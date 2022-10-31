Read full article on original website
Related
mynews4.com
Reno woman found dead in Plumas County Jail cell
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — A woman from Reno who was incarcerated at the Plumas County Correctional Facility died Sunday night. Leana Conrady, a 32-year-old woman from Reno, was found unresponsive in her cell on Oct. 30 around 7:15 p.m. Authorities say Conrady used a bed sheet to hang herself.
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect in attempted robbery of Tri Counties Bank arrested
CHICO, Calif. - Police have arrested a suspect in an attempted bank robbery last week in Chico. Officers said they arrested 40-year-old Justin Miller on Wednesday afternoon at the Chico Police Department. On Thursday, police responded to the Tri Counties Bank on Pillsbury Road for a report of an attempted...
Box Butte Co. Sheriff's Office warning residents of scam
Box Butte County Sheriff Tammy Mowry is warning local residents of another telephone scam. Sheriff Mowry says that scammers are calling residents as Representatives of Publishers Clearing House. "They're asking folks for money to process their winnings," Mowry said. This is a scam. Mowry said don't ever give out personal...
actionnewsnow.com
More than 50 arrested in Chico over Halloween weekend
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police say they arrested more than 50 people over the long Halloween weekend. From Friday at 6 p.m. to Tuesday at 1 a.m., officers made six felony arrests, 24 misdemeanor arrests, 10 DUI arrests and 13 arrests for minors in possession of alcohol and open containers.
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Oct. 25-27: Firewood goes missing and roads get frosty
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individuals’ names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Oct. 25-27, 2022. October 25. Harsh...
Officials: Injuries reported after icy crash involving 6 semis on I-80 in Nevada
The collisions caused significant traffic delays along the eastbound side of the highway, stretching into California. At least two people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning that involved six tractor-trailer trucks and at least one car as light snow coated a stretch of Interstate 80 in Nevada near the California border, causing "icy conditions," emergency officials said.
Plumas County News
Public Hearing, Plumas County Zoning Administrator
The Plumas County Zoning Administrator will hold a Public Hearing on:. Public Hearing – The Plumas County Planning Department received an application from Lance Wehrman for a tentative parcel map to divide a 3.36-acre parcel into two (2) parcels of 1.90 acres and 1.46 acres for commercial use. The property is zoned C-2 (Periphery Commercial) and is located at 73815 S. Delleker Road, Portola, CA; Assessor Parcel Number 125-420-060-000; T22N/R13E/Section 3, MDM.
actionnewsnow.com
Robbery on Chico State bike path leaves some students concerned
CHICO, Calif. - Some students are concerned about their commute to and from campus after a Chico State student said he was robbed on a bike path nearby. The trail runs along the sports fields from West Sacramento to Warner Street in Chico. The student's girlfriend Isabella Requiro spoke with...
actionnewsnow.com
Convicted child molester sentenced to 6 years in prison
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Yuba City man was sentenced to six years in prison for child molestation in Butte County over several years, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said 32-year-old Frank Villanueva was sentenced on Thursday and will be on parole for 20 years. He will also...
Plumas County News
FEMA grant of $4.7 million awarded to Plumas Sierra Rural Electric
A $4,733,821.57 FEMA Public Assistance grant has been awarded to Plumas Sierra Rural Electric Cooperative. This grant will be used to repair or replace distribution lines, fiber optic lines and transformers damaged in wildfires, as well as cover hazardous tree removals required to complete the repairs. FEMA funding will cover 90 percent of the project’s total costs. All work is ongoing and is anticipated to be completed by Feb. 24, 2023. Congressman Doug LaMalfa made the announcement to his district, which includes the cooperative’s service area.
mynews4.com
New push aims to keep drivers off Dog Valley Road during winter storms
VERDI, Nev. (KRNV & KRXI) — It's likely Interstate 80 will close this winter east of Reno due to snow and ice. It's also likely that drivers will try to find a way around the road closure and get themselves in trouble. Every year, GPS services tell drivers that...
Sierra Sun
Road conditions deteriorating, chains required on I-80 west of Truckee
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Road conditions are deteriorating fast in the Truckee-Tahoe region. The wintry storm has reached the region and is dumping snow leading to several crashes on area highways. Since just after 1:30 p.m. the California Highway Patrol has responded to a handful of separate incidents on Interstate...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters knockdown travel trailer fire east of Oroville
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters knocked down an RV fire Monday morning in the Kelly Ridge area, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. Crews said the travel trailer caught on fire on Highway 162 near Canyon Drive. Firefighters said no injuries were reported. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said four engines...
actionnewsnow.com
Overnight fire burns near mobile homes north of Chico Airport
CHICO, Calif. - Firefighters put out a vegetation fire overnight in Chico that burned behind a group of mobile homes. The fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. on Oasis Drive, off Hicks Lane. It burned about 2.5 acres north of the Chico Airport. A Butte County deputy said when they...
Plumas County News
City of Portola approves feasibility draft after LESSG presentation
The long-awaited Local Emergency Services Study Group (LESSG) draft feasibility study on the formation of a new fire district in Eastern Plumas county was reported on at a recent meeting of City of Portola council meeting with a presentation given Mayor Pro Tem Tom Cooley. Eastern Plumas County is served...
Plumas County News
Plumas Arts holds opening reception this Friday
Plumas Arts is pleased to announce a gallery opening reception this Friday, Nov. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. at 525 Main Street in Quincy. For November, the Plumas Arts Gallery will be displaying art from local artist Sally Posner and her residency at the Black Mountain Lookout. Sally has been a Plumas County resident since 1964. She taught art, and architectural drawing at Lassen College and art classes for Feather River College and worked at the USFS as the landscape architect assistant. She also had her own business, designing houses and drawing plans. Although she had these day jobs, she has always been a producing artist.
actionnewsnow.com
Food distribution event scheduled in Oroville for Wednesday
OROVILLE, Calif. – The Community Action Agency (CAA) will distribute food to the public at a County Food Action Agency Expansion Program Distribution event on Wednesday. It will be held at the Oro-Naz Church at 2238 Monte Vista Ave. in Oroville. The giveaway will be held from 10 a.m. to noon or until supplies of food run out, the CAA said in a news release.
Plumas County News
Where I Stand: County taxpayers should not be funding wildlife killing in 2022
Legal Settlement Halts Local Extermination Program— Wildlife Advocates Call on Plumas and Sierra Supervisors to Kill the USDA “Wildlife Services” Contract for Good. When many residents of Plumas and Sierra Counties learned last year that our local tax dollars were paying for a wildlife killing program in our communities operated by the federal government, we were livid. The records we requested painted a grim picture; over the past ten years alone the USDA Wildlife Services program in Plumas and Sierra Counties exterminated over 4000 wild animals at a cost to taxpayers of roughly $750,000. In just one decade this agency killed 68 bears, 1 badger, 2 bobcats, 7 squirrels, 247 beaver, 13 mountain lions, 12 foxes, 180 raccoons, 1921 coyotes, 513 skunks, and 1296 muskrats— all using local property taxes. This slaughter has significantly harmed the ecology of the Northern Sierra region. These killings in local communities have been carried out illegally for decades, without any kind of environmental study or review, as required by state law.
Plumas County News
Ballot reminders from County Clerk; 25 percent voter turnout thus far
Thus far 25 percent of Plumas County registered voters have returned their ballots for the Nov. 8 election. County Clerk Recorder Marcy DeMartile that there are some issues with the ballots that have been received such as no physical address on the ballot return envelope. “We need that information in order to process the envelope,” DeMartile said. Additionally she said if there is no signature on the ballot or the signature does not match the one that is on the voter’s current registration, her office contacts the voter to remedy the situation so the ballot envelope can be processed. “But if the instructions on the blue ballot return envelope are followed, it will not delay the processing,” she said.
mynews4.com
Tahoe area schools delayed, closed Wednesday due to winter weather
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Some Tahoe area schools will either be delayed or closed on Wednesday due to winter weather and recent snowfall. All Incline Village schools will be on a two-hour delay on Nov. 2 while all Truckee Tahoe Unified schools will be closed for the day.
Comments / 0