounding his latest controversies, including his anti-Semitic comments and controversial "White Lives Matter" shirts. The 45-year-old rapper and designer lost numerous partnerships, collaborations, and deals in the wake of his comments, including ones with Adidas, GAP,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Ice Cube Denies Being Kanye West’s Inspiration For Antisemitism
Ice Cube wants no part of Kanye West’s recent rant on “Drink Champs.”. Ice Cube has responded to Kanye West’s recent comments on Drink Champs, in which he mentioned being inspired by Ice Cube for his recent antisemitic remarks. The N.W.A rapper says that he has no idea why Ye brought him into the controversy.
Everything 50 Cent Has Said About Kanye West After Antisemitic Ban
50 Cent has urged fellow rapper Ye to "ride off into the sunset," following his antisemitic comments and reports of admiration for Hitler.
Could Kanye West Be Placed in a Conservatorship?
Several attorneys spoke with Newsweek about the legalities behind conservatorships and compared his situation to that of Britney Spears.
