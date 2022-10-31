State semifinal matches will be held in all five classes Wednesday at the Iowa state high school volleyball tournament in Coralville. Register reporters Raven Moore and Matt Levins are at Xtream Arena and will provide updates throughout the day. Check back here regularly for the latest scores and analysis. Photographer Joseph Cress also is in Coralville and will share his best images from the semifinals. ...

CORALVILLE, IA ・ 22 HOURS AGO