Cadillac Williams had to pause time again as he fought through the emotions, sorting through the weight of his new title. The Auburn legend on Monday became Auburn interim head coach, tasked with guiding his alma mater through the final month of the season following the firing of Bryan Harsin less than two years into his tenure. It has been a whirlwind and “bittersweet” 48 hours for Williams, who finds himself in a position he never could have fathomed being in when he first stepped foot on the Plains more than two decades ago.

AUBURN, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO