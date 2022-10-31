ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hotnewhiphop.com

Willie D Suggests Kanye’s Mother Donda Committed Suicide, Responds To Backlash

Willie D says he blocked Kanye fans that commented under his post. It’s been almost 15 years since Kanye West’s mother, Donda West, passed away in 2007. It was reported that her cause of death was due to coronary artery disease along with several post-operative factors stemming from cosmetic surgery.
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Thinks Ray J’s Hangout With Kanye West Was Completely ‘Disrespectful’

Kim Kardashian was not pleased after news broke that two of her exes, Kanye West, 45, and Ray J, 41, reunited at Candace Owens’ film premiere in Nashville on Oct. 12. Both men were in attendance for the event when they came face-to-face for some red carpet snapshots. A few sources close to the SKIMS founder EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how Kim felt about Ye & Ray’s recent run-in.
rolling out

Kanye West looks forward to Jay-Z and Beyoncé endorsing him for president

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is continuing on his 2024 Presidential campaign tour. The latest press stop was on “Drink Champs,” the award-winning podcast co-hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. The three-hour conversation included Ye’s conspiracy on George Floyd’s death, which Floyd’s family is now reportedly considering...
Vibe

50 Cent On Kanye West’s Career Amid Controversies: “It’s A Wrap”

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has shared his sentiments about Kanye West and all of the controversy surrounding his anti-semitic comments. In a nutshell, 50 advised that it’s best that West “buy the car he likes and just ride off into the sunset.”. In a since-deleted Instagram...
thebrag.com

D. L. Hughley says if Kanye were a woman, he would be in a conservatorship

Actor and Comedian D. L. Hughley has suggested that if Kanye was a woman, he would already have been in a conservatorship. The last month or so for Kanye West has been a rollercoaster. Following a steady stream of anti-semetic comments, followed by bizarre and obscure justifications, companies and public figures have been quickly distancing themselves from the rapper.
The Guardian

Kanye West: no American icon has ever self-destructed so spectacularly

In 2009, Kanye West was riding high. 808s & Heartbreak – his fourth studio album and a marked departure from his soul-based, hip-hop sound – proved a resounding critical and commercial triumph. A foray into clothing design had culminated in a Paris fashion week sneaker show with Louis Vuitton and a shoe line with Nike, the first for a non-athlete.
Margaret Minnicks

Kanye West is no longer a billionaire

Kanye West began this year with an estimated net worth of $2 billion because of the release of Donda 2 and his high-profile fashions. Ye, as he is now legally known, is no longer a billionaire. That's because he lost $1.5 billion after weeks of antisemitic comments that he refuses to apologize for. His major sponsors have dropped him.
ETOnline.com

Kanye West Returns to Instagram Amid Controversies, Says He 'Lost 2 Billion Dollars in One Day'

Kanye "Ye" West is back on Instagram with a new message after the fallout surrounding his latest controversies, including his anti-Semitic comments and controversial "White Lives Matter" shirts. The 45-year-old rapper and designer lost numerous partnerships, collaborations, and deals in the wake of his comments, including ones with Adidas, GAP,...
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice Cube Denies Being Kanye West’s Inspiration For Antisemitism

Ice Cube wants no part of Kanye West’s recent rant on “Drink Champs.”. Ice Cube has responded to Kanye West’s recent comments on Drink Champs, in which he mentioned being inspired by Ice Cube for his recent antisemitic remarks. The N.W.A rapper says that he has no idea why Ye brought him into the controversy.

