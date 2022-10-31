Read full article on original website
Iowa high school volleyball state tournament: Live updates from Wednesday's semifinal action
State semifinal matches will be held in all five classes Wednesday at the Iowa state high school volleyball tournament in Coralville. Register reporters Raven Moore and Matt Levins are at Xtream Arena and will provide updates throughout the day. Check back here regularly for the latest scores and analysis. Photographer Joseph Cress also is in Coralville and will share his best images from the semifinals. ...
Prep Sports Recap for Oct. 31, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Central Illinois volleyball teams fared very well in sectional semifinal matches on Monday. Limestone and Metamora won semifinal matches at the class 3A LaSalle-Peru sectional, setting up a title match between the Mid-Illini Conference schools. Metamora swept both matches from the Rockets during the league season.
A look at Iowa high school football's quarterfinal playoff of games, kickoff times for Friday
It's time for the second full week of Iowa high school football playoffs with the state quarterfinals kicking off for all classes. Eight-player quarterfinal games will take place Thursday at 7 p.m. All other classes will play their games Friday at 7 p.m. This week's quarterfinal playoff action is highlighted by Class 4A No....
Sioux Center, Western Christian advance to State Finals
The Iowa High School State Volleyball Tournament continued on Wednesday with the semifinal round, with Western Christian punching its ticket to the Class 2A State Championship, and Sioux Center advancing to the Class 3A Final.
25 Sports High School Monday: October 31, 2022
(25 News Now) - Monday was sectional semifinal night in high school volleyball with area teams in action all around the state. At the Class 3A LaSalle-Peru sectional, Metamora beat Rock Island in two sets while Limestone took down Dixon in two to set up an all Mid-Illini sectional title game on Wednesday night.
Dowling Catholic tight end Jalyn Thompson to walk-on at Iowa over D1 scholarship offers
For the second time since Sunday, Iowa has added a commitment from an in-state prospect in the 2023 class as a preferred walk-on. This weekend, Cedar Rapids Washington three-star defensive back Watts McBride committed to the Hawkeyes over Nebraska, South Dakota, and Army. On Wednesday, it was Dowling Catholic 2023 two-star tight end Jalyn Thompson that committed to Iowa over Northern Illinois, where he was once committed, Northern Iowa, and Howard.
Photos: Class 3A Iowa state volleyball tournament semifinals
Sioux Center and Assumption earned Class 3A state volleyball tournament semifinal wins Wednesday at Xtream Arena in Iowa City. No. 4 seed Sioux Center knocked off No. 1 seed Des Moines Christian 22-25, 25-20, 30-28, 26-24. No. 2 seed Assumption ran past No. 3 Mount Vernon 25-19, 28-26, ...
