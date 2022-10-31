On November 2nd a 70 foot red spruce tree called Ruby will be chopped down by Rodney Smith a 30-year employee of the Uhwarrie National Forest. This tree has been selected to be the US Capitol Christmas tree. After the tree is cut down it will be taken on a tour from its current location in the Pisgah National Forest to Washington DC. Along the way it’ll make multiple stops in towns around the country celebrating this holiday. The tree will make a pit-stop in Boone on November 8. If you're interested in attending the celebration will have a chance to sign the banners on the truck's sides.

BOONE, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO