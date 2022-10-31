ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

95.5 KLAQ

Three El Paso Urban Legends That are Just Ridiculous

Growing up in El Paso you hear your share of absurd Urban legends, but these are the three most absurd ones around. Of course, every city develops its own mythology and set of urban legends, but I think these three El Paso myths are the silliest and most easily disproved ones.
EL PASO, TX
lascruces.com

MAKE THE GREAT ESCAPE AT NEW MEXICO ESCAPE ROOMS

I am not sure if it is all the chilling films out there, inspiration from the board game Clue, the rise in themed murder mystery dinner parties, or infamous characters. such as Sherlock Holmes and Lieutenant Columbo . . . but something sure entices folks to try to use their wits to escape a “locked” room! The experience of an escape room provides patrons with a unique opportunity to delve into another world, and satisfy a need for the feeling of accomplishment, collaboration, and curiosity. The idea is you and your team work together — typically within a designated time constraint — to uncover clues, solve puzzles, and ultimately,
LAS CRUCES, NM
nmsuroundup.com

OUTober Drag Show brings an inclusive community to NMSU

Inclusivity was a prominent theme at the annual OUTober Drag Show on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at NMSU. The show, put on by LGBT+ Programs and NMSU RHA, showcased many Aggie student drag performers, along with special guests like ViLette Stratton and Harlee Qylc. “It’s such an inclusive environment and I...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Man dressed as Spider-Man climbs mid-rise building in El Paso on Halloween

EL PASO, Texas -- A man, dressed as the fictional superhero Spider-Man, was seen free-climbing a mid-rise building on Halloween. The daring act was posted to a YouTube page called "Yancy Nancy Fancy," and it shows a man, known as Yancy Adan, being dropped off outside the Chelsea Tower apartment complex. Those apartments are owned by the El Paso Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPISD Celebrates Opening of New School on Fort Bliss

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Through a ceremony, El Paso Independent School District will be celebrating the completion of Captain Gabriel L. Navarrete Middle School. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place Thursday, Nov. 3. The middle school opened its doors back in August to more than 900 students. The $40 million campus boasts modern learning spaces […]
EL PASO, TX
lascruces.com

Unique holiday gifts and collectible items

When the United States Mint produced a series of statehood quarters minted 1999 through 2008, I found myself aboard the collectors’ bandwagon, eagerly trying to round up all of them. Although I aborted about halfway through my mission of collecting all 50 state coins, I would bet many folks likely have the full set. Collections can go far beyond coins since having a collection is an incredibly personal experience and can be anything you want it to be. Going on a treasure hunt in an antique or collectible store can be enjoyed across all age groups and everyone stands to find something special.
LAS CRUCES, NM
93.1 KISS FM

2023 Best Public High Schools in El Paso: From Worst to First

An education analyst website has handed El Paso’s high schools their 2023 report cards. The list was recently released by the research company Niche, which specializes in analyzing public data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education, and user input “to produce comprehensive rankings, report cards, and profiles for every K-12 school…in the U.S.”
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Nice weekend but winds on the way later in the week

EL PASO, Texas- With temperatures dropping through out the Borderland the winds will begin to pick up. Tuesday the El Paso and Las Cruces area will be feeling gusts in the 10MPH ranges. Winds pick up on Wednesday especially in the Ruidoso, Cloudcroft area where they will see 30MPH. Thursday...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Local amusement park bought by Traders Village Marketplace

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso area staple Western Playland Amusement Park was bought by Traders Village Marketplace, which is headquartered in Grand Prairie, TX. It's the latest acquisition for the company that runs three flea markets in Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston. According to Traders Village's website, the company...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Sunland Park’s Western Playland sold to new management

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- Western Playland has been sold after over 60 years of being a business passed down through generations. A spokesperson from Traders Village - the family-owned business based in Grand Prairie, Texas that acquired Western Playland - told ABC-7 about their plans to revitalize the amusement park. On top of a The post Sunland Park’s Western Playland sold to new management appeared first on KVIA.
SUNLAND PARK, NM
KVIA

Gov. Abbott to make stop in El Paso Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott will be in El Paso Tuesday to attend a call center grand opening and for a campaign event. Governor Abbott will be joined by El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, and others for a grand opening ceremony for Spectrum's new Gran Vista Call Center.
EL PASO, TX

