ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOLAUSA

Eiza González & Henry Cavill to lead Guy Ritchie’s new spy movie

By Maria Loreto
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NhJtj_0itFwqSH00
Coming soon Eiza González & Henry Cavill to lead Guy Ritchie’s new spy movie “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare” is set in World War II and is based on real events.

Eiza González is lining up her next action film.

The Mexican actress will co-star alongside Henry Cavill in “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare,” a spy film directed by Guy Ritchie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DyoEY_0itFwqSH00
Eiza González at this year’s Met Gala

According to Deadline, the film is inspired by actual events and follows a secret WWII combat organization that battled the Nazis and “helped change the course of the war.” The organization was also pivotal in shaping modern-day Black Ops units. González will play a military sniper with “incredible spycraft abilities.” Cavill will lead the film as the leader of the secret combat organization.

Ritchie will direct and co-write the film. He’s previously directed the live-action version of “Aladdin” and numerous action films. He’s previously directed Cavill in “The Man From U.N.C.L.E”, which co-stars Armie Hammer and Alicia Vikander.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AQGw5_0itFwqSH00
Henry Cavill attending a panel with MTV

González is currently expanding her resume with various projects, all of them interesting and targeting large amounts of people. She’s previously starred in the heist film “Ambulance” and will soon lead “The Three-Body Project,” a sci-fi Netflix series created by the makers of “Game of Thrones.”

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

Brendan Fraser thinks Tom Cruise's Mummy reboot flopped because it wasn't fun: 'It's hard to make that movie'

Brendan Fraser has shared his thoughts on the 2017 reboot of The Mummy starring Tom Cruise, which flopped at the domestic box office with a $32.2 million debut. "It is hard to make that movie," Fraser told Variety in a new joint cover interview with The Whale director Darren Aronofsky. "The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy, which I didn't see in that film, was fun. That was what was lacking in that incarnation. It was too much of a straight-ahead horror movie."
netflixjunkie.com

Henry Cavill Dons His ‘James Bond’ Look While Posing With Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso At ‘Enola Holmes 2’ Premiere

Within no time, Enola Holmes 2 will be gracing the viewers with the greatest detective endeavors of all time. And as the release date of the Netflix Original detective fiction is inching nearer, the Holmes siblings are hyping it up now more than ever. While Millie Bobby Brown is wholeheartedly preparing herself to witness the first independent case of her lifetime, Henry Cavill is having a good time promoting the period thriller with his beautiful Girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso.
wegotthiscovered.com

Rosario Dawson is totally down for a team-up with her Hollywood look-alike

There are plenty of celebrities out there that seem to have their own look-alike working within the industry. Celebrities who look so similar they could be related are actually not that uncommon in Tinseltown, with notable mentions being Isla Fisher and Amy Adams, Matt Bomer and Henry Cavill, and Kiera Knightly and Natalie Portman, with the last pair having once looked so similar that one played the others double in the 00’s Star Wars trilogy. One fan picked up on the resemblance of another two Hollywood leading ladies and would love to see them star in a film together.
People

Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington Reunite to Film Equalizer 3 18 Years After Man on Fire

Denzel Washington costarred with a young Dakota Fanning in the 2004 action movie Man on Fire Nearly two decades later, Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning are ready for another go. The two actors — who costarred in the 2004 Tony Scott movie Man on Fire — smiled together in Italy's Amalfi Coast for a photo call ahead of the production of their new movie Equalizer 3, in theaters next September. The sequel also stars Gaia Scodellaro and is again directed by Antoine Fuqua. When Fanning, 28, confirmed her casting...
In Style

TBT: Josh Hartnett Said His Split from Scarlett Johansson Was "Really Painful"

Who: Actor and producer Josh Hartnett, 44, and Oscar-nominated actress and Time 100 Most Influential People recipient Scarlett Johansson, 37. How They Met: The two young actors met on the set of the crime thriller The Black Dahlia in 2005. In the film, Hartnett played detective Dwight "Bucky" Bleichert, who was put in charge of investigating the murder of Hollywood starlet Elizabeth Short along with his partner Lee Blanchard, while Scarlett took on the role of Kay Lake, the girlfriend of Blanchard, and later, Bleichert.
Vibe

Lupita Nyong‘o Breaks Silence About Exit From ‘The Woman King’

Lupita Nyong’o has revealed the reason why she opted not to star in The Woman King. The 39-year-old actress admittedly felt the role wasn’t right for her. “It was very amicable, the departure from it, but I felt it wasn’t the role for me to play,” the Wakanda Forever star explained to The Hollywood Reporter.More from VIBE.comViola Davis Keeps It Real On 'Hot Ones': "My Lips Are Burning Off"'Wakanda Forever' Featurette Honors Chadwick Boseman's LegacyMichaela Coel Says 'Black Panther' Is "About The Magic Of Africa" Nyong’o was set to star alongside Viola Davis in the Gina Prince-Bythewood-directed film as one of the...
disneydining.com

Director Tim Burton Wants to Make a “Sleepy Hollow” Sequel with Depp Reprising His Ichabod RoleA Spooky Tim Burton-Johnny Depp Sequel Could Be in the Works

A take-two of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, directed by Tim Burton and starring Johnny Depp, might just become reality. Ichabod Crane and Johnny Depp might be up for a take-two of one of the spookiest films ever made. According to Giant Freaking Robot, veteran filmmaker Tim Burton is considering a sequel to the 1999 film, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, and he wants to cast his friend and actor Johnny Depp for the role of Ichabod Crane.
ComicBook

Scarlett Johansson Movie Lucy Getting TV Series Spinoff With Morgan Freeman Returning

Lucy, the 2014 sci-fi film starring Scarlett Johansson is getting a new TV series spinoff, one that will see Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman reprise his role from the original film. EuropaCorp and Village Roadshow (both owned by Vine Alternative Investments) have partnered for the Lucy TV series; EuropaCorp partnered with Universal Pictures on the original film. While Lucy writer/director Luc Besson isn't directly mentioned as being involved, EuropaCorp is his production venture so it's reasonable to expect he will be involved in some capacity.
Deadline

Hilary Swank To Star In Action-Thriller ‘Nar’ With Peter Berg Among Producers & WME Independent Launching Sales — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) is set to star in and executive-produce Nar, a character-driven action-thriller, which WME International is launching for world sales ahead of next week’s AFM in LA. Set in Latin America, Swank will play a downed pilot, wounded and isolated deep in hostile territory, whose survival relies on trusting a stranger who claims to be part of a vast secret network designed to bring her to safety. N.A.R. (Non-conventional Assisted Recovery) is the name of an actual US Defense Department program.  The film is scheduled to shoot in fall of 2023.    Written by Clint Bentley...
Daily Mail

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn to reunite with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos for new movie And

Cannes Chopard Trophy winner Joe Alwyn just signed on to star in Fox Searchlight Pictures' mysterious new movie titled And, which begins production this month in New Orleans. The film reunites the 31-year-old Englishman with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos, whom he worked with on the critically-acclaimed period black comedy that amassed $95.9M at the box office in 2018.
AdWeek

Disney+ Reportedly Developing WandaVision Spinoff Series With Paul Bettany

A second WandaVision spinoff series starring Paul Bettany‘s Vision is being developed for Disney+. Called Vision Quest, the possible series will follow Bettany’s Vision as he attempts to reclaim his humanity and memory. Even though the focus is on Vision, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) could make an appearance.
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
70K+
Followers
14K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy