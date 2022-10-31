ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school football: Southern Section 8-man playoff pairings

By Times staff
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

FOOTBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION

8 MAN

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals, Friday

Leadership Military (4-5) at #1 CSDR (9-0), 7 p.m.

Santa Maria Valley Christian (5-2) at #4 Flintridge Prep (5-2), 6 p.m.

Grace Brethren (6-3) at #3 Sage Hill (8-1), 7 p.m.

Chadwick (6-3) at #2 Faith Baptist (7-0), 3 p.m.

NOTES: Semifinals, Nov. 11-12. Championships, Nov, 18-19

DIVISION 2

First round, Friday/Saturday

Southlands Christian (5-2) at #1 Lancaster Baptist (7-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

Rolling Hills Prep (5-4) vs. Cuyama Valley (8-1) at Richardson Park (New Cuyama), Friday, 7 p.m.

Cornerstone Christian (4-4) at Villanova Prep (5-2), Saturday, 2 p.m.

California Lutheran (5-4) at #4 Hesperia Christian (7-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

Downey Calvary Chapel (4-4) at #3 Coast Union (7-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

San Luis Obispo Classical Academy (2-4) vs. Santa Clarita Christian (5-3) at Hart, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Laguna Blanca (5-3) at Avalon (2-5), Friday, 4:30 p.m.

United Christian (5-4) at #2 Desert Chapel (7-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

NOTES: Quarterfinals, Nov. 11-12; semifinals, Nov, 18-19. Championship, Nov. 25-26.

