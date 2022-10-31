ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glades County, FL

Motorcyclist dead in possible drunk driving accident

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is in the hospital and a man is dead following a fatal crash. The incident occurred when Amelfi Gonzalez, 44, was turning left from Military Trail to travel west on Wallis Road. The motorcyclist, Kenju Konn, 30, was traveling southbound on...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Vero Beach trying to keep up with growth in Indian River County

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Indian River County is growing rapidly - and the cities within it are expanding their infrastructures to keep up. Vero Beach is one of those cities, and there are a number of proposals for development that could be set in motion with two referendums on election day.
VERO BEACH, FL
Turnpike reopens after RV rollover crash in Palm Beach County

Traffic is moving again in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike in Palm Beach County it was closed Monday morning due to an RV rollover crash. The multi-vehicle crash happened before noon on Monday, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Follow: Interactive traffic map. It is unclear if there...
One person flown to trauma center after Wellington construction accident

One person is in the hospital after a construction accident in Wellington on Tuesday. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to 50th Street South in Lake Worth at about 4 p.m. In The Headlines: Families speak ahead of Parkland shooter's official sentencing. A roof truss system collapsed, injuring...
WELLINGTON, FL
PBSO: 'Sofia Scam' makes its way to South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are warning people about a new scam that has made its way to South Florida. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the nationwide 'Sofia Scam' was spotted at the intersection of Lake Worth Rd. and S Jog Rd. on Saturday, Oct. 29.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in West Palm Beach

A Palm Beach County man was killed on Sunday in an early-morning collision between a motorcycle and an SUV in West Palm Beach. The accident occurred about 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of Military Trail and Wallis Road, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of a 2007 Toyota Highlander, headed north on Military Trail, made a left turn onto Wallis Road, and into the ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Forecasters monitor area near Bahamas, northern Caribbean for tropical development

MIAMI — Forecasters say a tropical system could form near the Bahamas or northern Caribbean and have an effect on Florida's weather next week. The latest weather models show that an area of low pressure could develop in this area, bringing windy weather to South Florida starting Monday and into Tuesday next week, according to WPTV First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida residents brace for end of gas tax holiday

Prices at the pump are set to go back up Tuesday as the month-long gas tax holiday comes to an end. For the month of October, Florida's 25.3-cent gas tax was suspended. Some drivers in Palm Beach County told WPTV the gas tax holiday has eased the pinch on their wallets, especially with inflation hitting nearly everything else in their lives.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

