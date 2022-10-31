ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennLive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Love & Hip Hop' Legends Reuniting for New Special

Love & Hip Hop has been a staple in reality television since the New York franchise first premiered in 2011. The Mona Scott-Young-created and executive-produced show chronicles the lives of men and women in hip-hop and their romantic and business relationships as they unfold. Since the mothership series, the show has branched out into Atlanta, Hollywood, and Miami. There have also been failed attempts to center in Houston. Throughout the years, dozens of cast members have come and gone and now fans will be able to catch up on what they've been doing since their exits from the show. Love & Hip Hop: Where Are They Now?, a four-part specia, will premiere on Monday, Oct. 31 at 10 p.m. ET., following an episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta at 8 p.m. ET.
Power 102.9 NoCo

Megan Thee Stallion Twerks on Halo’s Master Chief at TwitchCon

Megan Thee Stallion brought her world-famous twerking skills to the stage at TwitchCon and showed Halo's Master Chief how it's done this past weekend. On Oct. 8, Megan Thee Stallion was the headlining performer at 2022 TwitchCon, a three-day fan convention in San Diego, Calif., put on by the popular livestreaming video game platform Twitch. At one point during her set, Megan Thee Stallion was joined on stage by a person dressed as Master Chief, the main character of the popular video game series Halo. Master Chief also serves as the lead protagonist in the recent television adaptation of the all-time classic video game on Paramount+.
SAN DIEGO, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Seemingly Denies Tasha K’s Claims; Tasha K Responds

Tasha K alleged that Teyana had to “run down” on Megan for money owed to her. Earlier today, it was reported that Tasha K exposed the alleged falling out between Megan Thee Stallion and Teyana Taylor. While on Instagram live with Nicki Minaj, Tasha claimed that Megan was...
hypebeast.com

Quavo and Takeoff Drop Chaotic "Messy" Music Video

After dropping their joint album Only Built For Infinity Links earlier this month, Quavo and Takeoff have delivered the official music video for one of the project’s lead tracks, “Messy,” directed by Quavo and Daps. In the visual’s opening sequence, a confused Quavo wakes up a sleeping...
XXL Mag

Chingy Upset He’s on Viral 50 Worst Rappers of All-Time List

Chingy is tight about being named on a viral Twitter list of the 50 Worst Rappers of All-Time. On Wednesday (Oct. 26), VladTV aired a segment of a new interview with Chingy where the St. Louis, Mo. rapper is asked to address his name appearing on the viral list of top 50 worst MCs ever.
Complex

YoungBoy Never Broke Has Signed a Deal With Motown

Fresh off releasing his fifth solo full-length project of 2022, YoungBoy Never Broke Again has signed a deal with the Universal Music Group-owned Motown. According to Billboard, the Baton Rouge rapper will begin releasing music through Motown in 2023. Complex reached to a YoungBoy rep, who confirmed the signing. The news arrives a year after he announced a joint venture with Motown Records and his Never Broke Again collective.
Vibe

City Girls To Headline Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop Event

The City Girls have been announced as headlining performers for the Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop concert event. Set to take place on Nov. 17th at Academy LA, the program will celebrate the unveiling of Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players list and issue honoring executives across the R&B and Hip-Hop industry. Previous honorees include the founder/CEO of 300 Entertainment Kevin Liles,  Epic Records Chair & CEO Sylvia Rhone, Quality Control’s Pierre “Pee” Thomas and Kevin “Coach K” Lee, and more. More from VIBE.comFlo Milli, JID, Larry June, And More Join D'USSÉ At Made in America FestivalONE Musicfest Showcased Generations Of Black Music And CultureJT Defends...
ALABAMA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA YoungBoy & Jeezy’s First Week Sales Are Here

Both Gangsta Grillz projects are expected to land in the top 10 on Billboard’s latest chart update. The final quarter of the year has been jam-packed with big releases – not only in the world of hip-hop, but across practically every genre of music. Last weekend, it was...
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
190K+
Followers
80K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy