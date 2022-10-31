High school football: Southern Section 8-man playoff pairings
FOOTBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
8 MAN
DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals, Friday
Leadership Military (4-5) at #1 CSDR (9-0), 7 p.m.
Santa Maria Valley Christian (5-2) at #4 Flintridge Prep (5-2), 6 p.m.
Grace Brethren (6-3) at #3 Sage Hill (8-1), 7 p.m.
Chadwick (6-3) at #2 Faith Baptist (7-0), 3 p.m.
NOTES: Semifinals, Nov. 11-12. Championships, Nov, 18-19
DIVISION 2
First round, Friday/Saturday
Southlands Christian (5-2) at #1 Lancaster Baptist (7-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
Rolling Hills Prep (5-4) vs. Cuyama Valley (8-1) at Richardson Park (New Cuyama), Friday, 7 p.m.
Cornerstone Christian (4-4) at Villanova Prep (5-2), Saturday, 2 p.m.
California Lutheran (5-4) at #4 Hesperia Christian (7-2), Friday, 7 p.m.
Downey Calvary Chapel (4-4) at #3 Coast Union (7-2), Friday, 7 p.m.
San Luis Obispo Classical Academy (2-4) vs. Santa Clarita Christian (5-3) at Hart, Saturday, 1 p.m.
Laguna Blanca (5-3) at Avalon (2-5), Friday, 4:30 p.m.
United Christian (5-4) at #2 Desert Chapel (7-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
NOTES: Quarterfinals, Nov. 11-12; semifinals, Nov, 18-19. Championship, Nov. 25-26.
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .
