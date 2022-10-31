Read full article on original website
WMBF
Conway man turns heads with homemade spooky Halloween decor
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) -Tom Rizzuto has spent the last 25 years transforming his yard into a spooky sight for trick-or-treaters, but he doesn’t buy these decorations at the store. With a few motor parts and his imagination, Rizzuto builds his own Halloween decorations. He builds the pieces in his...
WMBF
Wild Water & Wheels to close, owner confirms
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A popular Grand Strand attraction will officially close its doors next year, according to its owner. In a statement posted to its Facebook page, Wild Water & Wheels confirmed that it would not open for another season after more than 30 years in operation. “I...
WMBF
‘A joyous day’: Beloved Surfside Beach restaurant receives building permit after destructive fire
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A popular Surfside Beach restaurant made a major step in its rebuilding process after it was heavily damaged in a fire over the summer. Neal and Pam’s announced on Tuesday it officially has a building permit. “We are crying tears of joy over...
wpde.com
Grand Strand attraction, Wild Water & Wheels, to close
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A popular Grand Strand attraction will officially close its doors next year, according to its owner. In a statement posted to its Facebook page, Wild Water & Wheels confirmed that it would not open for another season after more than 30 years in operation.
wpde.com
Therapy dogs parade through McLeod Seacoast in costumes for Halloween
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WPDE) — A puppy parade strolled through McLeod Seacoast in Little River for Halloween Monday. The therapy dogs matched with their humans to help spread some cheer and smiles for the holiday. One of the volunteers said all of the dogs have their days and shifts...
‘Secret Santa for a Senior’: Spreading Christmas joy to elderly, homebound residents part of Meals on Wheels mission
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Meals on Wheels of Horry and Georgetown County is in its third year of bringing Christmas joy to senior citizens who might not get a traditional holiday season. The nonprofit group’s mission is to provide nutrition, compassion and assistance to families with loved ones who are elderly, homebound or terminally […]
wpde.com
Broadway at the Beach tree lighting: Music, fireworks, live performances & more
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — To welcome the holiday season, Broadway at the Beach will host its annual Tree Lighting Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 12. This free, annual event will feature a variety of holiday-themed live performances and a fireworks extravaganza over Lake Broadway. The holiday-themed live performances will...
wpde.com
I Love Seafood Fest: Enjoy all-you-can-eat seafood in Myrtle Beach this weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — If you love seafood, you'll love a festival this weekend in Myrtle Beach. The I Love Seafood Fest will feature oysters, a Low Country boil and crab boil, vendors, live music and cooking demonstrations. Presenters include The Cooking Channel's 'Chef Swap at the Beach'...
cbs17
Warrants: Teacher at Myrtle Beach school rubbed sanitizer on student’s open wound, smacked students in back of head
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Horry County Schools special education teacher rubbed hand sanitizer on a student’s open wound and smacked students in the back of their heads, among other accusations, according to arrest warrants obtained by WBTW. The investigation also led to the arrest of a...
wpde.com
Hundreds of horses arriving in Myrtle Beach for 41st American Heart Association Beach Ride
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Horses are arriving in Myrtle Beach for the 41st American Heart Association Beach Ride. The group meets at Lakewood Camping Resort. The campaign raises awareness about cardiovascular disease. That disease affects one out of every three Americans. More than 1,000 horses and trail riders...
WMBF
Surfside Beach residents voice concerns for Wild Water & Wheels rezoning
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents of Surfside Beach showed up to the town’s Planning Commission meeting Tuesday to voice their concerns about a rezoning plan that would take away a source of entertainment for the community and replace it with more housing. At the beginning of October, Marrob...
wpde.com
Hilton Grand Vacations, Habitat for Humanity partner to build home for Horry Co. family
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) partnered with Habitat for Humanity Horry County Tuesday to help build a new home for a local family. Fifteen HGV team members assisted with construction work, from laying flooring to helping with trim and touch-up work on the newly constructed home in the Myrtle Beach area.
Free parking returns to Grand Strand beaches
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Parking along three coastal Grand Strand cities’ streets will be free starting Tuesday and continuing through the end of February. Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach will begin free parking on Tuesday. Privately operated lots may continue to charge for parking. Additional information on parking can be found […]
country1037fm.com
Tequila Tasting At Myrtle Beach South Carolina Favorite Spot
I just saw that Saturday, November 5th, Roca Roja Cantina, a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina favorite, is hosting a tequila tasting at 6 p.m. Admission is $35 in advance or $45 at the door. With admission, customers will sample some of the finest tequilas along with finger foods. Plus, the upstairs is already decorated for Christmas! You can enjoy a Jazz band and festivities for the upcoming season. We’ve visited a bunch of restaurants in the Myrtle Beach area over the years. However, Roca Roja Cantina near North Myrtle Beach is one of our top picks for Mexican food.
WMBF
A development for 300 Grand Dunes apartment cottages move forward
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A development in the Grand Dunes area of Myrtle Beach can move forward after legal challenges to the project have been withdrawn. Initially, some residents complained the development, which will bring 300 brand-new apartment cottages between 71st Avenue North and 76th Avenue North along Highway 17 Bypass, would be too large for the area.
wpde.com
Owner of dead, starving cows found in Andrews-area pasture wanted on cruelty charges
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Deputies in Georgetown County are investigating an animal cruelty case involving multiple cows in the Andrews area of the county. According to the sheriff's office, three cows were found dead in a pasture off of Hardee Street over the weekend, and multiple others were found roaming the streets of Andrews.
wpde.com
Crews investigating shed fire in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are investigating a shed fire in Horry County Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 2:24 a.m. to Sonland Drive for a reported non-dwelling structure fire. The fire was under control by 4:48 a.m, crews said. There were no reported...
wpde.com
Trial for Myrtle Beach Safari owner, 'Tiger King' star set for 2023
FREDRICK COUNTY, Va. (WPDE) — The trial for Myrtle Beach Safari owner, Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, is scheduled for June 12, 2023, in Virginia, according to Circuit Court for Fredrick County. Antle, who is well known for his appearances in the Netflix show "Tiger King," owns the 50-acre...
wpde.com
Murrells Inlet church hosting 15th annual free Thanksgiving dinner
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — The Low Country Community Church announced it will host its Project N.O.A.H. (No One Alone on the Holiday) Thanksgiving Dinner for the 15th year. The goal of the event is to make sure no one spends the holiday alone and can go and enjoy...
WMBF
Surveillance video catches equipment theft from Conway store; owner offers reward
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Ronald Stalvey, the owner of Stalvey’s Bait and Tackle is offering a reward for anyone who can help him find his stolen trailer and four-wheeler. Stalvey shared surveillance video of what appears to be a silver pickup truck taking off with his black 5x10 ft. trailer and green Honda four-wheeler.
