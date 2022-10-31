Read full article on original website
Love & Hip Hop has been a staple in reality television since the New York franchise first premiered in 2011. The Mona Scott-Young-created and executive-produced show chronicles the lives of men and women in hip-hop and their romantic and business relationships as they unfold. Since the mothership series, the show has branched out into Atlanta, Hollywood, and Miami. There have also been failed attempts to center in Houston. Throughout the years, dozens of cast members have come and gone and now fans will be able to catch up on what they've been doing since their exits from the show. Love & Hip Hop: Where Are They Now?, a four-part specia, will premiere on Monday, Oct. 31 at 10 p.m. ET., following an episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta at 8 p.m. ET.
Diddy and His Son King Combs Make Chart History
Diddy is passing the baton to his son Christian, aka King Combs. King Combs has been releasing music for a few years and recently scored his first major hit.
Megan Thee Stallion Twerks on Halo’s Master Chief at TwitchCon
Megan Thee Stallion brought her world-famous twerking skills to the stage at TwitchCon and showed Halo's Master Chief how it's done this past weekend. On Oct. 8, Megan Thee Stallion was the headlining performer at 2022 TwitchCon, a three-day fan convention in San Diego, Calif., put on by the popular livestreaming video game platform Twitch. At one point during her set, Megan Thee Stallion was joined on stage by a person dressed as Master Chief, the main character of the popular video game series Halo. Master Chief also serves as the lead protagonist in the recent television adaptation of the all-time classic video game on Paramount+.
R&B Singer and Songwriter Joyce Sims Has Reportedly Passed Away at 63
R&B singer and songwriter Joyce Sims, best known for the hit song “Come Into My Life,” has reportedly passed away. Joyce was only 63 years old. Joyce, who is also known for charting in the U.S and U.K. Top 10 and Top 20 lists, had her death announced by family members on Facebook.
Megan Thee Stallion Seemingly Denies Tasha K’s Claims; Tasha K Responds
Tasha K alleged that Teyana had to “run down” on Megan for money owed to her. Earlier today, it was reported that Tasha K exposed the alleged falling out between Megan Thee Stallion and Teyana Taylor. While on Instagram live with Nicki Minaj, Tasha claimed that Megan was...
Soul Train Awards 2022: Mary J Blige Brings All the Elements of Hip Hop and R&B in These Classic Tracks
We’re a month away from the Soul Train Awards 2022, hosted by comedian and actor Deon Cole and the countdown begins. This year’s show will be a must-see event celebrating decades of soul and r&b. Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Mary J. Blige leads this year’s race with seven nominations,...
Drake, Mary J. Blige, Morgan Wallen, Dozens More Artists and Companies Unite to ‘Protect Black Art’ and Restrict Use of Rap Lyrics in Court
Artists, industry leaders, and legal experts have joined together in a call to “Protect Black Art,” publishing an open letter in the New York Times and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution urging legislators across America to limit how creative expression can be used against defendants on trial. Specifically, it calls...
Who Is ‘First Class’ Rapper Jack Harlow’s Girlfriend? Everything To Know About His Love Life
With the rise of TikTok and the new generation of stars who’ve made their name through social media, dating can get even messier. So, for a rapper like Jack Harlow, a love life in this modern era is like a boxing match of public bouts. The 24-year-old Louisville, Kentucky, native was born on March 13, […]
Quavo and Takeoff Drop Chaotic "Messy" Music Video
After dropping their joint album Only Built For Infinity Links earlier this month, Quavo and Takeoff have delivered the official music video for one of the project’s lead tracks, “Messy,” directed by Quavo and Daps. In the visual’s opening sequence, a confused Quavo wakes up a sleeping...
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
Chingy Upset He’s on Viral 50 Worst Rappers of All-Time List
Chingy is tight about being named on a viral Twitter list of the 50 Worst Rappers of All-Time. On Wednesday (Oct. 26), VladTV aired a segment of a new interview with Chingy where the St. Louis, Mo. rapper is asked to address his name appearing on the viral list of top 50 worst MCs ever.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Quavo and Takeoff, G Herbo and More – New Hip-Hop Projects This Week
Now that October is in full swing, the final quarter of 2022 ushers in an array of highly anticipated hip-hop drops. A Louisiana rapper with a cult following drops a new mixtape, two relatives repping Atlanta unleash their first project as a duo, a Chicago spitter drops off the first half of a stacked double LP and more.
YoungBoy Never Broke Has Signed a Deal With Motown
Fresh off releasing his fifth solo full-length project of 2022, YoungBoy Never Broke Again has signed a deal with the Universal Music Group-owned Motown. According to Billboard, the Baton Rouge rapper will begin releasing music through Motown in 2023. Complex reached to a YoungBoy rep, who confirmed the signing. The news arrives a year after he announced a joint venture with Motown Records and his Never Broke Again collective.
City Girls To Headline Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop Event
The City Girls have been announced as headlining performers for the Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop concert event. Set to take place on Nov. 17th at Academy LA, the program will celebrate the unveiling of Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players list and issue honoring executives across the R&B and Hip-Hop industry. Previous honorees include the founder/CEO of 300 Entertainment Kevin Liles, Epic Records Chair & CEO Sylvia Rhone, Quality Control’s Pierre “Pee” Thomas and Kevin “Coach K” Lee, and more. More from VIBE.comFlo Milli, JID, Larry June, And More Join D'USSÉ At Made in America FestivalONE Musicfest Showcased Generations Of Black Music And CultureJT Defends...
BOSSIP Exclusive: Tyrese, Terrence Howard & Jeremy Piven Talk Action-Thriller ‘The System,’ Prison Reform, Lil Yachty’s Impressive Scenes & More
Tyrese, Terrence Howard, and Jeremy Piven talk prison thriller 'The System,' private prison reform, and more
NBA YoungBoy & Jeezy’s First Week Sales Are Here
Both Gangsta Grillz projects are expected to land in the top 10 on Billboard’s latest chart update. The final quarter of the year has been jam-packed with big releases – not only in the world of hip-hop, but across practically every genre of music. Last weekend, it was...
Rick Ross shows off $1.5M watch delivered by armored truck (video)
The gates of Rick Ross’ mammoth mansion in suburban Atlanta open up and an armored car and security guard with a bulletproof vest enter to hand-deliver a million-dollar watch. Ross, born William Leonard Roberts, 42, shared the video of the delivery of the pricey accouterment, which is reportedly worth...
