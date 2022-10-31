Auburn University names Interim Head Football Coach and new Athletic Director

UPDATE (9:26 p.m.): Carnell “Cadillac” Williams, who was an all-American running back at Auburn and has served as an assistant coach the previous four seasons, will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

As a player at Auburn, Williams helped lead Auburn to an undefeated season in 2004 while earning All-America honors that year. The 2005 NFL Rookie of the Year, Williams had a seven-year NFL career before entering the coaching ranks. The Auburn graduate is in his fourth season as an assistant coach where he has served as the Tigers’ running backs coach.

John Cohen, who has more than two decades as a coach and administrator in the Southeastern Conference, has been named the 16th Director of Athletics at Auburn University, President Dr. Chris Roberts announced Monday. Cohen has spent the previous 14 years at Mississippi State in various capacities, most recently as the athletic director the past six years.

Cohen’s career in college athletics began as a baseball player at Mississippi State before entering the coaching ranks for 25 years which included being a two-time SEC Coach of the Year at State. Named director of athletics at MSU on November 4, 2016, Cohen led the Bulldog program to record-breaking success athletically, academically and in facilities enhancement during his tenure.

AUBURN, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Auburn University has decided to cut ties with its head football coach Bryan Harsin, according to a statement by the university.

The statement said AU President Christopher Roberts made the decision after a thorough review and evaluation of all aspects of the football program.

“Auburn will begin an immediate search for a coach that will return the Auburn program to a place where it is consistently competing at the highest levels and representing the winning tradition that is Auburn Football,” the university said in the statement.

The announcement comes after four straight losses for the Tigers, all against SEC teams:

Oct. 1: LSU – 21; Auburn – 17

Oct. 8: Georgia – 42; Auburn – 10

Oct. 15: Ole Miss – 48; Auburn – 34

Oct. 29: Arkansas – 41; Auburn – 27

In February, Auburn decided to stick with Harsin after an investigation into unspecified concerns. Last year, Auburn lost 18 players and five assistant coaches in the aftermath of a 6-7 season. That includes three coordinators: Harsin fired offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and Bobo’s replacement, Austin Davis, resigned for personal reasons, while defensive coordinator Derek Mason left for the same job at Oklahoma State.

Harsin finishes 9-12 (4-9 SEC) in less than two full seasons on the job. He took over the job from Gus Malzahn, following the 2020 campaign.

Auburn will owe Harsin 70 percent of the remaining salary, approximately $15 million, on his contract, which runs through Dec. 31, 2026.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.