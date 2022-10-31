ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Medicare Price Changes for 2023: How Much Cheaper Will Part B Premiums Be?

Every year, the Social Security Administration adjusts costs associated with the Medicare program by raising or lowering premiums and deductibles using rules set out in the Social Security Act. In 2023, the premiums for the required Medicare Part B plan are going down, while premiums and deductibles for Part A are going up slightly.
Healthline

Dental, Vision, and Hearing Coverage with Medicare Advantage: Know the Facts

Wellness checkups and health screening are all part of preventing serious health problems. With aging comes a higher chance of developing chronic conditions, which may require additional medical support. In the United States, people often get health insurance through their employers. But what happens when you retire? If you’re over...
Kiplinger

Medicare Costs to Go Down in 2023

Medicare beneficiaries are getting a rare bit of good news as their Part B premiums and deductibles will tick down next year after the government health insurance plan spent less than projected in 2022. Unfortunately, the cost reductions beneficiaries will see next year are much smaller than the increases they shouldered this year. But costs will also go down for Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans. At the same time, deductibles for hospitalization costs under Part A will be going up. If you’re new to Medicare and wondering what these letters are all about, we’ll get to that – see Medicare Open Enrollment Presents Choices, below.
Salon

Shopping for ACA health insurance? Here’s what’s new this year

This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. It's fall again, meaning shorter days, cooler temperatures, and open enrollment for Affordable Care Act marketplace insurance — sign-ups begin this week for coverage that starts Jan. 1, 2023. Even though much of the coverage stays the same from year to year, there are a few upcoming changes that consumers should note this fall, especially if they are having trouble buying expensive policies through their employer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
moneytalksnews.com

A Little-Known Downside of Medicare Advantage Plans

If you have a Medicare Advantage plan and require a brief stay at a nursing home or rehabilitation facility, you could be in for an unpleasant surprise, according to a Kaiser Health News report. The news outlet talked to health care providers, nursing home representatives and others who say Medicare...
moneytalksnews.com

7 Ways Medicare Coverage Will Change in 2023

Like many other health insurance plans, Medicare is subject to change each year. Beneficiaries might see different premiums, deductibles and coverage levels each January. However, there will be more changes than usual in 2023, thanks to the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. The federal law included a significant overhaul of some Medicare provisions.
Autoblog

Class action alleges Geico was too stingy with pandemic relief

Geico may or may not save you a bunch of money on your car insurance, but the company’s facing a class action lawsuit for allegedly overcharging customers in the early days of the pandemic in 2020. The insurer offered credits to policyholders to compensate them for driving less, but many say the gesture didn’t go far enough.
SAN JOSE, CA
CNET

Do You Have to Enroll in Medicare at 65? How It Works

Medicare, the federal government's health insurance program for older adults and people with special health qualifications, is available to all Americans 65 and older. While most Medicare members enroll when they hit age 65, it's not an absolute requirement. You don't necessarily have to enroll in Medicare at 65, particularly...
beckerspayer.com

Medicare Advantage in the headlines: 15 recent updates

Payers are expanding Medicare Advantage plans to new markets for 2023, and many are facing increased scrutiny and legal action for overpayments. Here are 15 Medicare Advantage updates Becker's has reported since Sept. 30. Ohio and New York have the most five-star Medicare Advantage plans available, while four states have...
OHIO STATE
News Channel 25

Studies find that health costs in the U.S. can increase over next 5 years

Open enrollment for medicare insurance is underway right now. But, finding the correct medical insurance plan and knowing if you're getting the best coverage can sometimes be tricky. Stacey Urbanczyk is from Brazos Valley Area Agency on Aging, a nonprofit that caters to those ages 65 and older. “While I...
ConsumerAffairs

Consumers say its getting harder to settle a car insurance claim

Auto insurance premiums are rising for a number of reasons linked to inflation, but that’s not the only aspect of the industry that is wearing on customers. Consumers say the real trouble starts when they file a claim. The J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study shows customer...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy