Franklin, NC

Sylva Herald

DOUBLEWIDE, 3 BR, 2 BA, located 5 minutes from downtown Sylva. This home is on private property. Central heat/AC. Peaceful area to live, Scott's Creek runs through yard. Ready to move in immediately. Please text: 828 226 6948. No smoking, no drinking, no pets and no HUD. $1300 per month and $1300 deposit. 36*
SYLVA, NC
WLOS.com

Seasonal flu activity increases in Western North Carolina

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Early increases in seasonal influenza activity continue across the Southeast and in North Carolina. According to the CDC, the Southeast and south-central areas of the country are reporting the highest levels of influenza activity. In Western North Carolina, it's cases of Influenza A that have impacted the region, according to local health officials, who have seen the number of lab-positive cases double over the last two weeks.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
thevalleyecho.com

N.C. Glass Center to expand in Black Mountain with grant

An Asheville-based nonprofit organization that offers public access to glass studios and galleries has announced plans to open a second location in Black Mountain, allowing the organization to accommodate a growing roster of artists and students. The N.C. Glass Center, which has operated in the River Arts District since acquiring...
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
thebluebanner.net

A 200-foot cliff and Asheville’s newest coffee shop

According to legend, John Rock gets its name from a horse who slipped and fell off of the 200-foot cliff. According to history, a plaque near the trailhead remembers the young men who served in the Civilian Conservation Corps at Camp John Rock during the Great Depression. When I talk...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

NCDOT: I-26 west reopened near Asheville following crash

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT)responded to a crash that shut down parts of I-26 west near Asheville Tuesday morning. The crash happened just beyond Airport Road at 8:21 a.m. and is expected to be reopened by 10 a.m., according to NCDOT. Officials said...
ASHEVILLE, NC
tribpapers.com

300% Increase Justified Because of Council’s Privileged Past

Woodfin – As a member of the Woodfin Town Council, it is my sincere hope that our citizens take pride in the many superlatives that are correctly applied to our town. Woodfin is undoubtedly one of the safest and most naturally beautiful municipalities that one can find across the state. I suspect, however, that the average resident is unaware that Woodfin is exceptional in another way: it has historically compensated its elected officials less than virtually any other municipality of its size.
WOODFIN, NC
WLOS.com

Slain longtime educator who 'made a difference' remembered during celebration of life

SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — The Sylva community came together to honor the life of a mountain educator Saturday, Oct. 29. On Friday, Oct. 21, News 13 first reported about the murder of 68-year-old Lambert Wilson outside his Cherokee motel. According to Swain County Schools, Wilson was shot and killed on Thursday, Oct. 20 at the El Camino Motel he owned.
SYLVA, NC
accesswdun.com

Monroe man airlifted for care after Rabun County wreck

A Rabun County wreck late Friday seriously injured a Walton County man. David Nix, 56, of Monroe was airlifted after his westbound Jeep Wrangler traveled off Plum Orchard Road near Clayton and struck an embankment with its right side, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The Jeep then traveled across...
RABUN COUNTY, GA
ashevillemade.com

Maggie Valley Woodcarver Saws Through the Competition

“Mountain Mike” Ayers is a Maggie Valley-based sculptor who carves wood in extraordinary detail using a chainsaw and does it faster than almost anyone else on earth. Ayers, a former cabinet maker, has been a member of the U.S. Speed Carving Team, was captain of the 2020 World Speed Carving Team, and has won numerous awards in about half a dozen countries. In competitions, chainsaw carvers are judged on criteria such as speed, accuracy, design complexity, or how much a piece sells for at competition event auctions. While most chainsaw carvers also rely on a variety of rather tiny saws designed for ice carving, 99 percent of Ayers’ work is done with ordinary chainsaws of standard lengths.
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC
FOX Carolina

Buncombe County man sentenced for shooting after claiming self-defense

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office announced that a man was recently sentenced for a shooting that killed an 18-year-old in 2018. Officials said Derrick Edwards pleaded guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter and was sentenced to 64 to 89 months in prison. According to...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC

