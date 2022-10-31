Read full article on original website
Video shows moment of deadly bridge collapse in western India
Surveillance video captured the moment an old suspension bridge gave way over a river in India's Gujarat state, killing more than 130 people and injuring scores more.Oct. 31, 2022.
At least 25 dead in horror plunge as bus carrying wedding party plummets 1,600ft into mountain gorge in India
AT least 25 people were killed after a bus carrying wedding guests plummeted 1600ft into a mountain gorge in India. The large group were travelling back from Laldhang in the Haridwar district before the coach hurtled off the road in Pauri Garhwal. According to officials, at least 45 people were...
France 24
More than 130 killed in India suspension bridge collapse
At least 132 people were killed in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Sunday when a footbridge packed with sightseers enjoying holiday festivities collapsed and plunged them into the river below. “The death toll in the bridge collapse incident has gone up to 132. The search and rescue operations...
BBC
Morbi bridge collapse: India police arrest nine after disaster
Police in the Indian state of Gujarat have arrested nine people in connection with the collapse of a pedestrian bridge that killed at least 141 people. Four of those detained are employees of a firm contracted to maintain the bridge in the town of Morbi. Hundreds were on the structure...
Four friends found dismembered a week after disappearing on evening bike ride
The dismembered remains of four men have been found in Oklahoma a week after they went missing. Police in Okmulgee identified the victims as brothers Billy Chastain, 30, and Mark Chastain, 32, and their friends, 29-year-old Alex Stevens and Mike Sparks, 32. Authorities said in a statement that they were last seen leaving Billy Chastain’s home on bicycles around 8pm on 9 October. Their dismembered bodies were discovered in the Deep Fork River on Saturday. Each victim suffered gunshot wounds, police said during a press conference on Monday. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said that the killings had...
Man retires after 25 years as a police officer, six days later is arrested for dealing drugs
There’s no doubt the pandemic brought upon a ton of changes in all of our professional lives; many of us even took the opportunity to completely shift careers altogether.
toofab.com
Body Of 12-Year-Old Girl 'Covered In Inscriptions' Found In Box Left In Her Apartment Building Courtyard
The girl's father found security footage of her entering the building with an unknown woman -- who left solo holding two bags. A 24-year-old woman is in police custody following the grisly discovery of a 12-year-old girl's body in a box left outside her own Parisian apartment building last Friday.
The body of a 54-year-old missing woman was found inside a 22-foot python after it swallowed her whole
A search party for a woman in Indonesia discovered an unusually bloated snake. When they cut it open, they found the missing woman's intact body.
Mass Grave Found With Remains of 25 ‘Human Trafficking’ Victims
Police in northern Malawi have discovered a mass grave of 25 people believed to be Ethiopian migrants. The victims, who authorities said were likely men aged between 25 and 40, were found in the town of Mzimba by a young farmer who was collecting wild honey. “The grave was discovered...
Schoolboy, 11, named as gang ringleader who carried out 80 crimes including attacking female cop
A SCHOOLBOY has been named in Parliament as the ringleader of a gang who carried out 80 crimes including the attack on a female police officer. The 11-year-old is said to have been behind a spate of crimes in Blackpool over the last few weeks. The claim about the boy's...
Man dies after he was found clinging to life with serious injuries in the middle of the road in a posh Sydney suburb - as cops launch an urgent investigation
A man has died after he was found critically injured lying in the middle of the road in a leafy suburb on Sydney's upper north shore. Emergency services were called to Fiddens Wharf Road in Killara around 4.30am on Wednesday after a garbage truck driver on his early morning route spotted the man aged suffering from critical head injuries.
At least 37 residents dead and 52 others are still missing after heavy rains flooded five rivers and damaged nearly 20,000 homes in central Venezuela
At least 37 people have been confirmed dead after five small rivers in central Venezuela flooded due to heavy rains, the local Red Cross chapter in the state of Aragua confirmed Monday. The downpour on Saturday night swept large tree trunks and debris from surrounding mountains into the community of...
Private pilot describes ‘aircraft carrier-sized’ object under 1,000 feet
Witness object image.Credit: Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) Reports of giant UFOs the size of football fields or aircraft carriers have been a steady stream over the past few decades, according to statistics from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database.
Mystery as human remains found by horrified construction worker who unearthed ‘body parts’ while digging
MYSTERY surrounds human remains that were unearthed by a construction crew while working at a site with a disturbing history. Officials are investigating the body parts that were discovered by horrified worker Carlos Silva in Central Falls, Rhode Island on Monday morning. Silva was operating a machine to excavate the...
Over 100,000 People Killed As Heavy Flood Stormed The Country, Read What Caused The Disaster
More than 1.4 million people have been displaced by Nigeria's worst flooding in a decade, the humanitarian ministry said Wednesday. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, said that as of Tuesday, over 1.4 million people had been displaced, 500 had died, 790,254 had fled, and 1,546 had been injured. 45,249 houses were "totally damaged" and 70,566 hectares of farmland were destroyed, according to the statement.
Dad of 2 Dies in Crash After GPS Directs Him Off the Edge of Bridge That Was Washed Away in 2013
"One wrong turn, and now he's gone," Phil Paxson's widow Alicia said of her late husband accidentally driving over a bridge that was ruined nearly a decade ago A North Carolina father died just after his daughter's ninth birthday party, when his GPS guided him to a bridge that was destroyed in 2013. On Sept. 30, Phil Paxson was heading home after his daughter's celebration in Hickory, North Carolina, on a "dark and rainy night," his mother-in-law Linda McPhoee Koeing shared on Facebook on Oct. 3. "He was following his GPS which...
British couple murdered in South Africa before being thrown to crocodiles
A British couple were murdered and their bodies left in a river in South Africa in 2018, a court heard.Respected botanists Rodney Saunders, 74, and his wife Rachel, 63, spent six months a year trekking through wild mountains and forests, hunting for stock for their mail-order business, based in Cape Town.In February 2018, the couple were in a remote part of the country when they apparently vanished. Prosecutors claim they were snatched from their camp, killed then thrown off a bridge into a crocodile-infested river.Their part-eaten and badly decomposed bodies were recovered by fishermen some days later – but...
A flight attendant broke his ankle in 2 places after being thrown to the ground by severe turbulence as his plane flew through a storm
The incident happened while the Norwegian Air flight from Copenhagen was descending to land at Nice Airport in France, investigators said.
Earthquake strikes Victoria as thousands of homes are wrecked by devastating floods - with the ground shaking after a loud boom
A 3.4 magnitude earthquake has been recorded in Mansfield, in Victoria's northeast. GeoScience Australia reported the quake near the small town in the foothills of the Victorian Alps just after 9am on Wednesday. The earthquake was at a depth of five kilometres with GeoScience Australia receiving 97 reports from residents...
connect-bridgeport.com
Police: Area Man Killed as Result of Farming Accident
The Randolph County Sheriff's Department has said that an elderly man was killed last week as the result of a farming accident on 7 Pine Drive, which is in Elkins. When police arrived, they reported the man was trapped under a farm tractor's back wheel behind his residence. The man in question would later die as the result of the injuries caused where the tractor was on his chest and neck area.
