Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Go Blue Ridge
Road Closure on US 221 till the end of the Week
The N.C. Department of Transportation is temporarily closing one northbound lane of U.S. 221 in Boone this week. The closure is expected to last through Nov. 4 at 3 p.m. Maintenance crews will be replacing a drainage structure during the closure. Motorists are reminded to slow down and remain alert while approaching the work zone. For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.
Go Blue Ridge
US Highway 105 Bridge Expansion Ramping down hours
Anyone traveling on Highway 105 specifically between Banner Elk, Valle Crucis and Boone will know about the bridge expansion project between mile marker 6.2 and 6.8. The project is beginning to ramp down it's operations. Construction is happening more and more during high traffic hours. Road closures can be expected intermittently from 11AM to 2PM Monday through Wednesday. The average wait time during operations can be anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes. Some operations for this project include blasting. As of now no blasting is scheduled, but we will inform you as more information becomes available.
Go Blue Ridge
The Northbound Lane of US 221 will be closed through November 4th
The N.C. Department of Transportation is temporarily closing one northbound lane of U.S. 221 in Boone this week. The closure is expected to last through Nov. 4 at 3 p.m. Maintenance crews will be replacing a drainage structure during the closure. Motorists are reminded to slow down and remain alert...
WLOS.com
Weekend crash involving three vehicles in McDowell County leaves three dead
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A crash involving three vehicles in McDowell County resulted in three deaths over the weekend. Trooper Rohn Silvers, a public information officer with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCHSP), says on Saturday, Oct. 29, around 12:03 p.m., a 2005 Toyota SUV driven by Eleke Chief Ijioma, 69, of Spartanburg, South Carolina was traveling south on US-64 when it appears to have crossed the centerline, colliding with a Volkswagen vehicle that was heading north on US-64. The driver of the Volkswagen was identified as Charles Albert Bonic, 67, of Rutherfordton, North Carolina, as well as the front seat passenger, his wife, Kathleen Cecilia Bonic, 77.
Wilkes County teacher killed in crash after driver hits deer, swerves into oncoming traffic
SPARTA, N.C. (WGHP) — A Wilkes County teacher has died after a crash on N.C. 18 in Alleghany County, according to Highway Patrol. At about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, troopers responded to a crash on N.C. 18, near N.C. 88, in Alleghany County. Troopers say a 2016 Ford F-150 was heading north on N.C. 18 when […]
Firefighter killed in Watauga Co. crash; suspect charged with DWI, authorities say
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — Firefighters are mourning the loss of one of their own who was taken in a deadly crash north of Boone. The man accused of causing it has been charged with driving while impaired, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. It happened at 8:15...
wataugaonline.com
Multiple accidents occurred on 421 Sunday
Multiple accidents occurred on Highway 421 leaving Boone toward Deep Gap on Sunday. The WataugaOnline.com social media outlets received the first report at 1:24 pm of a wreck in heavy fog. The next incoming report came in at 2:32 pm. The 3rd wreck involved 6 vehicles at 3:41 pm. WataugaOnline.com...
Go Blue Ridge
Collision on US 321 Near Phillips Branch Road leads to the death of a former FireFighter
On Monday, October 31, at 8:15 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Watauga County on US 321 near Phillips Branch Road. A Ford F250 was traveling north, ran off the road to the right, over-corrected, crossed the centerline, and collided with a southbound Ford Escape. The pickup then collided with a southbound pickup truck. 28 year old Jeremy Daniel Denney, and 31 yea old Elizabeth Jane Miller received minor injuries and were transported by EMS to Watauga Medical Center in Boone. The driver of the pickup was Raymond Jefferidge Kerley III, a former Watauga County Assistant Fire Marshall and Emergency Management Coordinator.
Go Blue Ridge
Fatal Collision in Alleghany County
On Tuesday, November 1, at approximately 6:45 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Alleghany County on NC 18 near NC 88. A 2016 Ford F150 was traveling north on NC 18, struck a deer in the roadway, lost control, crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with a southbound 2011 Ford Ranger.
WBTV
Troopers: 1 killed in Watauga Co. crash, alcohol believed to be a factor
Watauga Co., N.C. (WBTV) - A Sugar Grove man is behind bars after a believed drunk driving crash killed one person and critically injured another. According to troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on Halloween in the area of U.S. 321 and Phillips Branch Road.
Injuries reported in I-26 crash, Kingsport PD reports
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 26 near the Interstate 81 interchange has resulted in injuries, according to a traffic alert from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD). The KPD reports the crash occurred at 11:29 a.m. Wednesday near mile marker 6 on I-26 East. The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) SmartWay Traffic Map […]
Go Blue Ridge
Cankerworm has hit the High-Country
The fall Cankerworm is a annoying pest that causes tree defoliation has been confirmed in the High-Country by the North Carolina forest service. The pest was spotted by local Midland manager near Todd along the county line separating Watauga in Ashe County’s. The cankerworm was previously responsible for destroying more than 1500 acres of forest land. The North Carolina forest service is watching the worm closely to learn more about the fall cankerworm visit NC forestservice.gov.
1 dead after vehicle hits boulder during Scott Co. crash
One person was injured and another killed after a crash in Scott County, Virginia on Friday, police report.
Go Blue Ridge
Dump Truck Fire leads to Burning Building
Boone Fire, Blowing Rock Fire, Deep Gap Fire, Meat Camp Fire, Watauga Fire Marshal, and Watauga Medics all responded to reports of a structure fire on Saturday. The fire at 229 Birchwood Drive started in a dump truck which spread to a building it was parked nearby. According to Watauga County Fire Marshal, Shane Garland the fire that spread to the building was contained to the exterior and attic, but the dump truck was a total loss. Fortunately there were no injuries.
Driver charged after crash kills 1, critically injures another in Watauga County, troopers say
VILAS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is facing several charges after a crash killed one person and critically injured another on a Watauga County highway Monday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a 2008 Ford F250 was traveling north on US 321 near Phillips Branch Road around 8:15 […]
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Is Snowiest In The State
The North Carolina town of Beech Mountain is the “snowiest” in the state. According to Only In Your State, it gets the most snow in North Carolina every season. Situated on the Avery/Watauga County line, it’s known as “Eastern America’s Highest Town.” From the 10th tee at The Beech Mountain Club, you can see three states. Beech Mountain’s elevation is more than 5500 feet above sea level. The investors who first developed Beech Mountain early on saw it as a ski resort. Beech Mountain Ski Resort is next to what once was the “Land Of Oz” theme park. One of the things people seem to find most charming about Beech Mountain is its size. There are less than 350 residents who call it home year-round, adding to the quaint atmosphere without being crowded. However, there’s no shortage of homes and condos for visitors looking for a ski getaway.
Overturned tractor-trailer carrying live chickens prompts closure on Highway 64 in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Part of Highway 64 in Burke County is closed Monday morning after a tractor-trailer overturned and went off the road. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a Case Farms truck was carrying a few hundred live chickens on US 64 between Conley and Fisher Davis Road near Morganton before it turned over around 7:30 a.m.
Suspects face drug charges after traffic stops in Iredell County
Three men are facing drug charges after two traffic stops in Iredell County, the Iredell Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
focusnewspaper.com
True Crime: The Hickory Murder
It didn’t take long after Hickory became a municipality in North Carolina (1870) for a scandal to attach itself to the town. Following a January snow in 1878, “a party of youths from Hickory, while hunting in Burke County, found evidences of a hasty burial of a woman and child in a secluded hollow.” Who were they and what transpired? For a few weeks the community asked itself those very questions.
PHOTOS: JCPD seeking persons of interest following downtown shooting
The Johnson City Police Department has released photos of four persons of interest following a shooting that took place in downtown Johnson City Sunday.
Comments / 0