Sylva Herald
DOUBLEWIDE, 3 BR, 2 BA located 5 minutes from downtown Sylva.
DOUBLEWIDE, 3 BR, 2 BA, located 5 minutes from downtown Sylva. This home is on private property. Central heat/AC. Peaceful area to live, Scott's Creek runs through yard. Ready to move in immediately. Please text: 828 226 6948. No smoking, no drinking, no pets and no HUD. $1300 per month and $1300 deposit. 36*
WLOS.com
Flu outbreak prompts one mountain school to temporarily close, officials urge vaccination
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Haywood County school closed for a day last week due to a flu outbreak. Shining Rock Classical Academy is taking the time to sanitize the building. The school and health leaders are taking the opportunity to recommend getting a flu shot. The Head...
WLOS.com
Seasonal flu activity increases in Western North Carolina
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Early increases in seasonal influenza activity continue across the Southeast and in North Carolina. According to the CDC, the Southeast and south-central areas of the country are reporting the highest levels of influenza activity. In Western North Carolina, it's cases of Influenza A that have impacted the region, according to local health officials, who have seen the number of lab-positive cases double over the last two weeks.
thevalleyecho.com
N.C. Glass Center to expand in Black Mountain with grant
An Asheville-based nonprofit organization that offers public access to glass studios and galleries has announced plans to open a second location in Black Mountain, allowing the organization to accommodate a growing roster of artists and students. The N.C. Glass Center, which has operated in the River Arts District since acquiring...
WLOS.com
Asheville has highest cost of living of North Carolina cities, report says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new cost of living report again puts Asheville as the highest in North Carolina. The report is the result of a survey by C2ER (Council of Community Economic Research), a Virginia-based research firm. It confirms the increases in the cost of living in Asheville...
thebluebanner.net
A 200-foot cliff and Asheville’s newest coffee shop
According to legend, John Rock gets its name from a horse who slipped and fell off of the 200-foot cliff. According to history, a plaque near the trailhead remembers the young men who served in the Civilian Conservation Corps at Camp John Rock during the Great Depression. When I talk...
New task force in Oconee Co. addresses declining farmland
When you’re eating food, do you think about where it comes from?
Woman charged with practicing medicine without a license at South Carolina assisted living facilities
A woman has been charged with practicing medicine without a license at seven assisted living facilities in the Upstate.
FOX Carolina
NCDOT: I-26 west reopened near Asheville following crash
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT)responded to a crash that shut down parts of I-26 west near Asheville Tuesday morning. The crash happened just beyond Airport Road at 8:21 a.m. and is expected to be reopened by 10 a.m., according to NCDOT. Officials said...
WLOS.com
I-26 reopens in Buncombe County after "chain reaction" of vehicle crashes force closure
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A section of Interstate-26 west was closed Tuesday morning for hours after a multi-vehicle crash near the Airport Road exit in Buncombe County. According to the NCDOT, crews were dispatched to the scene Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at around 7:30 a.m. Officials say the...
tribpapers.com
300% Increase Justified Because of Council’s Privileged Past
Woodfin – As a member of the Woodfin Town Council, it is my sincere hope that our citizens take pride in the many superlatives that are correctly applied to our town. Woodfin is undoubtedly one of the safest and most naturally beautiful municipalities that one can find across the state. I suspect, however, that the average resident is unaware that Woodfin is exceptional in another way: it has historically compensated its elected officials less than virtually any other municipality of its size.
WLOS.com
Slain longtime educator who 'made a difference' remembered during celebration of life
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — The Sylva community came together to honor the life of a mountain educator Saturday, Oct. 29. On Friday, Oct. 21, News 13 first reported about the murder of 68-year-old Lambert Wilson outside his Cherokee motel. According to Swain County Schools, Wilson was shot and killed on Thursday, Oct. 20 at the El Camino Motel he owned.
Investigation underway after skull found in Monroe County
An investigation is underway after a skull was found in a heavily wooded area of Monroe County.
accesswdun.com
Monroe man airlifted for care after Rabun County wreck
A Rabun County wreck late Friday seriously injured a Walton County man. David Nix, 56, of Monroe was airlifted after his westbound Jeep Wrangler traveled off Plum Orchard Road near Clayton and struck an embankment with its right side, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The Jeep then traveled across...
Anakeesta contractor airlifted to UT Medical Center after ‘medical emergency’
A contractor working at Anakeesta fell down the embankment underneath the chairlift according to the City of Gatlinburg.
ashevillemade.com
Maggie Valley Woodcarver Saws Through the Competition
“Mountain Mike” Ayers is a Maggie Valley-based sculptor who carves wood in extraordinary detail using a chainsaw and does it faster than almost anyone else on earth. Ayers, a former cabinet maker, has been a member of the U.S. Speed Carving Team, was captain of the 2020 World Speed Carving Team, and has won numerous awards in about half a dozen countries. In competitions, chainsaw carvers are judged on criteria such as speed, accuracy, design complexity, or how much a piece sells for at competition event auctions. While most chainsaw carvers also rely on a variety of rather tiny saws designed for ice carving, 99 percent of Ayers’ work is done with ordinary chainsaws of standard lengths.
This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of South Carolina was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Sylva Herald
90 arrested in initiative to curb street violence in Greenville Co.
Deputies arrested 90 people in an initiative to curb street violence in Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
Buncombe County man sentenced for shooting after claiming self-defense
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office announced that a man was recently sentenced for a shooting that killed an 18-year-old in 2018. Officials said Derrick Edwards pleaded guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter and was sentenced to 64 to 89 months in prison. According to...
