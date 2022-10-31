ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 21

Freedom Freeman
2d ago

Vote for FREEDOM folks. Vote Libertarian. The 2 party duopoly has been screwing us over for over 100 years. It’s time for a change

Reply(1)
8
Deborah Deals
2d ago

So sad all you need is to say you are a Republican to get elected. If only Alabama would vote person instead of party. Good and bad people in both party’s

Reply
8
Raiynne
2d ago

I can’t even imagine 4 more years of Ivey. Anyone but her. Must be people who thinks like her, that keeps voting her in. Old people set in their ways.

Reply
7
WSFA

2 candidates hope to unseat Ivey in gubernatorial race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Election day is less than a week away and Alabamians will see seven statewide offices on the ballot. Democrat Yolanda Flowers and Libertarian James “Jimmy” Blake are both hoping to replace Republican incumbent Governor Kay Ivey, who is seeking reelection. A poll conducted by...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Election 2022: A guide to non-statewide races in Mobile and Baldwin counties

Here’s who’s competing for your vote on Nov. 8 in various races. United States Representative, 1st congressional district. Republican: Jerry Carl has served as the representative for Alabama’s first congressional district since 2021. Carl sits on the House Armed Services Committee and the House Committee on Natural Resources. He has sponsored legislation to increase oil and gas leasing and establishing the Alabama Underwater Forest National Marine Sanctuary. Carl is a native of Mobile and was a businessman in the community before running for local office. A supporter of former President Trump, Carl voted to overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential Election. More here.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Alabama’s Confederate mansions get state funding, distort our history

Monuments and statues are magnets for our attention, and Montgomery has its share. But there’s something else I want to show you here. Across the street from the Alabama State Capitol sits an old two-story wooden house with bright white clapboards and forest green shutters. A red, white and blue flag flies atop a pole out front, but it’s not the Stars and Stripes.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Voters can erase racist wording in Alabama Constitution

MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — Alabama voters on Nov. 8 will vote to ratify a recompilation of the Alabama Constitution that will strip Jim Crow-era language and reorganize the unwieldy governing document. Proponents say the changes will demonstrate Alabama is a different place today and streamline the sprawling document to...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Meet the candidates running for Alabama lieutenant governor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians will head to the polls on Nov. 8 to vote for the state’s next group of elected officials. On the ticket for lieutenant governor are Republican incumbent Will Ainsworth and Libertarian Ruth Page-Nelson. The race for lieutenant governor is part of the handful of...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Deadlines near to receive absentee ballot in Alabama for Nov. 8 election

Alabama voters who want to cast an absentee ballot in the Nov. 8 election are running out of time to obtain their ballots. Tuesday is the last day for absentee election managers in each county to receive applications for absentee ballots by mail. Voters will have two more days, through Thursday, to apply for an absentee ballot in person at their county absentee election manager’s office.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Alabama constitutional changes on the ballot, could impact prison labor

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The general election is more than a week away and there could be some changes to the Alabama constitution. On the ballot, there are ten amendments on the ballot and a vote to recompile the state constitution. Voting ‘yes’ means deleting duplicate and legally irrelevant provisions...
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Orphans would no longer be the jurisdiction of probate court if Amendment 5 passes

Voters will go to the polls on November 8 to elect our leaders going forward. In addition, Alabamians are considering a number of state constitutional amendments. Amendment 5 would remove orphans’ business from the jurisdiction of county probate courts. County probate courts would continue to be responsible for adoptions, guardianships, and granting letters of testamentary.
ALABAMA STATE
