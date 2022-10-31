Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Plans to Give Residents the Largest Property Tax Cut in the History of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Fire Projectiles on Venezuelan Migrants Crossing Texas BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol agents use pepper balls in clash with Venezuelans at Texas borderLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Pasoans Reveal the Paranormal Experience That Made Them a Believer
Bigfoot, UFOs, and ghosts. You either believe in their existence or you don’t. Most don’t … until they have a personal experience or encounter. We asked El Pasoans to share the experience that turned them from paranormal skeptic to a believer, and here are some of the responses we received.
KVIA
Man dressed as Spider-Man climbs mid-rise building in El Paso on Halloween
EL PASO, Texas -- A man, dressed as the fictional superhero Spider-Man, was seen free-climbing a mid-rise building on Halloween. The daring act was posted to a YouTube page called "Yancy Nancy Fancy," and it shows a man, known as Yancy Adan, being dropped off outside the Chelsea Tower apartment complex. Those apartments are owned by the El Paso Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises.
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Tiger Band Places 2nd ClS A 7th Overall at Tournament of Bands
The Alamogordo Tiger Band performed at the 45th Annual Tournament of Bands and earned a place in the Finals competition, finishing 7th place overall and 2nd place in Class A!. The Alamogordo Tiger Band represented their school and their town well today in Las Cruces! What an amazing season this has been for 2022.
EPISD Celebrates Opening of New School on Fort Bliss
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Through a ceremony, El Paso Independent School District will be celebrating the completion of Captain Gabriel L. Navarrete Middle School. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place Thursday, Nov. 3. The middle school opened its doors back in August to more than 900 students. The $40 million campus boasts modern learning spaces […]
Savor The Swanky Spirits & Dinner At Ambar Inside The Plaza Hotel
Agave enthusiasts, if you are looking for a true culinary adventure, you must check out this one-of-a-kind Agave Spirits & Tasting Dinner in the heart of downtown El Paso. Enjoy an intimate 6-course tasting menu and agave pairing that promises to be an evening no agave connoisseur will want to miss.
WinterFest 2022: Real Ice Rink Returns, But in New Downtown El Paso Spot
Arguably the Winterfest activity El Pasoans look forward to most is lacing up and hitting the outdoor ice-skating rink. Last year the city experimented with a synthetic ice that got quite the chilly reception. But that won’t be the case this year. You’ll be skating on "real ice" again....
lascruces.com
Unique holiday gifts and collectible items
When the United States Mint produced a series of statehood quarters minted 1999 through 2008, I found myself aboard the collectors’ bandwagon, eagerly trying to round up all of them. Although I aborted about halfway through my mission of collecting all 50 state coins, I would bet many folks likely have the full set. Collections can go far beyond coins since having a collection is an incredibly personal experience and can be anything you want it to be. Going on a treasure hunt in an antique or collectible store can be enjoyed across all age groups and everyone stands to find something special.
2023 Best Public High Schools in El Paso: From Worst to First
An education analyst website has handed El Paso’s high schools their 2023 report cards. The list was recently released by the research company Niche, which specializes in analyzing public data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education, and user input “to produce comprehensive rankings, report cards, and profiles for every K-12 school…in the U.S.”
KVIA
Nice weekend but winds on the way later in the week
EL PASO, Texas- With temperatures dropping through out the Borderland the winds will begin to pick up. Tuesday the El Paso and Las Cruces area will be feeling gusts in the 10MPH ranges. Winds pick up on Wednesday especially in the Ruidoso, Cloudcroft area where they will see 30MPH. Thursday...
KVIA
Local amusement park bought by Traders Village Marketplace
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso area staple Western Playland Amusement Park was bought by Traders Village Marketplace, which is headquartered in Grand Prairie, TX. It's the latest acquisition for the company that runs three flea markets in Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston. According to Traders Village's website, the company...
Here’s The New Safest City In Texas & What El Paso Has To Say
For the longest time El Paso has been regarded as one of the safest cities in America; we were number 3 last year. It's been a debate for quite some time & the debate just got even MORE interesting in 2022 as there's been a few other Texas cities that have claimed as "one of the safest cities":
Sunland Park’s Western Playland sold to new management
SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- Western Playland has been sold after over 60 years of being a business passed down through generations. A spokesperson from Traders Village - the family-owned business based in Grand Prairie, Texas that acquired Western Playland - told ABC-7 about their plans to revitalize the amusement park. On top of a The post Sunland Park’s Western Playland sold to new management appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Gov. Abbott to make stop in El Paso Tuesday
EL PASO, Texas -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott will be in El Paso Tuesday to attend a call center grand opening and for a campaign event. Governor Abbott will be joined by El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, and others for a grand opening ceremony for Spectrum's new Gran Vista Call Center.
UTEP Employee Has Throat Slashed While in Kentucky for Conference
An El Paso man who works for the University of Texas at El Paso had his throat slashed while in Kentucky for a work conference. He survived the attack and now his family has started a GoFundMe page to help with his recovery. Oscar Sanchez, who works as a Facilities...
