Daniel Radcliffe Says Speaking Out Against J.K. Rowling Was ‘Important’: ‘Not Everybody in the Franchise’ Shares Her Beliefs
At the height of backlash against J.K. Rowling over her views on the transgender community, “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe published an open letter in which he proclaimed, “Transgender women are women.” In a new interview with IndieWire, Radcliffe opened up about why he decided to speak out publicly against the author who essentially gave him his acting career. “The reason I felt very, very much as though I needed to say something when I did was because, particularly since finishing ‘Potter,’ I’ve met so many queer and trans kids and young people who had a huge amount of identification with...
Daniel Radcliffe Explains What Surprised Him About Reuniting With The Harry Potter Cast For The 20th Anniversary
Daniel Radcliffe reunited with the kids and adults of the Harry Potter franchise, and things got emotional.
Jennifer Lawrence reveals she almost called off wedding to husband Cooke Maroney due to phobia of commitment: 'I'll never be taken down!'
Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she nearly called off her 2019 wedding to Cooke Maroney over her phobia of commitment. The 32-year-old two-time Oscar winner said that she is 'so happy' that she didn't cancel the nuptials with her now 38-year-old art gallerist husband in a new interview with the New York Times.
‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller
The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
Emma Watson Was Shocked Learning British History From an American Perspective
Emma Watson was shocked at how British history was taught from an American perspective, and the English actor said it was a major awakening for her.
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Review: Daniel Radcliffe Gets Weird
In 1993, Leslie Nielsen released his autobiography, The Naked Truth. A journeyman dramatic actor, Nielsen became an improbable leading man in late middle age, thanks to his casting by the Zuckers and Jim Abrahams in a string of their zany comedies. After a successful supporting turn in Airplane!, the Zuckers team made him the eye of several of their subsequent slapstick hurricanes, starting with the 1980s television series Police Squad! and then its trilogy of big-screen follow-ups, The Naked Gun franchise.
Danny Huston Reteams With Kevin Costner For Western Saga ‘Horizon’
EXCLUSIVE: After starring opposite Kevin Costner on the first two season of Yellowstone, Danny Huston is boarding the multihyphenate’s Western epic Horizon, which is currently shooting in Utah. Huston plays Dan Jenkins on Yellowstone. Other Horizon castmembers who’ve worked with Costner before are Jena Malone and Will Patton. Along with Huston, the Horizon cast also includes Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jamie Campbell Bower, Luke Wilson, Thomas Haden Church, Alejandro Edda, Tatanka Means, Michael Rooker, Isabelle Fuhrman, Ella Hunt, Abbey Lee, Wasé Chief, Michael Angarano, Tim Guinee, Tom Payne, Colin Cunningham, Scott Haze, Angus Macfadyen, Douglas Smith, Jon Beavers and Owen Crow Shoe. ...
The CW Cancels Hit Show, to End After Upcoming Season
Nancy Drew won't be around much longer. The CW drama, which stars Kennedy McMann, will end with its upcoming fourth season. The news comes amid the network being acquired by Nexstar. Cast and crew members were made aware on Oct.26. Season 4 is currently in production. A premiere date has not been announced, but it's slated for release as part of the network's midseason lineup. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu expressed their gratitude.
Ariana Grande wins blue ribbon from Jennifer Coolidge for Best in Show costume: 'F---ing great'
Call off the dogs — Halloween's winners have been found, according to one not-quite-impartial judge. Ahead of the spooky holiday, Ariana Grande and her Victorious costar Elizabeth Gillies got into the spirit by sharing their pitch-perfect take on the dog show mockumentary Best in Show. In a joint Instagram...
Showtime’s ‘City on a Hill’ Canceled After 3 Seasons
“City on a Hill,” Showtime’s drama series starring Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge, has been canceled after three seasons. “‘City on a Hill’ concluded its successful run on Showtime with its Season 3 finale,” a statement from the cable channel reads. “We have had nothing but the best experience working with Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge, and the entire cast and crew, led by showrunner Tom Fontana and fellow executive producers including Jennifer Todd and Jorge Zamacona. We offer our sincerest thanks to everyone.” The news comes a month after the show’s eight-episode third season wrapped in September. The decision was reportedly made...
‘Nightbitch’ Begins Filming, Adds ‘Happiest Season’ Star to Amy Adams-Led Comedy-Horror
Filming has begun on the upcoming comedy-horror film, Nightbitch. Additionally, Mary Holland has joined Amy Adams as a cast member in the movie, according to Deadline. Widely known for her recent role as Jane Caldwell in Happiest Season, Holland has also made her mark in the entertainment industry with roles in Senior Year, Blunt Talk, and The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window. At the moment, Holland's role in the upcoming film is currently undisclosed. She will be starring alongside Adams and Scoot McNairy who is known for his roles in Gone Girl, Killing Them Softly, 12 Years a Slave, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Collider previously reported that the project would begin filming this fall; as such, it comes as no surprise that Adams was recently spotted filming on set for the first time in Los Angeles.
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2: Aegon’s Dream Is Rhaenyra’s Secret Weapon
'House of the Dragon' began with King Viserys introducing Rhaenyra to The Song of Ice and Fire and Season 2 is going to determine how she uses that knowledge.
Dahmer Dethroned as #1 Netflix Series by New Thriller
Ever since it premiered, the new Netflix original series DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story starring Evan Peters has been a monster hit on the streamer. In the time since the show has debuted it has wracked up hundreds of millions of hours of streams and has become the #2 most-watched English-language show of all-time on Netflix. With about three weeks under its belt it's more surprising that it was still the #1 streaming series on Netflix, but now the show has fallen down the official Daily Top 10 with the release of another new series...another Ryan Murphy thriller, The Watcher.
Jason Bateman & Jude Law to Star in Netflix Limited Series Black Rabbit
Jason Bateman has set his next project at Netflix. The Ozark star will team with Jude Law, most recently seen on the small screen in The New Pope and The Third Day, for miniseries Black Rabbit. Bateman is also set to direct, with Oscar-nominated King Richard screenwriter Zach Baylin and Kate Susman set to write.
Luke Evans praises Daniel Craig for evolving 007: ‘We’re not in the Roger Moore era where he sleeps with five women per film’
Luke Evans has praised Daniel Craig’s interpretation of James Bond and credited the recent spate of 007 films starring Craig with evolving the secret agent past his earlier womanising.“We’re not in the Roger Moore [era] where he sleeps with five women per film, that’s not really what he’s about any more,” Evans told The Independent in an interview published on Saturday (29 October). In the most recent Bond films, including Spectre and No Time To Die, the dashing spy with a caddish reputation instead pursues a long-term romance.But Evans, who is among the UK stars tipped to replace...
What to watch on Netflix: Top 10 films and TV shows right now
In its second week, Tembi and Attica Locke's heartfelt series, "From Scratch," topped the English television list with 72 million hours viewed on Netflix.Starring Zoe Saldaña, the love story about an artist finding romance with a chef in Italy, appeared in the Top 10 in 84 countries.TOP TV LIST -- UNITED STATES Ryan Murphy's "The Watcher" -- No. 1 in the United States -- continued to thrill viewers with 67 million hours viewed. "From Scratch" was No. 2.Based on true events, "The Good Nurse" debuted atop the Netflix English films list with 68 million hours viewed. TOP MOVIE LIST -- UNITED STATES Starring Academy Award winners Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne, the thriller was in the Top 10 in 93 countries, including No. 1 in the United States. "The School for Good and Evil" landed in the No.2 spot with nearly 42 million hours viewed
Cassandra Peterson on Elvira's Legacy, Goth Glam, and Feminine Power
In her New York Times bestselling autobiography, Yours Cruelly, Elvira, Cassandra Peterson details her renaissance from showgirl to the magnificent witch we all love: Elvira. She gets deep about her life and uses her brutally honest voice to discuss everything from family, sexual assault, and her rise to fame. Peterson bravely lets us peek behind the illusive curtain of her most famous character. And for the first time, we get to see the real her — an inspiring and beautiful woman all on her own.
Mariah Carey’s Net Worth Is All We’d Want For Christmas
One of the most successful singers in the world, there’s really no end to Mariah Carey’s talents. From effortlessly deployed whistle notes and cutting one-liners to one of the greatest Christmas singles of all time, Carey’s mastered the lot. And don’t even get us started on the flawlessness of singles like “Fantasy,” “We Belong Together,” and “Always Be My Baby.” With Christmas rolling around again, Carey’s annual pay-day for “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is growing ever-closer, but the question is, just how does the artist make her millions, and what is her net worth?
Lizzo’s choice of fat icon for Halloween costume leaves fans stunned
This year’s Halloween season came with a bang as people were finally able to go outside and enjoy the festivities following the pandemic. It’s the time of the year when people can cosplay without getting weird looks from the general public, including celebrities. But out of all the costumes showcased in this year’s event, Lizzo‘s has to take the cake.
“I’m pretty easy on set” – Ryan Reynolds Once Commented on How He Manages To Shoot With a Co-star With No Chemistry Between Them
Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds is known for his compatibility skills and professionalism in getting along with co-stars on sets. In a plethora of all his top-rated movies, the star has worked with a slew of co-stars, and every time he has come out shining brighter than ever. But what if we tell you that sometimes that is not the case? Although the father of four is mostly a ‘chill dude’, at times even he does not feel the connection with his opposite stars. So what does he do?
