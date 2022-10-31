ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Des Moines Register

Iowa high school volleyball state tournament: Live updates from Wednesday's semifinal action

State semifinal matches will be held in all five classes Wednesday at the Iowa state high school volleyball tournament in Coralville. Register reporters Raven Moore and Matt Levins are at Xtream Arena and will provide updates throughout the day. Check back here regularly for the latest scores and analysis. Photographer Joseph Cress also is in Coralville and will share his best images from the semifinals. ...
CORALVILLE, IA
Central Illinois Proud

Prep Sports Recap for Oct. 31, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Central Illinois volleyball teams fared very well in sectional semifinal matches on Monday. Limestone and Metamora won semifinal matches at the class 3A LaSalle-Peru sectional, setting up a title match between the Mid-Illini Conference schools. Metamora swept both matches from the Rockets during the league season.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

25 Sports High School Monday: October 31, 2022

(25 News Now) - Monday was sectional semifinal night in high school volleyball with area teams in action all around the state. At the Class 3A LaSalle-Peru sectional, Metamora beat Rock Island in two sets while Limestone took down Dixon in two to set up an all Mid-Illini sectional title game on Wednesday night.
NORMAL, IL
247Sports

Dowling Catholic tight end Jalyn Thompson to walk-on at Iowa over D1 scholarship offers

For the second time since Sunday, Iowa has added a commitment from an in-state prospect in the 2023 class as a preferred walk-on. This weekend, Cedar Rapids Washington three-star defensive back Watts McBride committed to the Hawkeyes over Nebraska, South Dakota, and Army. On Wednesday, it was Dowling Catholic 2023 two-star tight end Jalyn Thompson that committed to Iowa over Northern Illinois, where he was once committed, Northern Iowa, and Howard.
IOWA CITY, IA

