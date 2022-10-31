Read full article on original website
brproud.com
LSU vs. Alabama: What football fans need to know for gameday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Before the LSU vs. Alabama football game kicks off in Tiger Stadium on Nov. 5, LSU Athletics says there are a few things fans should know for gameday. Ticket Information. Tickets to the game sold out Tuesday. LSU Athletics directs fans to purchase tickets...
3 things to watch as No. 15 Auburn hoops hosts UAH in preseason exhibition
The confetti sprinkled across the floor of Neville Arena is long gone. Nearly eight months have passed since Auburn last played a game on its home floor; March 5 was when the Tigers clinched the regular-season SEC title against South Carolina, a regular-season finale-turned-coronation for Bruce Pearl’s team. That iteration of the Tigers fell short of its ultimate goal, bounced in the second round of the NCAA Tournament two weeks later, but hope spring anew with the start of another season on the horizon.
Derrick Henry, Za’Darius Smith win NFL awards
Two of the winners of the NFL’s Player of the Week awards announced on Wednesday have Alabama football roots. Former Alabama All-American Derrick Henry is the AFC Offensive Player of the Week and Greenville High School alumnus Za’Darius Smith is the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 8 of the NFL’s 2022 season.
Rewinding Auburn basketball’s 87-69 exhibition win against UAH
Auburn gave its home crowd a sneak peek of what to expect this season with a convincing tune-up victory against in-state Division II program UAH. In its lone preseason exhibition ahead of Monday’s season opener against George Mason at Neville Arena, No. 15 Auburn cruised to a 87-69 victory against UAH, the 24th-ranked team in Division II. Auburn went with an 11-man rotation until the final minutes, when it cleared the bench and got some walk-ons into the game late. Ten of those 11 rotation players scored against the Chargers, with Stretch Akingbola the lone one without a point.
klax-tv.com
LSU vs Alabama game SOLD OUT
BATON ROUGE – LSU Football’s Nov. 5 game against Alabama in Tiger Stadium will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday. The LSU-Alabama contest will be televised by ESPN, and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network including the LSU Sports Mobile Apps and LSUsports.net/live.
Top Auburn coaching candidates to replace Bryan Harsin
Auburn finally pulled the plug on the failed Bryan Harsin experiment on Monday. Auburn fired Harsin after he compiled a 9-12 record in less than two full seasons as the program’s head coach. Harsin never seemed to fit in at the Southeastern Conference school and was subject to a much-publicized inquiry into his treatment of players and coaches in February.
Instant Analysis: Auburn beats UAH 87-69 in exhibition game
Auburn overcame a sluggish start to down Alabama-Huntsville 87-69 in Wednesday’s exhibition game. Dylan Cardwell scored the game’s first points on a tip-back dunk in front of a small but spirited crowd at Neville Arena. Auburn went from a 22-21 lead with 7:39 left in newcomer big man...
Auburn officially hires John Cohen as new athletics director
Auburn capped a whirlwind day within the athletics department with the official announcement of John Cohen as the program’s newest athletics director. Cohen’s hire comes after Auburn fired head coach Bryan Harsin and several football staffers earlier in the day, and after Cohen himself resigned from his post as Mississippi State’s athletics director. AL.com reported Saturday that Auburn was working to finalize a deal to bring Cohen to the Plains. He becomes the 16th athletics director in Auburn history, succeeding Allen Greene, who resigned at the end of August before his five-year contract was set to expire in January.
Finebaum: Bryan Harsin fired ‘2 weeks late,’ says John Cohen should target Lane Kiffin, Hugh Freeze
Auburn’s decision to part ways with football coach Bryan Harsin was the right move, Paul Finebaum said. In fact, it was late. “Two weeks late but the correct move,” Finebaum told AL.com on Monday, not long after the university fired Harsin. “Harsin had no support left, and it seemed the school was clearing the decks for the new athletic director.”
theadvocate.com
We asked LSU fans to share their best jokes and memes for Bama hate week. Here's what they had.
It's Bama hate week in Louisiana with LSU playing host to Alabama on Saturday in a game that's critical to deciding who wins the SEC West. There is no down time in the rivalry throughout the year as LSU and Alabama regularly do battle on the recruiting trail, but the annual meeting of the two football programs always leads to an uptick of trash talking between the two fan bases.
Paul Finebaum Names A Clear Favorite For The Auburn Job
After another blowout loss this past Saturday, the Auburn Tigers are now 3-5 and have lost 10 of their last 13 games. At this point, Bryan Harsin's fate is almost certainly sealed, prompting many to speculate on who the next coach of the Tigers will be. Something that ESPN's Paul...
rockytopinsider.com
Auburn Fires Head Coach, Reportedly Eyeing Former Tennessee and Current Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin
As announced by the university on Monday, Auburn has officially fired head coach Bryan Harsin in the midst of his second season on the Plains. “Auburn will begin an immediate search for a coach that will return the Auburn program to a place where it is consistently competing at the highest levels and representing the winning tradition that is Auburn football,” the university said in a press release.
