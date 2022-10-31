ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

WPXI Pittsburgh

World Series: Rain likely to alter Astros-Phillies Game 3 as MLB monitors forecast in Philadelphia

MLB is monitoring the weather as Monday's scheduled World Series Game 3 between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies looks unlikely to start on time due to rain in Philadelphia. Tied at 1-1, the series' first game at Citizens Bank Park is slated to begin at 8 p.m., but MLB says it will meet with the two teams and forecasters again at 6:45 p.m. ET with the prospect of postponing the game looming.
thecomeback.com

Jill Biden makes hilarious Astros comment ahead of Game 4

The first lady of the United States, Jill Biden, revealed her allegiances for the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros in a pretty hilarious way on Wednesday. Biden was at a fundraiser in Pittsburgh, PA on Wednesday, and gave a very comedic opening line about the...
CBS Sports

2022 MLB playoffs: World Series scores, schedule, bracket as Astros throw no-hitter in Game 4 win vs. Phillies

The Houston Astros tied the 2022 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies with a historic Game 4 win Wednesday night. The Astros threw a combined no-hitter, just the second no-no in World Series history, as they tied the series at 2-2. Game 5 is set for Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park before the series heads back to Houston for Game 6.
CBS Philly

Rain forces MLB to postpone Phillies-Astros World Series Game 3

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- World Series baseball at Citizens Bank Park will have to wait another day. Major League Baseball postponed Monday night's Game 3 between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros because of rain.Tickets for all World Series games are valid for the game number on each ticket according to the Philadelphia Phillies and Major League Baseball.Each game in the series will now be pushed back a day, with Game 3 now rescheduled for Tuesday night, Nov. 1, at 8 pm. Game 5 will go head-to-head with the Philadelphia Eagles game at the Houston Texans on Thursday night.Monday's game is at least the eighth World Series game in the past 100 years to either be postponed or suspended due to rain. The Phillies have some history with rain-involved World Series games. Game 5 of the 2008 World Series -- the clincher -- was suspended for two days because of downpouring rain.Other World Series games to be postponed or suspended due to rain include Game 7 in 1925, Game 6 in 1962, Game 6 in 1975, Game 7 in 1986, Game 4 in 2006 and Game 6 in 2011.
Pro Football Rumors

Eagles place DT Jordan Davis on IR

Jordan Davis‘ high ankle sprain will pause what has been a strong start to his career. The Eagles will give the first-round pick extensive time to recover, placing him on IR ahead of their Thursday night meeting with the Texans. With the move, Davis must miss that game and...
