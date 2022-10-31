$1 billion Powerball creating buzz at Philadelphia store where others have won

The thought of winning the $1 billion Powerball jackpot Monday had lottery players buying tickets at a store in Philadelphia where people have won various amounts.

"Who knows what a girl could do with $1 billion, but I like it," said lottery player Pat Pollard.

Pollard then had an idea.

"I guess if I won, the first thing I would do is buy a house - well, let's say another house and move," said Pollard.

The jackpot comes with a cash option of $497 million. The money would certainly change lives.

"I'm going in for a kidney transplant Thursday, so I'm a pretty lucky guy, so maybe I could be a little bit luckier," said lottery player Don Harmer as he held up his tickets.

Harmer and other customers at Posh Fuel and Food at 8901 Ridge Avenue in Roxborough said they're hoping for a little more luck by shopping at this store.

"I come in here all the time for my gas and tickets. You don't win all the time, but you got to play to win," Harmer said.

A lucky person won $150,000 at Posh back in July by playing the Powerball Power Play.

It's possible to win smaller amounts, but the odds of hitting the big Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million, according to lottery officials.

"$1 billion! If I have that money - retirement," said Powerball hopeful Nora Gaiser.

The next Powerball jackpot drawing will be held Monday at 10:59 p.m.