Former Discovery Park renamed 'Kumeyaay Park of Chula Vista'
SAN DIEGO — Another local city is looking to right the wrongs from our nation's history. A Christopher Columbus statue was permanently removed from a park in Chula Vista last year and the Chula Vista City Council voted Tuesday night to re-name the park all together. It was one...
kusi.com
The Lucky Duck Foundation outreach program surpasses 1,500,000 meals
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Just by driving around San Diego County, it easy to recognize that the homeless crisis has grown out-of-control. It wasn’t always this bad, but new political leadership and policies have created an environment that allows people to live on our streets. The leaders of...
kusi.com
Habitat for Humanity hosts annual four-day building event
SAN DIEGO – San Diego Habitat for Humanity hosted the Veterans Build Nov. 1-5 with PNC Bank as the event’s presenting sponsor. The annual event brings over 100 volunteers together to improve housing for Veterans in the area. This year, the service was provided to Southeast San Diego.
kusi.com
Bill Walton volunteers with The Lucky Duck Foundation to help San Diego’s homeless crisis
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Just by driving around San Diego County, it easy to recognize that the homeless crisis has grown out-of-control. It wasn’t always this bad, but new political leadership and policies have created an environment that allows people to live on our streets. The leaders of...
times-advocate.com
City’s oldest business to celebrate 125 years
The oldest business in Escondido, Alhiser-Comer Mortuary, will celebrate 125 years in continuous business under several families on Saturday, November 5, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Escondido Mayor Paul McNamara will give the Comer family a proclamation, as will 5th District Supervisor Jim Desmond. The Escondido Fire Department will also bring a fire truck and ambulance for the kids.
Doug Manchester unveils plans for new San Diego waterfront mega-hotel
San Diego businessman and developer Doug Manchester is unveiling details about a new Embarcadero mega-hotel he's proposing at the corner of Pacific Highway and Broadway.
NBC San Diego
Chula Vista Considers Expanding Its City Limits
The city of Chula Vista is considering moving its city limits a couple miles to the east. On Tuesday afternoon, the city council began discussing annexing an area known as Otay Ranch Village 13, which encompasses 1,869 acres northeast of the Otay Reservoir, currently overseen by the county of San Diego.
kusi.com
Councilmember John McCann, candidate for Chula Vista Mayor
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Councilmember John McCann is a lifelong Chula Vista resident, Iraq War veteran, and small business owner. He is currently a Mayoral candidate for the city of Chula Vista. McCann joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss is candidacy and the role of Mayor.
kusi.com
Doug Manchester debuts plans 36 story bay-view hotel in San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Doug Manchester debuted his plans for a 36-story bay-view hotel that would be one of the largest in San Diego. The 1,150-room hotel tower would be located just a block from the downtown waterfront. Papa Doug Manchester joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the plans...
Oceanside City Council weighs pilot dog beach program
Advocates for a pilot dog beach program are rallying for community support ahead of the Oceanside City Council's second vote on the intuitive.
kusi.com
Halloween house has neighborhood SPOOKED
SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – Halloween is just a few days away and some San Diegans are showing their holiday spirit!. KUSI’s Allie Wagner took us inside a creepy Halloween House live on Good Evening San Diego to help get you in the Halloween spirit.
kusi.com
Nostalgia Coffee Roasters, best coffee in San Diego, opens storefront
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Some of the best coffee in North America is roasted at San Diego’s native Nostalgia Coffee Roasters, a local shop that started as a mobile cafe and recently upgrade to a storefront location on Nov. 1. The new sit-down café in Torrey Hills is...
kusi.com
Ammar Campa-Najjar, candidate for Chula Vista Mayor
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Ammar Campa-Najjar is a third-generation Chula Vista native, former GS-12 ranking federal official, and small business owner. He is currently a Mayoral candidate for city of Chula Vista. Campa-Najjar joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss is candidacy and the role of Mayor.
Vista voters to elect first new mayor in 12 years
For the first time in over a decade, Vista will soon have a new mayor.
kusi.com
San Diego Humane Society seeks volunteers for holiday season
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Following the pandemic’s surge of pet adoptions, shelters are sadly at record capacity in 2022. The San Diego Humane Society is seeking for volunteers heading into the holiday season to assist with the pets awaiting homes. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon went live at the San...
kusi.com
Will Catherine Blakespear be promoted to State Senate after failures leading SANDAG?
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The race for California’s newly drawn 38th State Senate is expected to be close. Businessman Matt Gunderson (R) is running against Encinitas Mayor & SANDAG Chair Catherine Blakespear. Blakespear has centered her campaign around support for abortion, even though California allows abortion already, and...
kusi.com
Barbara Bry, candidate for San Diego County Assessor
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Barbara Bry, an executive and high-tech entrepreneur for over 30 years, is running for San Diego County County Assessor. One of Bry’s goals is to implement an integrated property tax management system to streamline the appraisal to collection process and ensure that valuable revenue isn’t “slipping through the cracks.”
kusi.com
World class skateboarding returns to San Diego YMCA
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Saturday, Nov. 5, the biggest names in action sports, specifically skateboarding, will join local fans for a once in a lifetime skating opportunity where the athletes will show off their best moves and skating tricks. The YMCA in Encinitas partnered with Bones Love Milk...
times-advocate.com
“There’s a disconnect between people and their representatives,” says council candidate
Mike Johnson-Palomares is running for Escondido City Council in District 1. He is running against incumbent Consuelo Martinez. Born and raised in San Diego County, Johnson-Palomares moved to Ramona, to San Diego and finally to Escondido, where he has lived for 40 years. “Of all the communities in San Diego this felt the most inviting,” he said. “It has a similar feel to a small town. Walking around talking to people, everyone is friendly. You get that vibe from Escondido.”
Coast News
Crackheads Cafe and Restaurant
Where: Crackheads, 430 Carlsbad Village Dr, Carlsbad, CA 92008. What: Batch Brew black drip Crackheads Morning Blend. I wasn’t going to Crackheads this morning. I was going somewhere else in the neighborhood— a place with a big a-frame sign out front that says “COFFEE!” every day.
