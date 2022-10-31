Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chile Tepin Restaurant Is A Good Place For Mexican FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Lemon Shark Poke Restaurant is in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Mormon Church May Be Skirting International Tax Laws, Faces ControversyTaxBuzzSalt Lake City, UT
Domestic Violence Awareness Was The Purpose Of A Walk Held In Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Jazz Receiving Calls 'Every Day' on Two Hot Players
Are the Utah Jazz still selling?
Donovan Mitchell surprised everybody wrote off Utah Jazz so quickly: ‘They got hoopers’
The Utah Jazz have been one of the more surprising teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season, winning six of their first eight games. They looked to be heading towards a full-blown rebuild this season after they traded away Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic in the offseason. However, Utah has shown that it is still going to compete, knocking off teams like the Memphis Grizzlies (twice), Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves to start this season.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Portland Trail Blazers: live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies have one more stop to make before they head back home after a four-game trip. The Grizzlies (4-3)will play the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has made some defensive changes that have helped the Blazers (5-1) become one of the league's biggest early season surprises. A season ago, the Grizzlies were sixth in defensive rating and Portland ranked 29th. Now they've essentially swapped spots, with Memphis currently 28th and Portland ninth.
3 potential Brooklyn Nets coaching candidates after Steve Nash fired
The Brooklyn Nets have an active head coaching search after parting ways with Steve Nash. Let's dive into three Brooklyn coaching candidates.
Ja Morant scores 37, short-handed Memphis Grizzlies struggle in blowout loss to Utah Jazz
There was no love lost. Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley, an all-time Memphis Grizzlies great, was dribbling up the floor in the third quarter when a familiar face picked him up. His former teammate, Dillon Brooks, cut him off near the halfcourt line as both players fell to the floor and Brooks was called for a foul. Brooks got up, stepped over Conley and picked up a technical foul. ...
lastwordonsports.com
Have Russell Westbrook and the Lakers Figured it Out?
The Lakers earned their first win of the season on Monday, beating the Denver Nuggets 121-110 and avenging their loss in the Mile High City last week. LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 49 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists. But one of the key storylines from the victory was Russell Westbrook, who had 18 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists off the bench.
Jazz beat Grizzlies for second time in three days
Lauri Markkanen compiled a season-high 31 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots to lead the Utah Jazz to a
Steve Nash, Nets Part Ways; Magic Ex Jacque Vaughn Named Acting Coach
The Brooklyn Nets need a new coach after letting go of Steve Nash. And it could be a familiar face for the Orlando Magic.
silverscreenandroll.com
Russell Westbrook’s new bench role underscores his need for “rhythm”
The Lakers’ Russell Westbrook experience has been topsy turvy (to say the least!) and the latest turn it’s taken is Westbrook moving to the bench to initially lead the second unit and then, as the game progresses, share minutes with the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Donovan Mitchell reveals biggest surprise on Jazz’s 6-2 start
If there is one thing Donovan Mitchell is surprised about the Utah Jazz, it’s not their 6-2 start but rather the fact that a lot of people have written them off even before the 2022-23 season started. Mitchell, who was traded by the Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers in...
Oklahoma vs. Baylor schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Oklahoma vs. Baylor schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 5 Time: 2 p.m. Central TV: ESPN+ Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule Odds, ...
Comments / 0