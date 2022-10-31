ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Elon Musk Tweets, Deletes Link To Article Pushing Conspiracy Theory About Paul Pelosi Attack

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40L3eM_0itFtUCC00

Elon Musk on Sunday tweeted and deleted a link to an article pushing an unfounded conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi. The tweet from Musk, who now owns Twitter, raised concerns about the type of content that will be allowed on the social media site under his control.

In a since deleted tweet responding to Hillary Clinton, Musk wrote, "There is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye," with a link to a story from the right-wing website Santa Monica Observer — a site that has pushed an anti-LGBT conspiracy theory regarding the attack, according to an archived version of the story.

The outlet has made false claims in the past, including that Clinton herself died on Sept. 11 and has since been replaced by a lookalike, according to The Associated Press.

Musk deleted the tweet shortly after posting it on Sunday.

The former secretary of state had tweeted a link to a story in The Los Angeles Times about 42-year-old David Wayne DePape, the man suspected of beating House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer inside the Pelosi's San Francisco home on Friday.

"The Republican Party and its mouthpieces now regularly spread hate and deranged conspiracy theories," Clinton tweeted. "It is shocking, but not surprising, that violence is the result. As citizens, we must hold them accountable for their words and the actions that follow."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=430Uc3_0itFtUCC00

DePape on Friday allegedly broke into the Pelosi's home, shouting "Where is Nancy?", and had planned to detain Paul Pelosi until the speaker got home, law enforcement sources told CBS News. DePape was immediately apprehended by police and will be charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary and several additional felonies, according to authorities.

A CBS News review of suspected social media posts by DePape shows him spreading conspiracy theories about Holocaust denial, pedophiles in the government, and claims that Democratic officials run child sex rings.

Musk's deleted tweet was sent days after the Tesla CEO officially took control of the social media network earlier this week after purchasing it for $44 billion.

As questions swirl over what type of content would be allowed on the site and if previously banned accounts will be reinstated, Musk tweeted on Friday that Twitter would be forming a "content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints."

"No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes," Musk added.

Christina Ruffini contributed reporting.

First published on October 30, 2022 / 5:02 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack

Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Ted Cruz faces furious calls to apologise for pushing Paul Pelosi attack conspiracy theories: ‘You’re disgusting’

Ted Cruz faced a barrage of demands to issue an apology or retract a tweet after he appeared to promote a GOP conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi.Despite offering his “prayers” for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her 82-year-old husband on Friday, by Monday the Texas senator was retweeting posts from unreliable sources that seemed to promote falsehoods and innuendo about the suspected attacker, 42-year-old David DePape.In one of the posts, Sen Cruz reshared a screenshot from alt-right activist Matt Walsh, in which he pushed back against the information that has been widely reported from reliable news...
TEXAS STATE
Rolling Stone

Fox News Blames Biden for Conspiracy Theorist Beating Nancy Pelosi’s Husband With a Hammer

Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was savagely beaten with a hammer early Friday morning after an intruder looking for his wife broke into their San Francisco home. He was taken to a hospital, where he’s undergoing surgery. Fox News responded the same way it does to pretty much anything that reflects poorly on Republicans or the United States, which is to blame President Biden. “I think where we’re at … the president promised to bring down the tenor of political discourse in this country,” Kennedy said on The Five. “That hasn’t happened. There are people who see words...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AL.com

Pelosi attack: ‘Shining’ echo of MAGA January 6 political violence

The man arrested for breaking into Nancy Pelosi’s home and attacking the House Speaker’s husband with a hammer was also carrying zip ties and shouting “Where’s Nancy?,” just like the Donald Trump rioters who tried to overturn the presidential election on January 6, 2021. Surprise,...
Vice

Trump Jr., GOP Push Homophobic Conspiracy Theory After Paul Pelosi Attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband is still in the intensive care unit following a violent attack by a man who was hunting his wife—but that hasn’t stopped leading Republicans from mocking him and spreading baseless conspiracy theories about the attack. The man who allegedly broke into the...
Mother Jones

Paul Pelosi

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was “violently assaulted” during a break-in at the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday morning, according to a statement from the top Democrat’s office.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Musk boosts surge in misinformation about Pelosi attack

Within hours of the attack on Paul Pelosi, conspiracy theories deflecting blame for the assault on the husband of U.S. Speaker Nancy Pelosi were already swirling online. It didn't matter that authorities said Paul Pelosi was alone when the suspect broke into the couple's San Francisco home. Or that investigators said they didn't believe the two men knew one another.
US News and World Report

Husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ‘Violently Assaulted’ in California Home Break-in

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was attacked at the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday, the California lawmaker’s office said in a statement. “Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi,” a spokesman for Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement. “The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy