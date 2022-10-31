ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCVB

Local burger expert shares his top burgers in Boston

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Waltham’sRichard Chudy is better known online as Boston Burger Boy. He’s been to almost every burger joint in the Boston area and knows where to find the perfect patty. Looking to make your own? He has a book for that. In Dorchester, Tambo Barrow...
BOSTON, MA
clarku.edu

‘I felt I had to prove that I do belong here’

When Valerie Vong ’22 was about 10 years old, she began volunteering to clean up Massachusetts beaches from her home city of Lynn down to Cape Cod. A decade later, Vong remains passionate about environmental reforms, this time from her role at Lynn City Hall, where she is the first Cambodian American woman and youngest person employed in the building.
LYNN, MA
WCVB

Free activities in Boston, including Free First Thursdays at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum and an urban hiking trail

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Like many museums, theIsabella Stewart Gardner Museum offers a number of free admission programs, including the Free First Thursday program and no admission fees for kids under 18. One of the museum’s unique offerings is free admission for anyone named Isabella, a tribute to founder Isabella Stewart Gardner. Through mid-September, the Gardner Museum is hosting an exhibit showcasing author and illustrator Maurice Sendak’s designs for operas.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

The flaming Orange Line train is, by far, the most popular Boston costume this year

Plus, we want to see your Halloween costume. Boston-related costumes have always been a thing here in the Hub — after all, it was way back in 2014 that we were recommending “Boston-themed Halloween costumes for the very lazy.” But this year, local Halloween revelers have been anything but lackadaisical in single-mindedly embracing the most Boston costume in years: the burning Orange Line.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man hospitalized after shooting in Brockton

A man was hospitalized Wednesday night after a shooting on Brockton’s West Park Street. According to the Brockton Police Department, the shooting occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. The man was rushed to the hospital but his condition is unknown at this time. No suspects are in custody at this...
BROCKTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Suspect arrested in possible kidnapping of 1-month-old at South Station

The man wanted for the possible kidnapping of a one-month-old at South Station Wednesday night has been placed into custody, according to MBTA Transit Police. Transit Police originally alerted that the suspect fled the scene in a 2003 red Chevy Suburban shortly before 8:30 p.m. Just over 30 minutes later, Transit Police announced that the vehicle was stopped in Medford and the male suspect was put into custody.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

As New COVID Variants Continue to Spread, Boston Doctors Wonder, ‘What's the Plan?'

The immune-evading COVID-19 variants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are continuing to rise in New England, with their share of cases nearly doubling each of the past two weeks. BQ.1 and and BQ.1.1 now account for approximately 20% of all coronavirus cases in the region, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's almost double the 13% figure from the week prior.
BOSTON, MA
Vice

Photographing Boston in the 80s on the cusp of change

In 1985, Jack Lueders-Booth was one of five photographers commissioned to photograph the southern route of Boston's oldest elevated train line ahead of its planned replacement. "It was the brainchild of Linda Swartz, who became aware that the south section of the Orange Line was scheduled for demolition and rerouting because it was dangerous and dilapidated," Jack tells me, speaking on a video call from his studio in the city. "It was an eyesore, basically. But an inadvertent consequence was that it provided affordable housing because not many people wanted to live there."
BOSTON, MA
huntnewsnu.com

Op-ed: Northeastern transfer students aren’t treated like other students

Transferring colleges is a stressful process as it is — students have to deal with transferring credits, making new friends and being in a new environment — but it is an adjustment that is only made harder with a lack of resources offered to newcomers at Northeastern, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Students that transfer to Northeastern do not receive the same experiences and opportunities as those who started as first-years do. Once the acceptance letter excitement wears off, transfers are hit with the harsh reality of finding housing, independently navigating campus and simply meeting friends.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Video Captures Range Rover Slamming Into Boston Barbershop

An SUV slammed into a Boston barbershop late Sunday afternoon, with at least seven people inside the business in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood. Surveillance video captured the moment the black Range Rover slammed into the River Street business. Witnesses tell NBC10 Boston that the vehicle continued down the street, where it hit a short brick wall before coming to a stop in the front yard of a home.
BOSTON, MA
