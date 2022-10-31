Mike Johnson-Palomares is running for Escondido City Council in District 1. He is running against incumbent Consuelo Martinez. Born and raised in San Diego County, Johnson-Palomares moved to Ramona, to San Diego and finally to Escondido, where he has lived for 40 years. “Of all the communities in San Diego this felt the most inviting,” he said. “It has a similar feel to a small town. Walking around talking to people, everyone is friendly. You get that vibe from Escondido.”

ESCONDIDO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO