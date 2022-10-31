Read full article on original website
Dick Vitale ‘heartbroken’ after Sarasota man’s fake $3M pledge to kids’ charity
A Sarasota man who promised to donate millions to charity and used a false identity in an attempt to buy several properties valued over $23 million is now facing time behind bars, authorities announced Wednesday.
Mysuncoast.com
City of Sarasota reports that 90% of Ian-related debris collected
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota is reporting that 90% of residential vegetative storm debris have been picked up. Plans are set for final citywide collection on Monday, Nov. 7. Residents are encouraged to place all storm-related debris curbside by Nov. 7 when the final pass begins. “The...
Mysuncoast.com
Discovering the old Sarasota High School coming back to the future!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - What becomes of your old high school? Should it be torn down when it’s old? Or reimagined as something new?. The beautiful old Sarasota High School building was saved and reborn. Now it’s one of the newest museums in the entire country. The Sarasota Art Museum.
Irma’s Tacos to Open Sarasota Outpost Next Year
After finding unprecedented success with its flagship Venice location, owner Tommy Villani thinks the concept might do even better further north.
stpetecatalyst.com
Red tide returns as manatee deaths mount
For the past few weeks, environmental officials have monitored toxic algal blooms just south of Tampa Bay – bad news for a state that has lost 24% of its manatee population. Since around Oct. 20, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has observed high concentrations of Karenia brevis, the organism that causes red tide, from inshore and offshore Lee County to Sarasota County. Even worse, the harmful algae can kill seagrass, which manatees need to survive.
941area.com
Romantic Holiday Date Ideas in Sarasota
As Christmas in Sarasota approaches, it’s easy to get caught up in the rush of buying presents, getting the best deal, and all the other responsibilities we have. But you still need to take time for yourself and your loved one, so here are some romantic holiday date ideas in Sarasota that will give you quality time together and keep you both in the Christmas spirit.
Red tide returns to several Sarasota County beaches
Public health officials in Sarasota County are once again warning the public of elevated levels of red tide detected at area beaches.
Mysuncoast.com
St. Armands Circle hosts 14th annual Fright Night
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The St. Armands Circle Association estimated over 1,000 people would be around for Fright Night from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. The event gave kids the opportunity to trick or treat around the circle, picking up candy from businesses. The association’s executive director, Rachel Burns, said many of the restaurants and businesses held their own Halloween costume competitions inside.
Mysuncoast.com
‘Tis the season for Angel Tree!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Achieva Credit Union has partnered with The Salvation Army for their annual Angel Tree donation drive to provide a meaningful and impactful way to support local families in need. This program will take place from Nov. 7 through Dec. 3 and will provide many children with gifts this holiday season.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Cops Corner: Dude, where's my bike?
Property damage: A loud argument between two women resulted in one of them breaking windows at a residence with a metal pole. When police arrived, the caller explained her sister, with whom she lives, and her sister’s friend were the two involved in the dispute, and that the friend caused the damage. She further stated her sister chased the friend from the scene after windows were broken.
Mysuncoast.com
Netflix series looks at unsolved mystery in Manatee County
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A cold case in Manatee County is now getting nationwide exposure. Netflix is featuring the case of Pat Mullins in an episode of “Unsolved Mysteries.” The episode, “Body in the Bay,” looks further into the investigation about what may have happened the day Mullins died.
How one Florida community was built to survive the worst of Hurricane Ian
A small town in the path of Hurricane Ian has received acclaim for how it showcased durability and resiliency during the monstrous storm. The fury of Hurricane Ian left southwestern Florida in tatters after its landfall as a Category 4 storm in September. Particularly hard-hit were the cities of Fort Myers, Fort Myers Beach and nearby Punta Gorda. Along with significant structural damage, power was cut off to a vast number of residents, leaving them with limited access to internet and without other comforts of home.
Mysuncoast.com
Tropics remain very active for November
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 12th named storm of the season has made landfall into Belize just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday with 85 mph winds and gusts up past 100 mph. Lisa will continue to weaken as it moves to the WNW over Mexico and then on to the SW Gulf of Mexico. There it will eventually dissipate early next week. We continue to see hurricane Martin move north over the open waters of the central Atlantic. It poses no threat to any land area at this time.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County issues hurricane debris reminders
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County crews have been working hard to collect over 1.4 million cubic yards from unincorporated Sarasota County. That’s enough debris to fill 433 Olympic swimming pools. As debris contractors are operating seven days a week, community members are reminded that Sarasota County Code prohibits...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota woman critically injured in rollover crash
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A woman was critically injured Wednesday night when her car rolled over as she attempted to use an on-ramp onto I-75, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a sedan driven by a 29-year-old woman from Sarasota was traveling east on University Parkway, entering the southbound I-75 entrance ramp. The driver lost control and went off the roadway to the left and began to spin. The car hit a small tree and overturned.
Sarasota supervisor of elections urges voters to drop off absentee ballots in person
Sarasota County residents who have decided to vote by mail are encouraged to drop off their voted vote-by-mail ballots in person to avoid postal delays.
8 things Floridians fear the most
Halloween is here, and while goblins, ghouls and vampires are scary, there are things even more terrifying to Floridians.
Mysuncoast.com
“Pars 4 Paws” gold fundraiser to be held Nov. 5
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Satchel’s Last Resort is home to over 100 animals that have no else to go because of their advance age, medical issue, breed or behavior. These animals have often away from other shelters who offered no other alternative but euthanasia. Satchel’s is a no-kill animal...
Longboat Observer
East Bradenton potter makes bowls for Empty Bowls
Panther Ridge’s Denise Millett-Olverson is putting her talent for making pottery into a good cause: the Empty Bowls fundraiser. Meals on Wheels Plus-Manatee’s annual Empty Bowls provides those who attend with a bowl of soup from various restaurants as well as a handmade bowl in order to raise funds for those in need.
Off duty FPL worker accused of looting Hurricane hit homes
Deputies in Southwest Florida arrested an off-duty FPL contractor who's accused of looting homes on Fort Myers Beach.
