Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
louisianaradionetwork.com
Rapides Parish Jury convicts David Burns of a murder from 18 years ago
A Rapides Parish jury took just 90 minutes to find 46 year old David Anthony Burns guilty of a murder that happened 18 years ago. The body of 19-year old Courtney Coco was found in 2004 in Texas. Authorities say she was killed in Alexandria. Rapides District Attorney Phillip Terrell says Burns and Coco were in a relationship.
cenlanow.com
MISSING TEEN: Melvina Bush of Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Melvina Bush, 14. She is described as being approximately 5’2” and weighs about 150 pounds. She has been missing approximately five days and was last seen in the vicinity of Levin Street near 15th Street.
Guilty verdict announced in October 2004 homicide of Courtney Coco in Alexandria, Louisiana
It has been more than 18 years since 19-year-old Courtney Coco was found murdered inside an abandoned building near Winnie, Texas – about 200 miles away from her Alexandria, Louisiana home – on October 4, 2004. An autopsy conducted the next day could not determine Courtney’s cause of...
cenlanow.com
MISSING TEEN: Janiya Turner of Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Janiya Turner, 15. She is described as being approximately 5’6” and weighs about 170 pounds. She has been missing approximately two days and was last seen in the vicinity of England Drive near Loblolly Lane.
kalb.com
VERDICT: David Anthony Burns found guilty of Oct. 2004 murder of Courtney Coco
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Rapides Parish jury has found David Anthony Burns, 46 of Boyce, guilty of second-degree murder for the October 2004 death of Courtney Coco, 19 of Alexandria. The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before reaching its unanimous “guilty” verdict. Coco’s family cried...
kalb.com
APD investigating body found near Rose Marie Street
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after a body was found Wednesday morning beside a drainage canal near Rose Marie Street. APD received a report of a body found near the canal around 9 a.m. The preliminary investigation showed the victim had multiple gunshot wounds. The case is being investigated as a homicide, the 18th this year in Alexandria.
kalb.com
Concordia officials arrest Cenla man accused of indecent behavior with juvenile
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a central Louisiana man who is accused of indecent behavior with juveniles and more. The CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation into an adult suspect who they say initiated contact with what he believed to be a minor. The suspect, Justin W. Rachal, 30, of Deville, allegedly engaged in “extremely lewd dialogue, transmitted sexually explicit photos of himself and attempted to travel in order to meet,” CPSO said.
15-year-old dead in Opelousas shooting
Opelousas Police have just confirmed with News 10 that the 15-year-old shot on North Main Street Wednesday night, has died
theadvocate.com
Arraignment set for Mark deClouet, Lafayette nurse practitioner accused of human trafficking
A Lafayette psychiatric nurse practitioner who was arrested in Alexandria earlier this year for allegedly providing narcotics in exchange for sexual favors will have his first court appearance next month. Mark deClouet, 41, who worked closely with those seeking addiction treatment at facilities in Alexandria and Lafayette, is scheduled for...
Winn Parish crash claims the life of Natchitoches woman
On Monday, October 31, 2022, at approximately 7:30 AM, Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on US Highway 71 near the Natchitoches Parish and Winn Parish line.
cenlanow.com
Alexandria PD investigating bicyclist shot in foot
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is investigating an incident Saturday afternoon that resulted in a man riding a bicycle being shot in the foot. At approximately 4 p.m., APD received a report of a man being shot near the intersection of Louisiana Street and Levin Street. Upon arrival, officers found a 41-year-old man who had been shot in the foot. He explained he had been riding his bicycle and heard several shots, one of which struck him in the foot. The victim waited at the scene for police and medical treatment.
KNOE TV8
Louisiana police respond to two deadly Halloween crashes in NELA
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating two deadly crashes, one in Natchitoches Parish and one in Winn Parish, that happened in the morning hours of Halloween. LSP responded to a two-vehicle crash around 7 a.m. on U.S. 84 east of Clarence. Officials say the victim, Thomas Kennedy...
kalb.com
Closing arguments delivered in David Burn trial
Alexandria Police Union sends Mayor Jeff Hall cease and desist letter over campaign video. The Keiser Law Firm representing the Alexandria Police Officers Association sent a cease and desist letter to Mayor Jeff Hall’s campaign team just one day after a campaign video was posted showing images of uniformed APD officers without their approval.
kalb.com
COURTNEY COCO: Witness who claims he saw man and vehicle leave abandoned building testifies
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Day two of the trial of David Burns, 46, of Boyce began Friday, Oct. 28. Burns is charged with second-degree murder for the October 2004 death of 19-year-old Courtney Coco of Alexandria. Part I - 12:30 p.m. It’s day two of testimony in the Courtney Coco...
kalb.com
Pinecrest audit: Discrepancy in former PSSC police captain’s COVID-19 overtime
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A recent audit from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office found that between July 2020 and December 2021, a former Pinecrest Supports and Services Center police captain was paid $15,099 for 391 hours of COVID-19 overtime that he either did not work or was not properly screened for.
kalb.com
Nearly $50k spent on attorney’s fees for ongoing legal battle involving reinstated APD officer
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Jeff Hall administration gave a report to the Alexandria City Council that since January of 2021, it has cost $48,884.73 to date for attorney’s fees spent on the current ongoing legal dispute over reinstating APD Lieutenant Kenny Rachal after being fired back in 2020.
kalb.com
Boyce motorcyclist killed in crash on HWY 28 West
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Boyce motorcyclist was killed in a crash that occurred on Louisiana Highway 28 West near White Oak Lane on Nov. 2, 2022. Louisiana State Police said just before 6 a.m. a 16-year-old was driving west on HWY 28 West and attempted to turn left onto White Oak Lane, resulting in a collision with a motorcycle driven by Nicolas Nichols, 41.
Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on US 71 After Her Vehicle Overturned into a Bayou
Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on US 71 After Her Vehicle Overturned into a Bayou. Louisiana – On October 31, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that at around 7:30 a.m., LSP Troop E responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. 71 at the Natchitoches Parish and Winn Parish line. Kelly Allen, 44, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
theleesvilleleader.com
Man convicted of injuring teens while driving under influence
A Sabine Parish man has been convicted for seriously injuring two Vernon Parish teenagers while he was driving under the influence. Ronald Lynn Graves, 54, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring and one count of DWI before Judge Tony Bennett on Oct. 26, in regards to a Jan. 26 collision where Graves struck another vehicle head-on while driving the wrong way on U.S. 171.
kalb.com
RPSO warns of Facebook hoax about local crime
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office learned of hoaxes going around Facebook about local crime in Cenla. They said that there were reports of a female beaten and stabbed in a local hospital that cannot be identified and reports of a male who was in the hospital, a victim of a crime that could not be identified.
Comments / 0