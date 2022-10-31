Read full article on original website
Freedom Freeman
2d ago
Vote for FREEDOM folks. Vote Libertarian. The 2 party duopoly has been screwing us over for over 100 years. It’s time for a change
Deborah Deals
2d ago
So sad all you need is to say you are a Republican to get elected. If only Alabama would vote person instead of party. Good and bad people in both party’s
Raiynne
2d ago
I can’t even imagine 4 more years of Ivey. Anyone but her. Must be people who thinks like her, that keeps voting her in. Old people set in their ways.
WSFA
2 candidates hope to unseat Ivey in gubernatorial race
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Election day is less than a week away and Alabamians will see seven statewide offices on the ballot. Democrat Yolanda Flowers and Libertarian James “Jimmy” Blake are both hoping to replace Republican incumbent Governor Kay Ivey, who is seeking reelection. A poll conducted by...
Election 2022: A guide to non-statewide races in Mobile and Baldwin counties
Here’s who’s competing for your vote on Nov. 8 in various races. United States Representative, 1st congressional district. Republican: Jerry Carl has served as the representative for Alabama’s first congressional district since 2021. Carl sits on the House Armed Services Committee and the House Committee on Natural Resources. He has sponsored legislation to increase oil and gas leasing and establishing the Alabama Underwater Forest National Marine Sanctuary. Carl is a native of Mobile and was a businessman in the community before running for local office. A supporter of former President Trump, Carl voted to overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential Election. More here.
Alabama 2022 midterm elections: Republicans expect big wins; what you should know
Republicans are looking to extend their current lock on all statewide offices in Alabama in the face of opposition from the Democratic and Libertarian parties. The race to replace U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, 88, who is retiring after six terms, is the marquee contest. GOP nominee Katie Britt faces Democratic...
OPINION: Sordid chapter in Alabama Criminal Justice History coming to a close
Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column. By Paul DeMarco This past week the conviction and recommendation of the death penalty by a Marshall County jury of Jimmy Lee Spencer put the state one step closer to justice for the victims of his crimes and a sordid chapter in Alabama’s criminal justice history. Spencer was […]
Breaking down Amendment 2 on Alabama’s 2022 ballot
The broadband amendment comes at a time when Alabama continues to lag behind in access.
Alabama Amendment 5 strikes obsolete ‘orphans’ business’ language from probate judges’ duties
The Alabama Law Institute was created by the Legislature in 1967 to revise and clarify Alabama’s laws, including those that are obsolete. Statewide Amendment 5 on the ballot next week is a small example of the Alabama Law Institute’s work. Amendment 5 would remove from the Alabama Constitution...
Alabama’s Confederate mansions get state funding, distort our history
Monuments and statues are magnets for our attention, and Montgomery has its share. But there’s something else I want to show you here. Across the street from the Alabama State Capitol sits an old two-story wooden house with bright white clapboards and forest green shutters. A red, white and blue flag flies atop a pole out front, but it’s not the Stars and Stripes.
WSFA
Voters can erase racist wording in Alabama Constitution
MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — Alabama voters on Nov. 8 will vote to ratify a recompilation of the Alabama Constitution that will strip Jim Crow-era language and reorganize the unwieldy governing document. Proponents say the changes will demonstrate Alabama is a different place today and streamline the sprawling document to...
Alabama Amendment 4: No changes in election laws within 6 months of voting
Alabama voters will see on their ballots next Tuesday a proposal that grew out of concerns from Republicans about the 2020 election and changes in procedures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Statewide Amendment 4 would prohibit the Legislature from changing Alabama election laws within six months of a general election.
Thank Alabama Teachers Month: Nominate an educator for free Iron Bowl tickets
For the third year in a row, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and State Superintendent Eric Mackey joined others to recognize “Thank Alabama Teachers Month” and note educators’ ongoing efforts. “Teachers are the real influencers in people’s lives, and as part of Thank Alabama Teachers Month, and together...
WSFA
Meet the candidates running for Alabama lieutenant governor
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians will head to the polls on Nov. 8 to vote for the state’s next group of elected officials. On the ticket for lieutenant governor are Republican incumbent Will Ainsworth and Libertarian Ruth Page-Nelson. The race for lieutenant governor is part of the handful of...
Deadlines near to receive absentee ballot in Alabama for Nov. 8 election
Alabama voters who want to cast an absentee ballot in the Nov. 8 election are running out of time to obtain their ballots. Tuesday is the last day for absentee election managers in each county to receive applications for absentee ballots by mail. Voters will have two more days, through Thursday, to apply for an absentee ballot in person at their county absentee election manager’s office.
WAFF
Decision 2022: What to know about race for Alabama Secretary of State
Decision 2022: what to know about 'removal of racist language' amendment on your ballot. WAFF's Megan Plotka breaks down one of the major amendments on the November ballot. Decision 2022: Amendment 5 will remove word ‘orphan’ from Alabama Constitution. Updated: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT. Meet...
Alabama paroles bureau to begin mental health, addiction treatment at former Perry County prison
Alabama plans to begin offering mental health and substance abuse treatment programs for parolees at a renovated former private prison in Perry County before the end of the year. The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles is entering a $5.2 million, two-year contract with GEO Reentry Services to staff the...
Amendment 3 on Alabama ballot requires notice before commutation of death sentences
Almost 24 years have passed since Gov. Fob James shocked the state by commuting the death sentence of Judith Ann Neelley in the final days of his term as governor. Alabama voters will see a reminder of James’ decision on the ballot next Tuesday, a proposal intended to prevent a similar surprise.
It’s time to ‘fall back’: What to know about the upcoming time change in Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s almost time to move your clocks back an hour. The time will change on Nov. 6, at 2 a.m. It’s happening in Alabama even though Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill into law in 2021 to make Daylight Saving Time year-round. To explain that and more, WKRG News 5 has […]
wtvy.com
Alabama constitutional changes on the ballot, could impact prison labor
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The general election is more than a week away and there could be some changes to the Alabama constitution. On the ballot, there are ten amendments on the ballot and a vote to recompile the state constitution. Voting ‘yes’ means deleting duplicate and legally irrelevant provisions...
WAFF
Decision 2022: what to know about 'removal of racist language' amendment on your ballot
Alabama voters will choose one of three candidates for Secretary of State on Nov. 8. What to know about the Constitutional Edit Amendment on the November ballot. Decision 2022: Amendment 5 will remove word ‘orphan’ from Alabama Constitution. Updated: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT. Meet the...
Alabama amendment 2: Cities, counties could use federal funds for broadband expansion
Statewide Amendment 2 on the general election ballot next week would clear the way for counties and cities to use federal funds to help bring access to high-speed internet to more homes and businesses. Amendment 2 is one of 10 statewide amendments on the ballot Nov. 8. The Legislature passed...
altoday.com
Orphans would no longer be the jurisdiction of probate court if Amendment 5 passes
Voters will go to the polls on November 8 to elect our leaders going forward. In addition, Alabamians are considering a number of state constitutional amendments. Amendment 5 would remove orphans’ business from the jurisdiction of county probate courts. County probate courts would continue to be responsible for adoptions, guardianships, and granting letters of testamentary.
