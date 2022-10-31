Love & Hip Hop has been a staple in reality television since the New York franchise first premiered in 2011. The Mona Scott-Young-created and executive-produced show chronicles the lives of men and women in hip-hop and their romantic and business relationships as they unfold. Since the mothership series, the show has branched out into Atlanta, Hollywood, and Miami. There have also been failed attempts to center in Houston. Throughout the years, dozens of cast members have come and gone and now fans will be able to catch up on what they've been doing since their exits from the show. Love & Hip Hop: Where Are They Now?, a four-part specia, will premiere on Monday, Oct. 31 at 10 p.m. ET., following an episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta at 8 p.m. ET.

