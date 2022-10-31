ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
France 24

More than 130 killed in India suspension bridge collapse

At least 132 people were killed in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Sunday when a footbridge packed with sightseers enjoying holiday festivities collapsed and plunged them into the river below. “The death toll in the bridge collapse incident has gone up to 132. The search and rescue operations...
BBC

Morbi bridge collapse: India police arrest nine after disaster

Police in the Indian state of Gujarat have arrested nine people in connection with the collapse of a pedestrian bridge that killed at least 141 people. Four of those detained are employees of a firm contracted to maintain the bridge in the town of Morbi. Hundreds were on the structure...
The Independent

Four friends found dismembered a week after disappearing on evening bike ride

The dismembered remains of four men have been found in Oklahoma a week after they went missing. Police in Okmulgee identified the victims as brothers Billy Chastain, 30, and Mark Chastain, 32, and their friends, 29-year-old Alex Stevens and Mike Sparks, 32. Authorities said in a statement that they were last seen leaving Billy Chastain’s home on bicycles around 8pm on 9 October. Their dismembered bodies were discovered in the Deep Fork River on Saturday. Each victim suffered gunshot wounds, police said during a press conference on Monday. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said that the killings had...
OKMULGEE, OK
Vice

Mass Grave Found With Remains of 25 ‘Human Trafficking’ Victims

Police in northern Malawi have discovered a mass grave of 25 people believed to be Ethiopian migrants. The victims, who authorities said were likely men aged between 25 and 40, were found in the town of Mzimba by a young farmer who was collecting wild honey. “The grave was discovered...
Daily Mail

Man dies after he was found clinging to life with serious injuries in the middle of the road in a posh Sydney suburb - as cops launch an urgent investigation

A man has died after he was found critically injured lying in the middle of the road in a leafy suburb on Sydney's upper north shore. Emergency services were called to Fiddens Wharf Road in Killara around 4.30am on Wednesday after a garbage truck driver on his early morning route spotted the man aged suffering from critical head injuries.
Yobonews

Over 100,000 People Killed As Heavy Flood Stormed The Country, Read What Caused The Disaster

More than 1.4 million people have been displaced by Nigeria's worst flooding in a decade, the humanitarian ministry said Wednesday. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, said that as of Tuesday, over 1.4 million people had been displaced, 500 had died, 790,254 had fled, and 1,546 had been injured. 45,249 houses were "totally damaged" and 70,566 hectares of farmland were destroyed, according to the statement.
People

Dad of 2 Dies in Crash After GPS Directs Him Off the Edge of Bridge That Was Washed Away in 2013

"One wrong turn, and now he's gone," Phil Paxson's widow Alicia said of her late husband accidentally driving over a bridge that was ruined nearly a decade ago A North Carolina father died just after his daughter's ninth birthday party, when his GPS guided him to a bridge that was destroyed in 2013. On Sept. 30, Phil Paxson was heading home after his daughter's celebration in Hickory, North Carolina, on a "dark and rainy night," his mother-in-law Linda McPhoee Koeing shared on Facebook on Oct. 3. "He was following his GPS which...
HICKORY, NC
The Independent

British couple murdered in South Africa before being thrown to crocodiles

A British couple were murdered and their bodies left in a river in South Africa in 2018, a court heard.Respected botanists Rodney Saunders, 74, and his wife Rachel, 63, spent six months a year trekking through wild mountains and forests, hunting for stock for their mail-order business, based in Cape Town.In February 2018, the couple were in a remote part of the country when they apparently vanished. Prosecutors claim they were snatched from their camp, killed then thrown off a bridge into a crocodile-infested river.Their part-eaten and badly decomposed bodies were recovered by fishermen some days later – but...
connect-bridgeport.com

Police: Area Man Killed as Result of Farming Accident

The Randolph County Sheriff's Department has said that an elderly man was killed last week as the result of a farming accident on 7 Pine Drive, which is in Elkins. When police arrived, they reported the man was trapped under a farm tractor's back wheel behind his residence. The man in question would later die as the result of the injuries caused where the tractor was on his chest and neck area.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy