Robert Lewandowski 'expected' Barcelona struggles
Robert Lewandowski has urged patience as Barcelona struggle to regain their former glories.
BBC
Walker and Phillips World Cup hopes given boost
Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips are not ready to return to Manchester City's first team - but Pep Guardiola thinks it is "likely" they will be fit for the World Cup. Walker has not featured since injuring his groin against Manchester United at the start of last month and Guardiola doubts he will see his full-back in action before the Premier League breaks after Sunday, 13 November.
CBS Sports
Champions League scores: Tottenham top Group D, Liverpool hand Napoli first loss of season, more
Just like that, Tuesday has seen half of the Champions League groups finalized. All the action was in Group D where reigning Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt were able to go from third in the group to second after a 2-1 victory over Sporting CP. Spurs were able to do just enough with a second half equalizer from Clement Lenglet and a goal from Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg to defeat Marseille 2-1 to top the group after losing Heung-Min Son to a head injury in the first half.
SB Nation
Why Pep Guardiola Considers Newcastle United Title Rivals to Manchester City
When a Saudi Arabian consortium completed the takeover of Newcastle United last year, many considered the club a new member of an exclusive group. The top six had just increased to top seven with a new member joining the ranks. But any idea of the Magpies challenging for the title immediately was farfetched.
fourfourtwo.com
"Jurgen Klopp will oversee Liverpool transition": Agent denies Klopp will resign
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not going to resign from his post as Liverpool manager. That's according to the German's agent, who has addressed rumours that the Reds boss could end his time on Merseyside after seven seasons and several major trophies across his tenure. We check over 250 million...
Yardbarker
Florian Plettenberg says 25-year-old Bundesliga star a LFC transfer candidate as Reds given two big boosts
Liverpool may have a big advantage in their bid to bring in reinforcements in the January window with reported target Konrad Laimer yet to agree a pre-contract agreement with Bayern Munich or any other outfit. Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg confirmed in a tweet that the Austrian is currently unlikely...
Watch: Liverpool Set To Go Strong For Napoli As Many Starters Emerge From Team Bus
Liverpool look set to name a strong team for tonight's UEFA Champions League clash against Napoli after crucial players are recorded leaving the team bus.
Robert Lewandowski left out of Barcelona squad to face Viktoria Plzen
Robert Lewandowski has been left out for Barcelona's final Champions league match of the season.
Yardbarker
Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Record Worse Than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s At Manchester United
Last season ex Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked after an abysmal record but it has been revealed that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp currently has a worse record this season. Solskjaer was United's manager from 2019 to 2021 and took the reds to 2 top four finishes in...
Gerard Pique a shock contender for Spain's World Cup squad
Gerard Pique is believed to be part of Spain's preliminary World Cup squad despite being retired from international duty.
Luciano Spalletti's Napoli 'are like my iconic AC Milan of the 1980s, or Pep Guardiola's Barcelona', according to Arrigo Sacchi, as the Serie A league leaders prepare to pile more pressure on Liverpool in Champions League clash
Former AC Milan manager Arrigo Sacchi has compared Napoli's playing style to that of his late 80s side at the San Siro. Sacchi, 76, helmed the fort at AC Milan twice, and his side at the end of the 1980s won the European Cup twice. Now he has compared Luciano...
Liverpool halts Napoli to provide Champions League warning
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Not for the first time, the Champions League is proving a haven for Liverpool. A 2-0 win against Napoli on Tuesday ended the Italians’ unbeaten start to the season and served as a reminder of what Jurgen Klopp’s team is still capable of.
Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp receives the freedom of the city
Football manager Jurgen Klopp has vowed to defend Liverpool “forever” as he received the freedom of the city.The Reds boss received the honour on Wednesday evening in a ceremony held at Liverpool Town Hall.Speaking before the ceremony, Liverpool FC boss Klopp said: “The city of Liverpool is home, that’s how it is.“We arrived here more than seven years ago, from the first moment people are very open, very friendly.”He said he felt “very honoured and very privileged” to be given the freedom of Liverpool.Referring to the right to drive sheep through city streets which comes with the honour, he said:...
Yardbarker
Watch: Four players could unlock Liverpool resurgence after superb team move spotted v Napoli
Liverpool may have accidentally unlocked the key to a return to consistency domestically as well as abroad during the 2-0 win over Napoli. Though only a small sample size, a delightful team move involving substitutes Calvin Ramsay, Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho, and already on-pitch star Mo Salah, may have caught the eyes of the coaching staff.
Liverpool report: Price for Napoli’s ‘new Maradona’ revealed – but he’s going nowhere soon
Liverpool and Chelsea are among the clubs to have been linked with Napoli sensation Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
Yardbarker
Man Utd will look to Bayern Munich forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United have reportedly lined up Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Erik ten Hag is looking to replace the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with an experienced forward, who has won silverware with both Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain. In 2018, the Cameroon international...
Yardbarker
Alessandro Bastoni & Lautaro Martinez To Be Rested In Inter’s Champions League Clash With Bayern Munich, Italian Media Report
Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni and striker Lautaro Martinez are set to be rested in tomorrow evening’s Champions League match against Bayern Munich. This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, who report that neither of the duo will be part of the starting eleven to face the German champions.
Paul Pogba's agent confirms midfielder will miss World Cup
Paul Pogba's agent has confirmed he will miss the World Cup after his latest injury.
Yardbarker
Jamie Carragher makes Liverpool top four admission as he reveals his ‘favourite team to watch this season’
Jamie Carragher has backed Liverpool to finish in the top four this season despite their concerning start to the campaign. The Anfield outfit has won just four of their opening 12 Premier League games and is already eight points adrift of Newcastle who occupy the final Champions League spot at the moment.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Dinamo Zagreb - Champions League
Predicting the Chelsea lineup to face Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.
90min
