Buffalo To Get Nearly 100 Inches Of Snow This Season
It looks like Buffalo, New York is going to get a harsh winter this year. Did you know this? If you see a Wolly Worm, or also known as a Wolly Bear Caterpillar can 'predict' whether or not the winter will be harsh or not. You know what these are: those really furry caterpillars that are brown or black.
How to heat your home this winter, without emptying your wallet
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As the heat starts to kick on and the prices are on the rise National Fuel and local HVAC companies are encouraging you to prepare to heat your home without emptying your wallet this winter. “We know for sure that winter heating season bills will be higher than last year, in […]
Local Organizations Team Up Against Starry Stonewart in Chautauqua Lake
Local Lake and Watershed organizations have teamed up against the invasive species, starry stonewart, in Chautauqua Lake. Starry stonewort can easily be mistaken for an aquatic plant at first glance. It first made its way to North America in 1974 via the St. Lawrence River. Since then it has spread to lakes across the Northeast.
Rainbows Appear All Over Western New York Today
Buffalo area residents were surprised as they were heading to work and school this morning. Weather conditions were just right as Buffalonians headed out for work and school this morning as multiple rainbows were reported to be seen in the sky all around Western New York. Could these rainbows be...
Local seniors encouraged to apply for home heating assistance
Here at the Cheektowaga Senior Center these senior citizens are having a Halloween party but for some of them it's not the ghouls and goblins they're afraid of it's the prospect of sky-high heating bills!. "It is very scary, prices were very high to begin with and especially now, especially...
Western New York Winter Parking Bans Start On November 1st
Parking bans across several Western New York towns and villages are set to return on Tuesday, November 1st. The annual ban on parking on streets in certain towns and villages returns as we head into the snow season here in Western New York. Most towns have a ban to allow...
20 Places Highly Recommended for French Onion Soup in Buffalo & WNY
When it comes to choosing a go-to soup option, French onion soup is definitely a favorite among soup lovers, so much so that restaurants tend to keep it on the menu year round. From the thick bread chunks to the broiled over cheese, you really can’t beat it –that’s why we are rounding up some of the most popular places to get a crock of this deliciousness.
Niagara Falls' Mister M's finds new home after building sale
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls bar/restaurant is making a move to a new home after the sale of its building. Mister M’s House of Food & Drink closed its doors this weekend at 2500 Military Road with plans to reopen in a few months at 2939 Hyde Park Blvd., where Rose’s & Sons Bar & Restaurant closed a few weeks ago.
2 Upstate NY Cities Make Top Ten Worst For Seasonal Allergies in US!
If you are sniffling and sneezing a lot this fall, chances are you are experiencing seasonal allergies. If you live in these two upstate New York cities, you have landed in the top ten of those who suffer fall seasonal allergies the most. What Are the Criteria for Making the...
Buffalo's 2022-2023 Snow Plan includes a live plow-tracking map
The City of Buffalo's 2022-2023 Snow Plan includes a live tracking map, where residents can see what streets have been plowed and when.
Christmas Movie Featuring East Aurora, New York Debuts Saturday
One of the most charming villages in all of New York State will be the backdrop for a new holiday movie that debuts this weekend and all of Western New York is excited! I spoke with Don Vidler, from Vidler's 5 and 10, this week and he tells me that his family's store will also be seen in much of the movie.
Save 10% on Niagara Falls Chicken Wing Tour
This foodie-friendly Buffalo chicken wing-tasting tour takes you on a culinary journey through the streets of Niagara Falls, where locals and visitors alike have been enjoying delicious wings for generations. Hear the stories of chicken wing pioneers from the early years to the present day, and learn how their stories tie into Niagara Falls’ history and heritage. Along the way, you’ll stop to taste Buffalo-style chicken wings at popular spots including Cantina and Anchor Bar, and tingle your tastebuds with flavors like chipotle pepper and BBQ.
Trader Joe’s Will Open In Orchard Park, New York Soon?
Western New York is truly a unique place. Yes, we have the best fan base in the NFL with the Bills Mafia and our chicken wings are simply the best on the planet. But there are so many other great reasons to love this area and large retailers and businesses are starting to recognize that as well.
Crab Rangoon Pizza Goes Viral in New York State
The capital of pizza in the United States is New York City, or at least that's what many people consider the pizza capital. Across the state is another pizza metropolis in Western New York, which is Buffalo. Buffalo pizza is probably the most underrated pizza style in the entire country....
Host a 420-Friendly Get-Together at Puff & Stay this Holiday Season
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Need a place for you and a few friends to gather this holiday season? Take the Friendsgiving festivities to a whole new level this year by booking a smoke-friendly experience at Puff & Stay!
Anthony Bourdain Called This Buffalo Food a Masterpiece
Thursday, November 3rd is National Sandwich Day, and to celebrate (which everyone should - who doesn’t love sandwiches?!), let’s take look back at the time when Anthony Bourdain put one of Buffalo’s most famous ones in the spotlight. The world misses Anthony Bourdain. The former chef and...
Buffalo vintage seller makes a living through clothing
Thrift shopping has become a recent trend by people who are looking for a rare brand name or maybe just for some unique style clothing. Thrifting has been an economical choice by those looking to save money, but they can be shocked by the prices that used items may actually be.
What's being done about neighborhood neglect in Niagara Falls
Over the course of 11 years, a stain continued to grow at the corner of Grove Avenue and 13th Street in Niagara Falls, leaving negative impacts for the people who live in the area.
Niagara County Department of Health Reports Rabid Bat in the Town of Lockport
The Niagara County Department of Health (NCDOH) confirmed a rabid bat on Prospect Street, City of Lockport on October 27, 2022. The Lockport resident accidentally stepped on the bat inside her home and it bit her. Rabies post-exposure treatment for the homeowner will be coordinated by the Division of Nursing. Bats, raccoons, skunks, and fox are all common wildlife carriers of the rabies virus. It is possible that a rabid animal can shed (share) the virus by direct contact before symptoms appear visible. A rabid animal can only be confirmed by submitting a laboratory sample.
COMMUNITY CALENDAR
Calendar items are maintained by community input. If you would like to post a meeting to the community calendar, please email the information, including where you meet, to [email protected]. Oct.1-Nov.15. Milkweed Pod Collection will take place October 1st – November 15th at Morrow SWCD Office located at 5362 US....
