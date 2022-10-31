PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- World Series baseball at Citizens Bank Park will have to wait another day. Major League Baseball postponed Monday night's Game 3 between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros because of rain.Tickets for all World Series games are valid for the game number on each ticket according to the Philadelphia Phillies and Major League Baseball.Each game in the series will now be pushed back a day, with Game 3 now rescheduled for Tuesday night, Nov. 1, at 8 pm. Game 5 will go head-to-head with the Philadelphia Eagles game at the Houston Texans on Thursday night.Monday's game is at least the eighth World Series game in the past 100 years to either be postponed or suspended due to rain. The Phillies have some history with rain-involved World Series games. Game 5 of the 2008 World Series -- the clincher -- was suspended for two days because of downpouring rain.Other World Series games to be postponed or suspended due to rain include Game 7 in 1925, Game 6 in 1962, Game 6 in 1975, Game 7 in 1986, Game 4 in 2006 and Game 6 in 2011.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO