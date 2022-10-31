Read full article on original website
Related
Go Blue Ridge
Avery County is having record turnout for general election early voting
According to Avery’s board of elections deputy Director Joseph Trivette, as of October 28 there have been over 1047 one stop early voting ballots cast. Trivette said that this is a record breaking numbers for the first week of early voting in the county. Should Avery County residents wish to continue to vote early there is still time you have until Saturday at 3 PM November 5th to cast your vote.
Mount Airy News
Dobson candidate dies as election looms
DOBSON — The death of a town council candidate in Dobson has put a damper on the campaign season in Surry County. Sharon Gates-Hodges died last Friday at age 65, just 11 days before the Nov. 8 general election. Gates-Hodges, a resident of Freeman Street in the county seat,...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell BOE warns of confusing voting notifications from PAC
Voters in Iredell County and across the state have received “notices” of their voting history, but those mailers aren’t coming from the North Carolina State Board of Elections, and in some cases, the data doesn’t match voting records. Board of Elections Director Susie Jordan wants to...
hendersonville.com
Most of Western North Carolina’s ARPA Funds Have Been Decided; What About the Remaining Millions?
County commissioners in 14 of WNC’s 18 counties have determined how to use all of their American Rescue Plan Act funds, but spending plans for the region’s remaining $26 million are still underway in Buncombe, Burke, Haywood and Henderson counties. Local governments began receiving ARPA funds in May...
Go Blue Ridge
High-Country MOAA Holding 16th Annual Day of Commemoration
The High Country chapter of Military Officers Association of America will be celebrating our counties veterans by conducting the 16th annual day of commemoration at the Boone mall on November 11. The Watauga community band will offer a prelude concert starting around 1030 and then they would talk a high...
asheville.com
Ground Zero in the Culture War
Written by Tom Fiedler, Asheville Watchdog. For many viewers, the image that Buncombe County school board candidate Kenneth Greg Parks posted on his Facebook page captured the central message of his campaign. In its center is a black, claw-like hand extending from a sleeve made of the familiar rainbow stripes...
Go Blue Ridge
Cankerworm has hit the High-Country
The fall Cankerworm is a annoying pest that causes tree defoliation has been confirmed in the High-Country by the North Carolina forest service. The pest was spotted by local Midland manager near Todd along the county line separating Watauga in Ashe County’s. The cankerworm was previously responsible for destroying more than 1500 acres of forest land. The North Carolina forest service is watching the worm closely to learn more about the fall cankerworm visit NC forestservice.gov.
Go Blue Ridge
US Capitol Christmas Tree making a stop in the High-Country
On November 2nd a 70 foot red spruce tree called Ruby will be chopped down by Rodney Smith a 30-year employee of the Uhwarrie National Forest. This tree has been selected to be the US Capitol Christmas tree. After the tree is cut down it will be taken on a tour from its current location in the Pisgah National Forest to Washington DC. Along the way it’ll make multiple stops in towns around the country celebrating this holiday. The tree will make a pit-stop in Boone on November 8. If you're interested in attending the celebration will have a chance to sign the banners on the truck's sides.
wccbcharlotte.com
Lenoir-Rhyne University Slashes Tuition By 30%
HICKORY, N.C. — Lenoir-Rhyne University is making tuition more affordable starting in the 2023-2024 school year. The school announced Tuesday it will slash its tuition prices by 30%. That means the current $43,000 annual tuition will be reduced to $30,000 annually. School leaders say room and board prices will...
Go Blue Ridge
The Northbound Lane of US 221 will be closed through November 4th
The N.C. Department of Transportation is temporarily closing one northbound lane of U.S. 221 in Boone this week. The closure is expected to last through Nov. 4 at 3 p.m. Maintenance crews will be replacing a drainage structure during the closure. Motorists are reminded to slow down and remain alert...
theappalachianonline.com
Hospitality to mushrooms: Boone’s local fungi seller
It’s an early morning at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market. There are stalls selling fresh eggs, red, yellow and dawn-pink peppers. Another stall is selling a plethora of homemade goods and art; wooden jewelry, colorful prints of the Appalachian mountains and hand-crafted leather wallets. One stall, however, sells something a little different.
Catawba County man convicted for molesting girl
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: This story discusses domestic violence, which may include descriptions of violent acts. Reader discretion is advised. Additionally, WCNC Charlotte has chosen not to name the man convicted of this crime to protect the victim. Because the victim is related to the convicted person, identifying the guilty party could lead to the victim also being identified. WCNC Charlotte does not identify survivors of sexual assault unless they choose to share their stories with us.
WLOS.com
Asheville GreenWorks makes 400 native trees available for 'adoption' at Halloween event
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville GreenWorks made 400 native trees available for adoption to Buncombe County residents on Sunday, Oct. 30. In 2019, the organization set the goal of restoring the tree canopy to 50% by 2040. So far, GreenWorks has planted about 900 trees on public and private...
Go Blue Ridge
The Mount Lawn Cemetery Association will hold a Veterans Day Memorial Service
The Mount Lawn Cemetery Association will hold a Veterans Day Memorial Service on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 3:00 PM, in the Mount Lawn Cemetery at the flag pole area near the mausoleum. Reverend Bud Russell will officiate the service, which will include remarks by a local veteran. The Pershing...
Go Blue Ridge
Collision on US 321 Near Phillips Branch Road leads to the death of a former FireFighter
On Monday, October 31, at 8:15 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Watauga County on US 321 near Phillips Branch Road. A Ford F250 was traveling north, ran off the road to the right, over-corrected, crossed the centerline, and collided with a southbound Ford Escape. The pickup then collided with a southbound pickup truck. 28 year old Jeremy Daniel Denney, and 31 yea old Elizabeth Jane Miller received minor injuries and were transported by EMS to Watauga Medical Center in Boone. The driver of the pickup was Raymond Jefferidge Kerley III, a former Watauga County Assistant Fire Marshall and Emergency Management Coordinator.
WLOS.com
Weekend crash involving three vehicles in McDowell County leaves three dead
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A crash involving three vehicles in McDowell County resulted in three deaths over the weekend. Trooper Rohn Silvers, a public information officer with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCHSP), says on Saturday, Oct. 29, around 12:03 p.m., a 2005 Toyota SUV driven by Eleke Chief Ijioma, 69, of Spartanburg, South Carolina was traveling south on US-64 when it appears to have crossed the centerline, colliding with a Volkswagen vehicle that was heading north on US-64. The driver of the Volkswagen was identified as Charles Albert Bonic, 67, of Rutherfordton, North Carolina, as well as the front seat passenger, his wife, Kathleen Cecilia Bonic, 77.
Go Blue Ridge
Fatal Collision in Alleghany County
On Tuesday, November 1, at approximately 6:45 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Alleghany County on NC 18 near NC 88. A 2016 Ford F150 was traveling north on NC 18, struck a deer in the roadway, lost control, crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with a southbound 2011 Ford Ranger.
Go Blue Ridge
The Appalachian Theatre is Celebrating it's 84th Anniversary
The excitement in the air was electric on Monday, November 14, 1938 as local residents and curiosity-seekers throughout the High Country and beyond gathered on King Street for the “Gala Opening Program” of the Appalachian Theatre in Boone, NC. So many people wanted to be in the first...
caldwelljournal.com
Hickory sports complex named in honor of Danny Thompson
HICKORY, NC (October 31, 2022) — The City of Hickory invites the public to attend the naming dedication of the Danny Thompson Field Complex on Friday, November 4, at 11:30 a.m. at Stanford Park. The program will include comments from Hickory Mayor Hank Guess; current Hickory Parks, Recreation &...
WLOS.com
U.S. consumers expected to pay up to 28% more to heat their homes this winter
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The U.S. Energy Information Administration projects that consumers can expect to pay up to 28% more to heat their homes this winter as fuel costs surge amid skyrocketing inflation and Russia's war in Ukraine. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the Biden Administration announced more than...
Comments / 0