Winter Storm Warning issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 23:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-03 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT Snow showers will continue to taper off overnight. Additional snowfall accumulations of an inch or two will be possible through the late night hours. Travel impacts will likely continue into Thursday morning with chain controls over the mountain passes. Check ahead for the latest road conditions at: (800) 427-7623 or quickmap.dot.ca.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-03 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-04 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 to 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northern Sacramento Valley and adjacent Sierra/Cascade foothills. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning, and again from 11 PM this evening to 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Make sure outdoor pets have shelter from the cold.
Frost Advisory issued for Central Sacramento Valley, Motherlode by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-03 00:50:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-03 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central Sacramento Valley; Motherlode FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 to 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Central Sacramento Valley and Motherlode. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning, and again from 11 PM this evening to 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Make sure outdoor pets have shelter from the cold.
