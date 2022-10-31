Effective: 2022-11-03 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-04 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 to 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northern Sacramento Valley and adjacent Sierra/Cascade foothills. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning, and again from 11 PM this evening to 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Make sure outdoor pets have shelter from the cold.

BUTTE COUNTY, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO