ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo To Get Nearly 100 Inches Of Snow This Season

It looks like Buffalo, New York is going to get a harsh winter this year. Did you know this? If you see a Wolly Worm, or also known as a Wolly Bear Caterpillar can 'predict' whether or not the winter will be harsh or not. You know what these are: those really furry caterpillars that are brown or black.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Rainbows Appear All Over Western New York Today

Buffalo area residents were surprised as they were heading to work and school this morning. Weather conditions were just right as Buffalonians headed out for work and school this morning as multiple rainbows were reported to be seen in the sky all around Western New York. Could these rainbows be...
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Local seniors encouraged to apply for home heating assistance

Here at the Cheektowaga Senior Center these senior citizens are having a Halloween party but for some of them it's not the ghouls and goblins they're afraid of it's the prospect of sky-high heating bills!. "It is very scary, prices were very high to begin with and especially now, especially...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

20 Places Highly Recommended for French Onion Soup in Buffalo & WNY

When it comes to choosing a go-to soup option, French onion soup is definitely a favorite among soup lovers, so much so that restaurants tend to keep it on the menu year round. From the thick bread chunks to the broiled over cheese, you really can’t beat it –that’s why we are rounding up some of the most popular places to get a crock of this deliciousness.
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Save 10% on Niagara Falls Chicken Wing Tour

This foodie-friendly Buffalo chicken wing-tasting tour takes you on a culinary journey through the streets of Niagara Falls, where locals and visitors alike have been enjoying delicious wings for generations. Hear the stories of chicken wing pioneers from the early years to the present day, and learn how their stories tie into Niagara Falls’ history and heritage. Along the way, you’ll stop to taste Buffalo-style chicken wings at popular spots including Cantina and Anchor Bar, and tingle your tastebuds with flavors like chipotle pepper and BBQ.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Crab Rangoon Pizza Goes Viral in New York State

The capital of pizza in the United States is New York City, or at least that's what many people consider the pizza capital. Across the state is another pizza metropolis in Western New York, which is Buffalo. Buffalo pizza is probably the most underrated pizza style in the entire country....
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Host a 420-Friendly Get-Together at Puff & Stay this Holiday Season

This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Need a place for you and a few friends to gather this holiday season? Take the Friendsgiving festivities to a whole new level this year by booking a smoke-friendly experience at Puff & Stay!
BUFFALO, NY
buffstaterecord.com

Buffalo vintage seller makes a living through clothing

Thrift shopping has become a recent trend by people who are looking for a rare brand name or maybe just for some unique style clothing. Thrifting has been an economical choice by those looking to save money, but they can be shocked by the prices that used items may actually be.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalohealthyliving.com

Niagara County Department of Health Reports Rabid Bat in the Town of Lockport

The Niagara County Department of Health (NCDOH) confirmed a rabid bat on Prospect Street, City of Lockport on October 27, 2022. The Lockport resident accidentally stepped on the bat inside her home and it bit her. Rabies post-exposure treatment for the homeowner will be coordinated by the Division of Nursing. Bats, raccoons, skunks, and fox are all common wildlife carriers of the rabies virus. It is possible that a rabid animal can shed (share) the virus by direct contact before symptoms appear visible. A rabid animal can only be confirmed by submitting a laboratory sample.
LOCKPORT, NY
morrowcountysentinel.com

COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Calendar items are maintained by community input. If you would like to post a meeting to the community calendar, please email the information, including where you meet, to [email protected]. Oct.1-Nov.15. Milkweed Pod Collection will take place October 1st – November 15th at Morrow SWCD Office located at 5362 US....
MOUNT GILEAD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy