Read full article on original website
Related
Voices: My child got an attendance award at school – and I’m furious about it
Last week, my son came home from school with a sparkling new pencil case he had won for his 100 per cent attendance. He was so excited about his accomplishment, beaming with pride. I told him what a lovely pencil case it was, but quickly delivered a monologue to him about how attendance does not make a child good or bad. It is lovely he has gone to school every day so far this term, but it isn’t something I could congratulate, because it wasn’t his accomplishment – just his luck of the draw.“There are kids who haven’t been...
Good News Network
Boy Struggling at School is Now a Math Genius After His Mom Taught Him to Use An ABACUS–May Help Today’s Kids
A British woman of Indian heritage thought a bit of ancient instruction might help her son tackle a modern problem. Growing up in India, a young Dr. Rashmi Mantri used an abacus to help her visually comprehend mathematics. After noticing her son Dhruv was struggling with math, she started employing that same ancient tool to help him after school.
I'm a teacher and a parent. My advice to other parents is not to make kids do homework straight after school.
Laura Linn Knight taught in elementary schools for five years and has two children of her own. Here she shares tips for parents when it comes to homework and when to have kids do theirs. This is Knight's story, as told to Lauren Crosby Medlicott.
Teacher gives girl 'zero' after boy blacked out all her answers
In addition to imparting knowledge, a teacher is responsible for nurturing character, kindness, and other values in their students. But some teachers may not go the extra mile to ensure that all students are behaving well. They might ignore the wrongdoings in the class and, therefore, teach children wrong values.
American parents refuse to let daughter study because she is a 'girl'
A family is usually a safe place where one isn’t differentiated and loved equally. But some families, due to their orthodox beliefs, treat their daughters differently from their sons.
Parenting expert says parents should never high-five their children
A parenting expert has said adults should never high-five children and it's for a reason many wouldn't expect. Yep, while you or I may not think twice about giving a quick high-five to a younger relative as a greeting or a way to say ‘well done’ - one expert says it should be ‘reserved for individuals of equal, or fairly equal, status’, and not for little ones.
I'm a reading specialist. I wish parents knew literacy goes beyond knowing the ABCs.
Tamar Levy is a reading specialist, former educator, and mom of two. She says parents put too much emphasis on the wrong pieces of literacy. Here's what Levy wants parents to know, as told to Lauren Finney Harden.
Opinion: I Don’t Want Ignorant Parents Dictating the Curriculum of Public Schools
There have been a lot of discussions lately about something called a parental bill of rights. There are various forms of this legislation that have been proposed at both the state and federal levels throughout our country.
New Research Proves Parents Aren’t Crazy & That Toddlers Truly Just Stop Napping Out Of Nowhere
Nap time. It can be the one hour or two a day when a parent gets to catch up on the millions of other things they have to do, or, if they are really lucky, take a whole 15 minutes to themselves. Unfortunately, there tends to be a time —...
themomkind.com
Kids And Face Masks: What Parents Need To Know
THIS POST MAY CONTAIN AFFILIATE LINKS. PLEASE READ MY DISCLOSURE FOR MORE INFO. Before Covid 19 wreaked havoc on the world, many countries wore face masks for protection. In Japan, people treated it as a sign of respect to those around them, especially if they felt a little under the weather. More than protecting themselves, it ensures other people don’t catch what they have.
Comments / 0