A 14-year-old girl in Florida took $13,500 in cash from her grandma's life savings and gave it out to her classmates, police says
Police showed up at Lake Weir Middle School on Thursday following reports that the girl was giving out hundreds of dollars to other students.
Family suing day care after infant’s death, claims 4-year-old watched his brother die
MIAMI — A family is suing a Florida day care after their infant was found unresponsive and died, saying the staff lacked basic resuscitation skills. Keiara Whorley and Devonte Tomlin filed the lawsuit against Lincoln-Marti Child Care after their 9-month-old son, Tayvon, died while in their care. On Monday, attorneys representing the family released surveillance video showing the moments after Tayvon was found.
WSVN-TV
6-year-old boy to reunite with mother after being kidnapped for months by father and grandmother
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A little boy missing for months is finally heading home to South Florida. Police say his father kidnapped him and took him to Canada. Jorge “Jojo” Morales is flying into Miami International Airport Tuesday evening, and his mother, Yanet Leal Concepcion, can’t wait to...
iheart.com
Mother Wanted In Connection With Dead Boy Who Was Found In A Suitcase
The Indiana State Police have identified the body of a young boy who was found in a suitcase that was dumped on the side of the road in rural Washington County. The boy was identified as five-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan, and authorities are trying to locate his mother, Dejaune Ludie Anderson, 37, in connection with his death. She is facing charges of murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and obstruction of justice.
Missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon's babysitter says she was told not to come to work BEFORE he 'vanished': Cops seize evidence that will 'move the case forward' as family's pool is drained
A babysitter for missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon says she received an 'odd' text telling her not to come to work before he disappeared. Quinton has not been seen since October 5, when he was reported missing by his mother Leilani. Her fiance, Danny Youngkin, told police he last saw the boy at 6am that morning.
Giraffe Kills Toddler, Leaves Mother in Critical Condition at Luxury Game Park in South Africa
The mother is believed to be a tour guide at the park where she and her 16-month-old child were trampled by a giraffe in a rare attack A toddler is dead and her mother is in critical condition after being crushed by a giraffe in South Africa. Officials said the 16-month-old girl and her mom were at the Kuleni Game Park in the KwaZulu-Natal province on Wednesday when the deadly encounter took place, according to BBC News and News24. Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, of the South African Police Service,...
ABC News
Mom celebrates 1-year-old with limb difference in emotional video
A Pennsylvania mom is raising awareness and celebrating limb differences one year after her daughter, who has a limb difference, was born. Nicole Edwards posted a TikTok video on Oct. 7 of what she would have told herself and other parents facing what she and her husband, Bryan Edwards, experienced last year when she first found out her daughter Sage had amniotic band syndrome, a rare condition where a band in the amniotic sac of the fetus constricts or even amputates an area of the body, according to the National Institutes of Health.
Clayton News Daily
Virginia mother arrested, charged in child's death after 4-year-old ate THC gummies, police say
A Virginia mother is facing felony murder and child neglect charges in the accidental death of her 4-year-old son after, according to authorities, doctors found a high level of THC in the child. Authorities believe the child ingested "a large amount" of THC gummies, according to a news release from...
12tomatoes.com
Mom Warns Others After Her Toddler Almost Dies From Common Food
This mother is urging parents to learn as much as they can about basic first aid after a harrowing experience that she had with her son. According to the NZHerald, her son nearly died while he was enjoying a very common snack for little ones. Ashlie Johnson never expected this to happen when she cut up some apple slices and gave them to her little boy, Declan.
WJLA
Man who struck DC toddler with truck then rushed him to hospital describes the chaos
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A 4-year old boy is recovering after being hit by a truck in Northwest D.C. Thursday. Police are still investigating but said it appeared the child darted out into traffic. The man who was behind the wheel of the truck that hit the child described...
Mother shares joy as missing six-year-old son is found in Canada two months after disappearing from Miami
A mother has shared her relief as her six-year-old son was found in Canada two months after he went missing in Southern Florida. The Miami-Dade Police Department said on Sunday that Jorge “Jojo” Morales had been discovered uninjured and well in Canada. Yanet Leal Concepcion, Jojo’s mother, told Local10: “I’m just so happy because my son is okay, I feared the worst”. “Every mother fears the worst and ... I’m just so happy I can’t stop crying,” she added. The authorities had searched for Jojo since his disappearance on 27 August. According to Local10, the child was kidnapped...
A 10-year-old Uvalde student searched for Band-Aids to help her wounded friend while she called 911 pleading for help
Gut-wrenching audio from 911 calls made by a fourth-grader at Robb Elementary School during the mass shooting was obtained and published by CNN.
Masked intruder shoots Florida mom to death in front of children
Police are still searching for the man who killed a New Port Richey mother in what they're describing as a "targeted hit." WFLA's Beth Rousseau reports.Nov. 1, 2022.
WSVN-TV
Mother reunites with 6-year-old son missing for more than 2 months
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The mother of a little boy who was taken by his father and grandmother has been finally reunited with her son at Miami International Airport. Jorge “Jojo” Morales flew back home Tuesday night to meet with his mother, Yanet Leal Concepcion, after being separated...
California driver plows into grandmother, toddler in marked crosswalk
Surveillance footage shows the moment two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in a hit and run incident in San Jose, California, on Tuesday evening.
studyfinds.org
‘Virtual autopsy’ identifies mummified toddler as first-born son of powerful 17th century Austrian count
MUNICH — A “virtual autopsy” has identified a 17th-century mummified toddler as the first-born son of a powerful Austrian Count. Researchers found that the child, although born to a wealthy family, was malnourished and sick with pneumonia. A team of researchers based in Germany examined the mummy,...
Visitor nearly denied entry to Florida prison over her prosthetic leg
A woman was nearly turned away from visiting her loved one in a Florida prison due to her disability. She's now calling for change and pushing the Department of Corrections (FDC) for accountability.
Little boy tells adoption court how much he adores new mom
Five-year-old boy in Bernalillo, New Mexico, tells a courtroom how much he loves his mom, Jennifer Hubby, who’s been trying to adopt him since birth.
Jalopnik
Florida Man Blames Paranormal Activity for Driving Car Missing Two Tires
In general, it’s a bad idea to drive if your car is missing a tire. It’s bad for your wheel, and it tears up the road. If you’re missing two tires, it’s even worse. But what if you’ve been cursed and need to escape to safety? Surely, that’s a reasonable excuse, right? Turns out, at least in Florida, it’s not.
