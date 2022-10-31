Read full article on original website
World Series Game 4: Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies odds, picks and predictions
The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies continue World Series play with Game 4 Wednesday. First pitch from Citizens Bank Park is at 8:03 p.m. ET (FOX). Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Astros vs. Phillies odds with MLB picks and predictions. Series: Philadelphia leads 2-1; Houston won...
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies Tie World Series Record for Home Runs in Dominant Game 3 Win Over Astros
Phillies power their way to Game 3 win in front of another electric South Philly crowd originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Citizens Bank Park was a volcano waiting to erupt when Ranger Suarez took the mound just after 8 p.m. Tuesday night. The eruption came quickly and never stopped...
World Series: Rain likely to alter Astros-Phillies Game 3 as MLB monitors forecast in Philadelphia
MLB is monitoring the weather as Monday's scheduled World Series Game 3 between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies looks unlikely to start on time due to rain in Philadelphia. Tied at 1-1, the series' first game at Citizens Bank Park is slated to begin at 8 p.m., but MLB says it will meet with the two teams and forecasters again at 6:45 p.m. ET with the prospect of postponing the game looming.
Simulated World Series: Astros take advantage of Phillies errors to win rain-delayed Game 3
After a rainout reshuffled the pitching matchups, the Astros still relied on a strong start from Lance McCullers to take a 6-2 win.
thecomeback.com
Jill Biden makes hilarious Astros comment ahead of Game 4
The first lady of the United States, Jill Biden, revealed her allegiances for the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros in a pretty hilarious way on Wednesday. Biden was at a fundraiser in Pittsburgh, PA on Wednesday, and gave a very comedic opening line about the...
KIII TV3
Astros' pitcher Lance McCullers says he wasn't tipping pitches in Game 3 loss to Phillies
PHILADELPHIA — It was a rough outing for the Astros Lance McCullers in Philadelphia. In Game 3, he gave up five home runs in 4 1/3 innings and left with the Astros trailing, 7-0. That would be the final, as the Phillies grabbed a 2-1 World Series lead. The...
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: World Series scores, schedule, bracket as Astros throw no-hitter in Game 4 win vs. Phillies
The Houston Astros tied the 2022 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies with a historic Game 4 win Wednesday night. The Astros threw a combined no-hitter, just the second no-no in World Series history, as they tied the series at 2-2. Game 5 is set for Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park before the series heads back to Houston for Game 6.
2022 World Series: 4 Astros pitchers combine for no-hitter to even series with 5-0 win over Phillies
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cristian Javier and Houston’s bullpen combined on just the second no-hitter in World Series history, silencing a booming lineup and boisterous ballpark as the Astros blanked the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 Wednesday night to even the matchup at two games each. The only previous no-hitter in...
CBS Sports
World Series Game 3: Phillies vs. Astros time, TV channel, live stream, starting pitchers after Monday rainout
The 2022 World Series is headed to Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros split Games 1 and 2 at Minute Maid Park over the weekend, so the World Series is now a best-of-five series as it shifts to Citizens Bank Park for Games 3-5. Game 3 was rained out Monday night and the series will pick back up Tuesday.
Rain forces MLB to postpone Phillies-Astros World Series Game 3
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- World Series baseball at Citizens Bank Park will have to wait another day. Major League Baseball postponed Monday night's Game 3 between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros because of rain.Tickets for all World Series games are valid for the game number on each ticket according to the Philadelphia Phillies and Major League Baseball.Each game in the series will now be pushed back a day, with Game 3 now rescheduled for Tuesday night, Nov. 1, at 8 pm. Game 5 will go head-to-head with the Philadelphia Eagles game at the Houston Texans on Thursday night.Monday's game is at least the eighth World Series game in the past 100 years to either be postponed or suspended due to rain. The Phillies have some history with rain-involved World Series games. Game 5 of the 2008 World Series -- the clincher -- was suspended for two days because of downpouring rain.Other World Series games to be postponed or suspended due to rain include Game 7 in 1925, Game 6 in 1962, Game 6 in 1975, Game 7 in 1986, Game 4 in 2006 and Game 6 in 2011.
atozsports.com
The Eagles are taking a different approach ahead of TNF vs the Texans
Physicality is one element the Philadelphia Eagles (7-0) have been able to hang their hat on through the team’s first seven games, but head coach Nick Sirianni is taking a different approach this week. Sirianni’s Eagles are set to hit the road to face off against the Houston Texans...
Eagles place DT Jordan Davis on IR
Jordan Davis‘ high ankle sprain will pause what has been a strong start to his career. The Eagles will give the first-round pick extensive time to recover, placing him on IR ahead of their Thursday night meeting with the Texans. With the move, Davis must miss that game and...
Here’s how much the Penguins are worth compared to other NHL teams
PITTSBURGH — When it comes to valuation, the Pittsburgh Penguins are right in the middle of the NHL pack. Exactly in the middle, according to Sportico’s annual NHL Valuation Rankings, which came out Wednesday. The Pens stand at No. 16 out of 32 teams, with an overall valuation...
