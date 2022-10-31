Read full article on original website
One Day Only: 50+ Crafters Bring Unique & Unusual Items to Marshfield!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Steve Lacy finds his groove at RoadrunnerThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
WCVB
Local burger expert shares his top burgers in Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Waltham’sRichard Chudy is better known online as Boston Burger Boy. He’s been to almost every burger joint in the Boston area and knows where to find the perfect patty. Looking to make your own? He has a book for that. In Dorchester, Tambo Barrow...
Boston Globe
This is the most annoying behavior on airplanes, according to Boston.com readers
"Anyone doing this should be kicked off the plane and put on the no fly list." Have you experienced someone kicking your seat while traveling on an airplane? If so, you are not alone. When we asked Boston.com readers for the most annoying behavior in the sky, nearly 200 readers...
Boston man charged with armed robbery in Downtown Crossing held for 90 days
A Boston man with a lengthy criminal history was arraigned this week on charges that he tried to steal purses at Macy’s in Downtown Crossing in September and threatened store employees with a knife when he was confronted, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s office. Little Macklin, 51,...
clarku.edu
‘I felt I had to prove that I do belong here’
When Valerie Vong ’22 was about 10 years old, she began volunteering to clean up Massachusetts beaches from her home city of Lynn down to Cape Cod. A decade later, Vong remains passionate about environmental reforms, this time from her role at Lynn City Hall, where she is the first Cambodian American woman and youngest person employed in the building.
WCVB
Free activities in Boston, including Free First Thursdays at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum and an urban hiking trail
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Like many museums, theIsabella Stewart Gardner Museum offers a number of free admission programs, including the Free First Thursday program and no admission fees for kids under 18. One of the museum’s unique offerings is free admission for anyone named Isabella, a tribute to founder Isabella Stewart Gardner. Through mid-September, the Gardner Museum is hosting an exhibit showcasing author and illustrator Maurice Sendak’s designs for operas.
WCVB
Winter gloves made by Boston designer land on Oprah's Favorite Things list
BOSTON — A Boston-based designer's winter gloves have made Oprah's Favorite Things list for the 2022 holiday season. The Dawn Glove made by Top It Off Accessories in West Roxbury is one of 104 items that made this year's edition of the annual gift list curated by Oprah Winfrey.
Boston Globe
The flaming Orange Line train is, by far, the most popular Boston costume this year
Plus, we want to see your Halloween costume. Boston-related costumes have always been a thing here in the Hub — after all, it was way back in 2014 that we were recommending “Boston-themed Halloween costumes for the very lazy.” But this year, local Halloween revelers have been anything but lackadaisical in single-mindedly embracing the most Boston costume in years: the burning Orange Line.
DA: Boston woman held on $5,000 bail after attempting to set people on fire at Downtown Crossing
A Boston woman was arraigned on charges including assault with a deadly weapon and was held on $5000 bail Friday after allegedly attempting to light people on fire outside a Downtown Crossing grocery store last week. Syretta Copeland, 42, was charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon,...
Boston Car Dealership Tycoon Having Trouble Selling His Multi-Million Dollar Condominium
Herb Chambers is synonymous with being the largest car dealer in New England with his 59 dealerships selling high-end vehicles in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Herb, according to Forbes, is worth an estimated $2 billion, making their billionaire list in 2018. So it's no surprise that this luxury car dealer...
Man hospitalized after shooting in Brockton
A man was hospitalized Wednesday night after a shooting on Brockton’s West Park Street. According to the Brockton Police Department, the shooting occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. The man was rushed to the hospital but his condition is unknown at this time. No suspects are in custody at this...
Suspect arrested in possible kidnapping of 1-month-old at South Station
The man wanted for the possible kidnapping of a one-month-old at South Station Wednesday night has been placed into custody, according to MBTA Transit Police. Transit Police originally alerted that the suspect fled the scene in a 2003 red Chevy Suburban shortly before 8:30 p.m. Just over 30 minutes later, Transit Police announced that the vehicle was stopped in Medford and the male suspect was put into custody.
Shots fired in East Boston as trick-or-treaters walked the streets
Boston police responded to a report of shots fired in an East Boston neighborhood on Halloween night. Several evidence markers for shell casings surrounded a couple parked cars on Sumner Street. Meanwhile families were still walking by with their children trick -or-treating for Halloween. A second area nearby was also...
WCVB
Country Living's list of prettiest towns to visit this winter includes 7 in New England
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Seven of Country Living magazine's 40 prettiest American towns to visit this winter are located here in New England. The magazine, owned by our parent company Hearst, curated a list of communities that combine the best winter activities with picture-perfect postcard architecture and snowy landscapes. Here...
Roslindale’s ‘Soup Guy’ ending beloved Halloween tradition after 22 years
BOSTON — A tradition for more than two decades in Roslindale is coming to an end this Halloween. Mike Ercholano is known as the “Soup guy” since he’s been serving up cups of hot soup to trick-or-treaters for 22 years, along with some candy of course.
NECN
As New COVID Variants Continue to Spread, Boston Doctors Wonder, ‘What's the Plan?'
The immune-evading COVID-19 variants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are continuing to rise in New England, with their share of cases nearly doubling each of the past two weeks. BQ.1 and and BQ.1.1 now account for approximately 20% of all coronavirus cases in the region, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's almost double the 13% figure from the week prior.
Vice
Photographing Boston in the 80s on the cusp of change
In 1985, Jack Lueders-Booth was one of five photographers commissioned to photograph the southern route of Boston's oldest elevated train line ahead of its planned replacement. "It was the brainchild of Linda Swartz, who became aware that the south section of the Orange Line was scheduled for demolition and rerouting because it was dangerous and dilapidated," Jack tells me, speaking on a video call from his studio in the city. "It was an eyesore, basically. But an inadvertent consequence was that it provided affordable housing because not many people wanted to live there."
Daily Free Press
City harm reduction initiative targeted at Mass and Cass prompts varying reactions
The City of Boston announced an initiative to tackle drug use of the unhoused population at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard at an Oct. 20 press conference. These measures include a sweep of the encampment at Mass and Cass, relocating the homeless population of Southampton Street...
huntnewsnu.com
Op-ed: Northeastern transfer students aren’t treated like other students
Transferring colleges is a stressful process as it is — students have to deal with transferring credits, making new friends and being in a new environment — but it is an adjustment that is only made harder with a lack of resources offered to newcomers at Northeastern, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Students that transfer to Northeastern do not receive the same experiences and opportunities as those who started as first-years do. Once the acceptance letter excitement wears off, transfers are hit with the harsh reality of finding housing, independently navigating campus and simply meeting friends.
Only 2 New England Cities Landed in the Top 25 Best Halloween Cities
You either love Halloween, participate in a minimal way by handing out candy, or avoid it to no end by turning off your lights and hiding out in your room with popcorn and good movie. Maybe, like me, you're actually all three depending on your mood. When I'm in the...
NECN
Video Captures Range Rover Slamming Into Boston Barbershop
An SUV slammed into a Boston barbershop late Sunday afternoon, with at least seven people inside the business in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood. Surveillance video captured the moment the black Range Rover slammed into the River Street business. Witnesses tell NBC10 Boston that the vehicle continued down the street, where it hit a short brick wall before coming to a stop in the front yard of a home.
