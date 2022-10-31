ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, CA

Auburn fires football coach Bryan Harsin in his 2nd season with team on 4-game skid

San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Auburn fires football coach Bryan Harsin in his 2nd season with team on 4-game skid.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

herosports.com

FCS: What’s At Stake For No. 5 Weber State vs. No. 2 Sac State?

A Top 5 FCS showdown occurs this weekend in the Big Sky when No. 5 Weber State hosts No. 2 Sacramento State. Weber State is 7-1 overall, featuring a 35-7 FBS win over Utah State, one non-counter win against Western Oregon, two then-ranked wins over No. 24 EWU and No. 11 Montana, one now-ranked win against No. 16 Montana, and its lone loss to No. 3 Montana State. Weber’s current Massey strength of schedule is No. 10.
OGDEN, UT
riolindamessenger.com

Cherry Island Sports Complex Under New Management

If you raised kids who played soccer in the Sacramento area, you’re probably familiar with Cherry Island Sports Complex, formerly known as Cherry Island Soccer Complex; it’s a staple for youth soccer in the region. We are excited to announce that effective today, Cherry Island Sports Complex is being managed by Sacramento County Regional Parks!
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento County takes over Cherry Island Sports Complex

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Cherry Island Sports Complex, formerly known as the Cherry Island Soccer Complex is now being managed by Sacramento County Regional Parks. Cherry Island Sports Complex, located in Rio Linda, has 16 acres that are dedicated to 10 sports fields along with 26 acres of park-like setting, according to Sacramento […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

What was the purple light in the sky above downtown Sacramento?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Social media lit up on Halloween night when a purple light was directed into the sky above downtown Sacramento, taking many Sacramento residents by surprise. The light is now gone, but there could be more opportunities to see it. The clouds allowed the light, a vertical beam, to be seen for […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Snow expected, Sacramento "Claw" returns for first winter storm of season

SACRAMENTO -- The first winter storm of the season arrives Tuesday into Wednesday and is expected to bring snow and rain. October 2022 is a different weather story than October 2021, the second snowiest October on record at the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab.Last year, there were 48 inches of snow at UCB CSSL. Now, the only snow in the Sierra is made by machines at ski resorts over the last two weeks. The first winter storm will bring anywhere from 9 to 18 inches of snow to the Sierra, according to the CSSL's Lead Scientist Andrew Schwartz. "If it's one...
SACRAMENTO, CA
kuic.com

Inevitable Reflections: November 1st marks 23 Years Hosting The KUIC Morning Show

It seems like just yesterday…getting up at 2:00am, unable to sleep the Halloween night before, pacing around my dark house as I prepared to drive from Roseville to Vacaville that Monday Morning, November 1st, 1999. I was about to embark on a radio adventure that I never dreamed would unfold the way it has: four broadcast partners, and literally hundreds of technological advancements later, I’m still the unlikely host of KUIC Hometown Mornings. So much has changed since the late 1990’s, including the digitization of radio stations, the advent of social media, and of course the music I’ve been playing (although some tunes I played that first week I was on the air, like Del Amitri’s “Roll To Me,” continue to pop up). Some things haven’t changed: I continue to offer up a daily trivia question in the form of our “What Do You Think?” game, which has had the same premise (and theme music) since that first day I went on the air. There is still the unfounded warning blowing through the wind that “radio is dead,” although KUIC continues to make that statement seem silly with its’ commitment to “hometown” and providing a connection to community that other stations just can’t match. That fact is especially relevant as KUIC marks its 50th year broadcasting in the 95-3 FM position next year (the station officially became “KUIC” when it was sold to KPOP Radio back in 1973). It’s pretty unlikely that a former Social Worker and Musician from Orange County, CA would end up connecting so deeply with the areas KUIC broadcasts to here in NorCal…I’m very grateful, but EXTRA grateful every 1st of November 🙂
VACAVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police: Report of shooting at Sacramento school turns out to be hoax

SACRAMENTO – Police say a report of a shooting at Christian Brothers High School on Tuesday morning turned out to be a hoax. The Sacramento Police Department says they got a call reporting multiple people were shot at the 4300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard school. Officers responded to the campus immediately and cleared the school. They have since determined that the call was a hoax and no shooting ever took place. Exactly who made the call is unclear.  
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

First Significant Storm of the Season Arriving Tuesday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After a dry Halloween, a winterlike storm will impact Northern California with much-needed rain and snow. Rain will reach the Sacramento/San Joaquin region Tuesday morning, spreading east into the foothills. The steadiest rain is forecast to fall between late Tuesday morning and early that afternoon. Scattered showers behind the initial front are possible […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Melanie Hunter Leaving KCRA 3 News: Where Is the Sacramento Reporter Going?

Sacramento residents saw changes in the morning lineup at their local news station. Melanie Hunter said she is leaving KCRA 3 News in 2022. The announcement naturally led to some questions. Most want to know why the meteorologist and traffic reporter was absent and if she will return. They especially want to know if she will remain in California. This year has been a big one for Hunter’s personal life, and she is also moving up the career ladder. Fortunately, Melanie Hunter answered most questions about her departure from KCRA 3.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Search for stabbing suspect in Elk Grove comes up empty

ELK GROVE – Officers surrounded a house in Elk Grove after a stabbing Tuesday morning but couldn't locate the suspect.The scene was on Springhurst Drive, near Goldy Glen Way.Elk Grove police say they responded to the scene around 4 a.m. after getting a report of a person allegedly stabbing a family member. That victim has been transported to the hospital by family. The person's condition was not known by police. Exactly what led up to the stabbing is unclear. Springhurst Drive between Heathermist and Goldy Glen way was closed due to the situation.Police later announced that a search of the home had come up empty. Officers are now breaking down the perimeter. No other details, including any information about the suspect, have been released. 
ELK GROVE, CA
KCRA.com

Wexler apartment complex offering Sacramento student housing has ribbon-cutting

A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday is highlighting a first-of-its-kind student housing project in the Sacramento region. Wexler is a 223-unit apartment complex located adjacent to SacRT's University/65th Street Transit Center. Wexler is unique because it is linked to Regional Transit's first student housing transit-oriented development project. Two blocks away from the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Pete’s Restaurant and Brewhouse

Pete’s Brewhouse is a casual restaurant and bar with a wide menu and broad selection of beers, cocktails and wines. Have a meal with family or catch the latest game with friends at the bar. For lunch, treat yourself to pasta and a glass of red, or finish. 2210...
ROCKLIN, CA
