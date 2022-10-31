Read full article on original website
CNET
Medicare Price Changes for 2023: How Much Cheaper Will Part B Premiums Be?
Every year, the Social Security Administration adjusts costs associated with the Medicare program by raising or lowering premiums and deductibles using rules set out in the Social Security Act. In 2023, the premiums for the required Medicare Part B plan are going down, while premiums and deductibles for Part A are going up slightly.
Healthline
Dental, Vision, and Hearing Coverage with Medicare Advantage: Know the Facts
Wellness checkups and health screening are all part of preventing serious health problems. With aging comes a higher chance of developing chronic conditions, which may require additional medical support. In the United States, people often get health insurance through their employers. But what happens when you retire? If you’re over...
Medicare Costs to Go Down in 2023
Medicare beneficiaries are getting a rare bit of good news as their Part B premiums and deductibles will tick down next year after the government health insurance plan spent less than projected in 2022. Unfortunately, the cost reductions beneficiaries will see next year are much smaller than the increases they shouldered this year. But costs will also go down for Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans. At the same time, deductibles for hospitalization costs under Part A will be going up. If you’re new to Medicare and wondering what these letters are all about, we’ll get to that – see Medicare Open Enrollment Presents Choices, below.
Shopping for ACA health insurance? Here’s what’s new this year
This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. It's fall again, meaning shorter days, cooler temperatures, and open enrollment for Affordable Care Act marketplace insurance — sign-ups begin this week for coverage that starts Jan. 1, 2023. Even though much of the coverage stays the same from year to year, there are a few upcoming changes that consumers should note this fall, especially if they are having trouble buying expensive policies through their employer.
moneytalksnews.com
A Little-Known Downside of Medicare Advantage Plans
If you have a Medicare Advantage plan and require a brief stay at a nursing home or rehabilitation facility, you could be in for an unpleasant surprise, according to a Kaiser Health News report. The news outlet talked to health care providers, nursing home representatives and others who say Medicare...
5 States Where Rent Is Still Affordable
A good man. Good help. A needle in a haystack. Rent for less than $1,000 a month. These days, they're all hard to find. Check Out: Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October Food Stamps:...
moneytalksnews.com
7 Ways Medicare Coverage Will Change in 2023
Like many other health insurance plans, Medicare is subject to change each year. Beneficiaries might see different premiums, deductibles and coverage levels each January. However, there will be more changes than usual in 2023, thanks to the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. The federal law included a significant overhaul of some Medicare provisions.
Retirees Claiming Social Security and Medicare Are In for Rare Savings Combination in 2023
Retirees will get a rare (and much needed) treat in 2023 thanks to a combination that some experts say might never happen again: a historically high cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security benefits and a decline in the cost of Medicare Part B premiums. Last week, the Centers for Medicare &...
Autoblog
Class action alleges Geico was too stingy with pandemic relief
Geico may or may not save you a bunch of money on your car insurance, but the company’s facing a class action lawsuit for allegedly overcharging customers in the early days of the pandemic in 2020. The insurer offered credits to policyholders to compensate them for driving less, but many say the gesture didn’t go far enough.
Citizens Property Insurance will hike rates on Nov 1 for new policyholders
For existing policyholders, these rates will go into effect once you renew. The rate increases were planned before Hurricane Ian destroyed thousands of homes and businesses.
Company Slammed for Sending Employee Voided Check 6 Months Late
"They sent payment well after they were legally required to and with a form of payment that was already void when they mailed it," one user commented.
CNET
Do You Have to Enroll in Medicare at 65? How It Works
Medicare, the federal government's health insurance program for older adults and people with special health qualifications, is available to all Americans 65 and older. While most Medicare members enroll when they hit age 65, it's not an absolute requirement. You don't necessarily have to enroll in Medicare at 65, particularly...
When to Join, Switch or Drop Medicare Advantage
A Medicare Advantage plan combines Medicare Parts A and B, typically within an HMO or PPO plan with a private insurance carrier. These plans often include prescription drug coverage.
beckerspayer.com
Medicare Advantage in the headlines: 15 recent updates
Payers are expanding Medicare Advantage plans to new markets for 2023, and many are facing increased scrutiny and legal action for overpayments. Here are 15 Medicare Advantage updates Becker's has reported since Sept. 30. Ohio and New York have the most five-star Medicare Advantage plans available, while four states have...
Business Insider
4 terms I wish I understood better when I signed up for health insurance
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. I was 30 years old when...
Improvements, drug pricing changes precede Medicare open enrollment
For the first time in a long time – maybe ever – significant changes have occurred under the Medicare umbrella that should improve enrollment procedures and drug pricing for seniors just as the open enrollment period gets underway. In a recent webinar hosted by InsuranceNewsNet dubbed “Rethinking the...
7 Big Retirement Risks to Avoid
As people live longer and costs keep climbing, we offer some tips on how to navigate the changing retirement landscape.
As Health Insurance Open Enrollment Begins, Here's How To Spot Scams
Scams are common during open enrollment. Here, experts explain how to be on the lookout for signs of health insurance scams versus legitimate coverage plans.
News Channel 25
Studies find that health costs in the U.S. can increase over next 5 years
Open enrollment for medicare insurance is underway right now. But, finding the correct medical insurance plan and knowing if you're getting the best coverage can sometimes be tricky. Stacey Urbanczyk is from Brazos Valley Area Agency on Aging, a nonprofit that caters to those ages 65 and older. “While I...
ConsumerAffairs
Consumers say its getting harder to settle a car insurance claim
Auto insurance premiums are rising for a number of reasons linked to inflation, but that’s not the only aspect of the industry that is wearing on customers. Consumers say the real trouble starts when they file a claim. The J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study shows customer...
