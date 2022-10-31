Read full article on original website
kilj.com
Sports, November 1st
The Holy Trinity Catholic Crusaders come into the State Tournament as the 6th seed and play tonight, November 1st, against Gladbrook-Reinbeck at 8 pm with KILJ on the call with pregame at 7:45. High School Football. The WACO Warriors will face off against Montezuma Thursday, November 3rd, at home at...
Daily Iowan
New Iowa wrestling facility to be named for Hawkeye supporters
The University of Iowa is set to name its new wrestling training facility in honor of Hawkeye supporters Doug and Ann Goschke, pending approval from the state Board of Regents. The board is set to vote later this month. Construction of the new facility, adjacent to Carver-Hawkeye Arena, began in...
kilj.com
Kay Townsend
Kay Townsend, 77, of Swedesburg and formerly of West Burlington, Mt. Pleasant and Champaign, IL, died Monday, October 31, 2022 at the Parkview Manor in Wellman, IA. No services are planned at this time. The Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 North Main Street, Mount Pleasant, is assisting with the arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to wwww.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.
kilj.com
Mary E. Mercer Huddleston
Mary E. Mercer Huddleston, 102, of Burlington, died at Oakview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center on Monday, October 31, 2022. Mary was born April 4, 1920 near Packwood, Iowa, the daughter of Edward and Iva Ramsey Mercer. On September 12, 1943 she married Walter E. Huddleston in Newport, R.I. where both were serving in the US Army. She enlisted as a WAAC during WWII. She was a teacher for a short time, a homemaker, and a bookkeeper for Benner Tea Company in Burlington. They raised their family in New London. They moved to Amarillo, Texas and retired to Hendersonville, North Carolina before returning to Burlington. She loved to travel with her husband all over the United States and was an avid reader. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Burlington.
This Unique Practice In This Eastern Iowa City Is Illegal
Every state in America has a law or two that might make you scratch your head and think "what?" According to The Lawyer Portal, you can't drive blindfolded in Alabama, you can't wash your neighbor's car without permission in Los Angeles, you're not allowed to drive a black car on a Sunday in Denver, and it's illegal to run out of gas in Youngstown Ohio. All of these make you wonder how those laws haven't been corrected or changed in the year 2022. The state of Iowa is no different when it comes to goofy laws.
kilj.com
Marianna E. Hackbarth
Marianna E. Hackbarth, age 85, of Mount Pleasant, died Monday, October 31, 2022, at Savannah Heights. Marianna was born June 5, 1937, in Mount Pleasant, the daughter of Everett and Edna (Walters) Wright. She graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in 1955. Marianna was united in marriage to Ronald F. Hackbarth on December 27, 1956, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Mount Pleasant. The couple made their home in numerous cities in Iowa, while Ronald explored his teaching and coaching endeavors. Marianna worked as an AV Aide at the Washington Junior High School. They moved to Fort Worth, Texas, for a time before moving to Houston. While in Houston, Marianna worked as a sales associate at Dillard’s for 18 years. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Marianna has resided in Mount Pleasant for the past nine years.
kilj.com
Applicants sought for scholarship program
Applications are currently being accepted for a scholarship/loan program through the Friends of Henry County Health Center. The purpose of the scholarship is to encourage education and future employment in a healthcare field at Henry County Health Center. Applicants must be residents of Henry County, HCHC associates, or a family member of an HCHC associate. The program is designated as a scholarship/loan because the recipient will be required to work at HCHC pending completion of course work, certification, and availability of employment. The scholarship/loan amount will be forgiven over a specified period of employment.
kilj.com
MP Early Out
The Mt. Pleasant Municipal Utilities is currently experiencing a water main break on E. Henry and Lincoln St. The water will be temporarily shut off from E. Saunders to E. Henry and from N. Jay to N. Adams St. for our water department to make repairs. This is affecting classes...
KCCI.com
Argument leads to stabbing outside Iowa college dorm
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — An argument led to a stabbing early Monday morning outside a dormitory at William Penn University, according to the Oskaloosa Police Department. Officers were called to Eltse Hall around 12:34 a.m. on the report that a male victim was stabbed in the upper chest/lower neck area. The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries but is expected to recover.
kilj.com
Belva Birch (final arrangements)
Belva Dean Birch, 86, of Mt. Pleasant, formerly of Burlington, died Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Arbor Court Mt. Pleasant. She was born July 15, 1936 in Hubbs, New Mexico to Cecil Bert and Jessie Marion Rusher Hudson. On July 15, 1956 she married Walter R. Birch in Burlington. He died January 13, 2003.
kilj.com
Steffensmeier Welding and Manufacturing to become a Weaton Company
(November 2, 2022) – Weaton Companies announced today that it has acquired a strategic interest in Steffensmeier Welding and Manufacturing, a privately held woman-owned small business based in Pilot Grove, IA. SWM specializes in custom welding, CNC machining, laser cutting, and metal fabrication for end users in the Agriculture,...
kilj.com
Douglas L. “Doug” Sammons (final arrangements)
Douglas L. “Doug” Sammons, 63, of Mt. Pleasant, died Friday, October 28, 2022 at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. A memorial funeral service for Doug will be held at 6PM on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. Pastor Jeffery A. McPheron of the Trenton United Methodist Church will officiate. A private family burial will be held in the White Oak Cemetery, rural Rome, IA. Friends may call after 12 Noon on Thursday at the funeral home. The family will be present to receive friends from 4-6 PM on Thursday.
Iowa Family To Be Guests On Family Fued Tuesday Night
We love when people from our towns make it on our favorite game shows, and there's a new family to be in the fight for the prize Tuesday night. The Loeffler family from Cedar Rapids are set to appear on Family Feud on Tuesday's episode, hosted by the one and only Steve Harvey.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City man killed in crash with a semi tractor-trailer
Iowa City resident Riley Joseph Reynolds, 22, was killed in a crash with a semi tractor-trailer early Saturday morning. The crash occurred around 2:14 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 1 and 280th Street, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. Reynolds reportedly was traveling southbound on when he...
kilj.com
More Complete Details From West Liberty Foods
WEST LIBERTY, IOWA (October 28, 2022)–West Liberty, Iowa-based West Liberty Foods announced the. difficult decision to close their Mount Pleasant, Iowa facility, effective May 7, 2023. The plant closing will. affect approximately 350 team members. “Respect and care for people is a core value of our company, and shutting...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
kilj.com
Donald Hanson
Donald Hanson, 80, of New London, died Saturday, October 29th at Arbor Springs in West Des Moines. Arrangements are pending at Elliott Chapel, New London.
Iowa City Man Killed In Early Morning Accident
An Iowa City man lost his life early Saturday after colliding with a semi-truck on Highway 1, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that 22-year-old Riley J. Reynolds was driving south on Highway 1 at approximately 2:15 a.m. Saturday, around 3 miles north of Iowa City. The driver of the semi, Parvinder Kaur of Elk Grove, California, was completing a U-turn of his truck at 280th street. The state patrol reported that the trailer of the semi was blocking the southbound lane of Highway 1. The Gazette reports that Reynolds struck the trailer in his Ford Taurus and went into the ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
