ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Comments / 1

Related
suffolkcountynews.net

Boats burnt to cinders in a ceremonial final blaze

The Long Island Maritime Museum, on Oct. 28, hosted its 32nd Boat Burning. The event brought together hundreds of West Sayville citizens as they watched two decommissioned wooden boats be burnt down …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
WEST SAYVILLE, NY
PIX11

Dad shot dead while smoking cigarette in Long Island backyard

BOHEMIA, NY (PIX11) — Shooters opened fire on a Long Island dad on Wednesday morning, killing the 49-year-old man, police said. Michael Hartmann was smoking a cigarette in the backyard of his Smithtown Avenue home around 6:35 a.m. when two people entered and fired multiple shots. After being struck, Hartmann crawled into his home where […]
BOHEMIA, NY
longisland.com

Tractor Trailer Slams Into LIRR Bridge, Overturns Onto Oncoming Vehicle

The Center Moriches Fire Department reported that just after 10am on Tuesday, they responded to an auto accident with injuries on Montauk Highway just west of Wilcox Avenue at the Long Island Railroad overpass. A tractor trailer was heading east on Montauk Highway when it struck the 11' 6" LIRR overpass overturning onto a vehicle heading in the opposite direction.
CENTER MORICHES, NY
Daily Voice

Stranded Kayaker Rescued In Bellport Bay

Two Long Island Marine Bureau officers rescued a man after his kayak overturned. Suffolk County Police Officers Terence McGovern and Jack Jantzen responded aboard Marine Mike to a 911 call from a man whose kayak overturned in Bellport Bay, between buoys 8 and 9, around 12:50 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
TBR News Media

Wanted for Lake Grove petit larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify the woman who allegedly stole items from a Lake Grove store in September. A woman allegedly stole items from Macy’s located at the Smith Haven Mall on September 17.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Passenger in Amagansett Motorcycle Crash Succumbs to Injuries

The woman who was thrown from a motorcycle in Amagansett last week has succumbed to her injuries, East Hampton Town Police said. Nicole Greenwood, 35, died on October 24, three... more. A 13-year-old boy has been arrested for making a social media post threatening violence at a local school, East...
AMAGANSETT, NY
CBS New York

New L.I. law aims to keep roads clear following car crashes

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. -- A new measure on Long Island aims to improve road safety at accident scenes.Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone signed a bill into law Wednesday. It requires tow truck drivers to properly remove glass, car pieces, road flares and other debris following crashes.County officials say keeping the roads clear will prevent other accidents from happening."This legislation will take care of that, will provide the teeth necessary for enforcement and for law enforcement to do what they need to do and undoubtedly will enhance public safety out on our roadways," Bellone said.The county executive says there have been 29,000 accidents in Suffolk County so far this year.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

SCPD Warns Residents of Recent Check Washing Scam

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison and Chief of Detectives John Rowan have cautioned residents to be aware of a check washing scam that has bilked more than 40 residents out of thousands of dollars. According to the United States Postal Inspection Service, "check washing scams involve changing the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy