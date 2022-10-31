Read full article on original website
suffolkcountynews.net
Boats burnt to cinders in a ceremonial final blaze
The Long Island Maritime Museum, on Oct. 28, hosted its 32nd Boat Burning. The event brought together hundreds of West Sayville citizens as they watched two decommissioned wooden boats be burnt down …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
Dad shot dead while smoking cigarette in Long Island backyard
BOHEMIA, NY (PIX11) — Shooters opened fire on a Long Island dad on Wednesday morning, killing the 49-year-old man, police said. Michael Hartmann was smoking a cigarette in the backyard of his Smithtown Avenue home around 6:35 a.m. when two people entered and fired multiple shots. After being struck, Hartmann crawled into his home where […]
27east.com
After Years of Wrangling, Schiavoni Family Will Replace Long Island Avenue Building in Sag Harbor That Was Razed During Gas Ball Cleanup
After years of wrangling with Sag Harbor Village officials over the replacement of a building that was torn down in 2008 as part of the remediation of the neighboring KeySpan... more. Sag Harbor residents will head to the polls on November 3 to cast their votes on whether or not...
NBC New York
Pumpkin Car Mayhem on Long Island Terrifies Couple Years After Turkey Toss
A terrifying Halloween prank on Long Island could have had deadly consequences after a pumpkin was thrown out of a moving vehicle and smashed into the windshield of another car going the opposite direction. The mangled windshield on Nick Costi’s car tells only part of the 22-year-old's harrowing story. He...
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured After Striking Deer In Port Jefferson
A 77-year-old man was hospitalized with serious injuries after crashing a motorcycle into a deer on Long Island. The crash happened in Port Jefferson at about 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, the Suffolk County Police Department said. SCPD said the Smithtown man was riding a 2019 Harley Davidson Trike...
Police: Man arrested for displaying handgun, 2 robberies in Riverhead
Matthew Pittman, 21, is facing more than a dozen charges.
longisland.com
Tractor Trailer Slams Into LIRR Bridge, Overturns Onto Oncoming Vehicle
The Center Moriches Fire Department reported that just after 10am on Tuesday, they responded to an auto accident with injuries on Montauk Highway just west of Wilcox Avenue at the Long Island Railroad overpass. A tractor trailer was heading east on Montauk Highway when it struck the 11' 6" LIRR overpass overturning onto a vehicle heading in the opposite direction.
Stranded Kayaker Rescued In Bellport Bay
Two Long Island Marine Bureau officers rescued a man after his kayak overturned. Suffolk County Police Officers Terence McGovern and Jack Jantzen responded aboard Marine Mike to a 911 call from a man whose kayak overturned in Bellport Bay, between buoys 8 and 9, around 12:50 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30.
Wanted for Lake Grove petit larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify the woman who allegedly stole items from a Lake Grove store in September. A woman allegedly stole items from Macy’s located at the Smith Haven Mall on September 17.
‘Check Washing’ Scheme Hits Huntington, Police Say
Suffolk County police warned residents Tuesday about a “checkwashing” fraud that has been going on in the Huntington area. Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison said at a press conference in Yaphank that people have been stealing checks out of mailboxes, altering them and then cashing the Read More ...
27east.com
Passenger in Amagansett Motorcycle Crash Succumbs to Injuries
The woman who was thrown from a motorcycle in Amagansett last week has succumbed to her injuries, East Hampton Town Police said. Nicole Greenwood, 35, died on October 24, three... more. A 13-year-old boy has been arrested for making a social media post threatening violence at a local school, East...
Officers Injured Responding To Domestic Disturbance Call In Great Neck, Police Say
A Long Island man is facing charges after he allegedly injured police officers responding to a disturbance call at his home, authorities said. Nassau County Police were called at around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, with reports of a domestic disturbance at an apartment building in Great Neck, located on Middle Neck Road.
4-Year-Old Found After Multi-Agency Search In Northern Westchester
A 4-year-old boy who slipped away from his grandfather as he turned his back for a second was the focus of a large manhunt in the dark woods of a Northern Westchester town. The incident took place around 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30, in North Salem, off Hardscrabble Road. The...
New L.I. law aims to keep roads clear following car crashes
RIVERHEAD, N.Y. -- A new measure on Long Island aims to improve road safety at accident scenes.Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone signed a bill into law Wednesday. It requires tow truck drivers to properly remove glass, car pieces, road flares and other debris following crashes.County officials say keeping the roads clear will prevent other accidents from happening."This legislation will take care of that, will provide the teeth necessary for enforcement and for law enforcement to do what they need to do and undoubtedly will enhance public safety out on our roadways," Bellone said.The county executive says there have been 29,000 accidents in Suffolk County so far this year.
NBC New York
Birthday Tragedy: LI Couple Killed Crossing Street En Route to Surprise Party
A husband and wife tragically killed Saturday evening while crossing a street on Long Island were en route to the man's 60th birthday. Maria Saravia and her husband Narcisco were bound for his surprise party but never made it. The pair were walking across Ocean Avenue in Ronkonkoma around 7...
27east.com
Flanders Woman Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in Connection With the Death of Her Daughter in January Crash
Amy Wesolowski, the Flanders mom whose 4-year-old daughter, Gracelyn Perkowski, was killed when Wesolowski backed out of her driveway into oncoming traffic earlier this year, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, October... more. In order to bring Southampton Village Hall into the future, the Village Board is taking ... 2 Nov 2022...
Man Seriously Injured In Single-Vehicle Stony Brook Crash
A 37-year-old man was seriously injured in a crash on Long Island over the weekend. The crash happened in Stony Brook at 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, the Suffolk County Police Department said. SCPD said a Mastic man was riding a 2017 Yamaha motorcycle east on North Country Road...
Man, 18, arrested with gun from shooting outside Lee Zeldin's LI home: DA
A man has been arrested with the gun used in last month’s double shooting outside Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin’s home, the Suffolk County district attorney’s office said Tuesday.
longisland.com
SCPD Warns Residents of Recent Check Washing Scam
Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison and Chief of Detectives John Rowan have cautioned residents to be aware of a check washing scam that has bilked more than 40 residents out of thousands of dollars. According to the United States Postal Inspection Service, "check washing scams involve changing the...
'Be Aware Of Your Surroundings': Multiple Coyote Sightings Reported In Rye
Police in a Westchester County city are warning people to be extra vigilant for coyotes when outside after multiple reported sightings. The coyotes were seen in Rye in the area of Osborn Road and Woods Lane, City of Rye Police announced on Monday, Oct. 31. "If you see a coyote,...
