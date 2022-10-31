ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian McCaffrey accomplishes rare feat in 49ers win over the Los Angeles Rams

By Kevin Borba
Christian McCaffrey's three touchdowns showed off how truly diverse his skillset is

The San Francisco 49ers are already getting their money's worth out of Christian McCaffrey, whom they traded for a couple weeks ago in exchange for a handful of draft picks.

While he didn't have the biggest role against the Kansas City Chiefs because was traded to the team just a couple days prior, he was clearly a huge part of the offensive game plan in this week's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

He made his presence felt in a multitude of ways, as he became the first player since Pro Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson (2005) to throw, run and catch a touchdown in the same game. His three touchdown performance helped the 49ers dismantle the Rams by a score of 31-14 in a much needed win over their division rival.

He also  became the first player to have at least 30 passing yards, 30 rushing yards and 30 receiving yards since he did it in 2018, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

The win for San Francisco gets them to 4-4 on the season. Two of their wins include victories over the Rams, and the 49ers haven’t lost to the Rams in the regular season since Dec. 30, 2018.

AllCardinal brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Stanford athletics.

