ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfside Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBF

Conway man turns heads with homemade spooky Halloween decor

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) -Tom Rizzuto has spent the last 25 years transforming his yard into a spooky sight for trick-or-treaters, but he doesn’t buy these decorations at the store. With a few motor parts and his imagination, Rizzuto builds his own Halloween decorations. He builds the pieces in his...
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Wild Water & Wheels to close, owner confirms

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A popular Grand Strand attraction will officially close its doors next year, according to its owner. In a statement posted to its Facebook page, Wild Water & Wheels confirmed that it would not open for another season after more than 30 years in operation. “I...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Grand Strand attraction, Wild Water & Wheels, to close

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A popular Grand Strand attraction will officially close its doors next year, according to its owner. In a statement posted to its Facebook page, Wild Water & Wheels confirmed that it would not open for another season after more than 30 years in operation.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

‘Secret Santa for a Senior’: Spreading Christmas joy to elderly, homebound residents part of Meals on Wheels mission

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Meals on Wheels of Horry and Georgetown County is in its third year of bringing Christmas joy to senior citizens who might not get a traditional holiday season.  The nonprofit group’s mission is to provide nutrition, compassion and assistance to families with loved ones who are elderly, homebound or terminally […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Free parking returns to Grand Strand beaches

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Parking along three coastal Grand Strand cities’ streets will be free starting Tuesday and continuing through the end of February. Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach will begin free parking on Tuesday. Privately operated lots may continue to charge for parking. Additional information on parking can be found […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
country1037fm.com

Tequila Tasting At Myrtle Beach South Carolina Favorite Spot

I just saw that Saturday, November 5th, Roca Roja Cantina, a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina favorite, is hosting a tequila tasting at 6 p.m. Admission is $35 in advance or $45 at the door. With admission, customers will sample some of the finest tequilas along with finger foods. Plus, the upstairs is already decorated for Christmas! You can enjoy a Jazz band and festivities for the upcoming season. We’ve visited a bunch of restaurants in the Myrtle Beach area over the years. However, Roca Roja Cantina near North Myrtle Beach is one of our top picks for Mexican food.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

A development for 300 Grand Dunes apartment cottages move forward

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A development in the Grand Dunes area of Myrtle Beach can move forward after legal challenges to the project have been withdrawn. Initially, some residents complained the development, which will bring 300 brand-new apartment cottages between 71st Avenue North and 76th Avenue North along Highway 17 Bypass, would be too large for the area.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Crews investigating shed fire in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are investigating a shed fire in Horry County Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 2:24 a.m. to Sonland Drive for a reported non-dwelling structure fire. The fire was under control by 4:48 a.m, crews said. There were no reported...
HORRY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy