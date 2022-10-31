Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Central Sacramento Valley, Motherlode by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-03 00:50:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-03 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central Sacramento Valley; Motherlode FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 to 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Central Sacramento Valley and Motherlode. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning, and again from 11 PM this evening to 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Make sure outdoor pets have shelter from the cold.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Upper San Joaquin River by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 22:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-02 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING Precipitation has diminished to scattered showers this evening. Will expect light accumulation for the rest of the night. Therefore, the Winter Storm Warning has been allowed to expire.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-03 00:50:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-03 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 to 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northern Sacramento Valley and adjacent Sierra/Cascade foothills. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning, and again from 11 PM this evening to 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Make sure outdoor pets have shelter from the cold.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-03 00:57:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-03 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave plenty of extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING FOR ICY ROADS AND LAKE-EFFECT SNOW BANDS * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch, except 1-4 inches of lake-effect snow for portions of Douglas County and south of Pyramid Lake. Roads that are initially wet could rapidly become icy and hazardous early this morning. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Snow showers overnight combined with temperatures below freezing could lead to widespread icy road conditions across far western Nevada through this morning`s commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavier snow accumulations are most likely along US-395 between Carson City and Minden-Gardnerville, and also parts of Pyramid Highway and NV-446 between Sutcliffe and Nixon. Visibility could rapidly drop to less than 1/2 mile when encountering these lake-effect snow bands.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Northern San Joaquin Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-04 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Southern Sacramento Valley FROST ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southern Sacramento Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta and Northern San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Make sure outdoor pets have shelter from the cold.
